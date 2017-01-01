Wrap-up report on Designer Series Rendezvous

Ted Hood’s Original “Robin” will be at this year’s Designer Series Rendezvous – Designer Series Rendezvous Ted Hood Designer Series Ted Hood’s Original “Robin” will be at this year’s Designer Series Rendezvous – Designer Series Rendezvous Ted Hood Designer Series

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156183