Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Aero 728x90

Worlds first WASZP National Championships held in NZ

by Mike Pasco on 6 Mar
Jon Bilger First Master and 4th overall leads Scott Kennedy through gate 4th Open and 8th overall John Adair
The World’s first ever WASZP National Championships held in NZ at Manly Sailing Club on the fourth and fifth of March. The WASZP is a one design foiling dinghy that was launched onto the world sailing scene last year.

Andrew McDougall, the designer of the MACH 2 Moth, wanted to make foiling accessible to all sailors and has spent five years designing the WASZP to make it simple to Rig, Launch and Sail, and most importantly, to bring the price and ongoing cost of foiling down so that all sailors can afford to fly. The WASZP concept has been embraced by NZ Sailors and since its launch in August last year the fleet has quickly grown to 55 boats in NZ.

When the WASZP was first launched in NZ it was thought that the first season would be spent learning how to fly them and slowly building the class numbers. It was not envisaged that a NZ National Championship would be held, but NZ sailors have wanted to fly for a long time and so the number of WASZP in NZ has grown very quickly as have the flying skills of Kiwi sailors. The mix of Sailors (pilots) is also very broad with Male and Female and ages from 10 to over 60 such that it was decided to hold the Inaugural NZ WASZP Nationals and be the first country in the world to hold such an event.

Wellington WASZP Sailor Albert Stanley 3rd Youth. © John Adair
Wellington WASZP Sailor Albert Stanley 3rd Youth. © John Adair


The fleet raced as one, with divisions for Youth, Women, Open and Masters. The overall winner would win the Andrew McDougall Trophy (in honour of the designer) and the individual division winners would have their divisional trophy named after them to mark the importance of this inaugural event. Conditions at Manly were offshore and gusty, 5-20 knots with big swings and some big holes on Sunday. In most of the races the leading sailors could fly around the complete course and finish the races in 10 to 15 minutes. For those sailors still learning, turning and going around marks were the skills they are still working on and they were taking 30-40 minutes to complete the races. The learners ended up not scoring as they were not able to finish soon enough to get points.

On Saturday, there were 26 WASZPs on the start line and 24 on Sunday with 2 WASZP coming up from Wellington and Geoff Woolley flew in from Australia. It was impressive to see that many boats flying on a start line and the Top sailors had enough skills and confidence after a few starts, to Port tack the fleet on a number of occasions.

Nick Olson fastest WASZP sailor in the world in a straight line. © John Adair
Nick Olson fastest WASZP sailor in the world in a straight line. © John Adair


Henry Haslet from Wakatere narrowly beat another Wakatere sailor Tim Adair (who had gear failure for races 7 and 8) to win the Andrew McDougall Trophy. Henry Haslett also won the Henry Haslett Youth Trophy.

Sara Winther won the Sara Winther (Takapuna) Women’s Trophy. Jon Bilger (Kohimarama) won the Jon Bilger Masters Trophy.

Thank you to Dave West the PRO for this first ever WASZP event, Sean Paterson the Commodore of Manly Sailing, Mark Orams the President of the WASZP Association of NZ, www.nzsailing.net for the sponsorship and all the Manly Sailing Club helpers who made it such a great event.

Full Results and more pictures and video can be found on the NZL WASZP Facebook page and for more information about trying or buying a WASZP contact www.nzsailing.net.

1. Race start on Day 2, L.to R. Nick Olson, Jackson Keon,Mark Overington, Elice Beavis © John Adair
1. Race start on Day 2, L.to R. Nick Olson, Jackson Keon,Mark Overington, Elice Beavis © John Adair


2. Nick Olson & Mark Overington touch down, Elice Beavis 2169 gets a great start © John Adair
2. Nick Olson & Mark Overington touch down, Elice Beavis 2169 gets a great start © John Adair


3. Race start on Day 2, L.to R. Nick Olson, Jackson Keon,Mark Overington, Elice Beavis © John Adair
3. Race start on Day 2, L.to R. Nick Olson, Jackson Keon,Mark Overington, Elice Beavis © John Adair


4. Elice Beavis, Jackson Keon and 2289 Tim Adair lead the fleet off the start. © John Adair
4. Elice Beavis, Jackson Keon and 2289 Tim Adair lead the fleet off the start. © John Adair


5. Nick Olson & Mark Overington touch down, Elice Beavis 2169 gets a great start © John Adair
5. Nick Olson & Mark Overington touch down, Elice Beavis 2169 gets a great start © John Adair


6. Elice Beavis, Jackson Keon and 2289 Tim Adair lead the fleet off the start. © John Adair
6. Elice Beavis, Jackson Keon and 2289 Tim Adair lead the fleet off the start. © John Adair


Foiling Gybe by youngest entrant 14 year old Francesco Kayrouz © John Adair
Foiling Gybe by youngest entrant 14 year old Francesco Kayrouz © John Adair


Foiling Gybe Completed by Fran 4th Youth and suffered gear breakage on first day hampering his result © John Adair
Foiling Gybe Completed by Fran 4th Youth and suffered gear breakage on first day hampering his result © John Adair


Sara Winther First Female. © John Adair
Sara Winther First Female. © John Adair


[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

Prof. Mark Orams 5th Overall, 2nd Master, President of WASZP Association of NZ and all round nice guy at briefing on Day 2 © John Adair
Prof. Mark Orams 5th Overall, 2nd Master, President of WASZP Association of NZ and all round nice guy at briefing on Day 2 © John Adair


[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Musto 2016 660x82 2Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour 13855

Related Articles

Nespresso Youth International - Australia make the running on Day 1
Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses.
Posted on 16 Feb Gold Medalists Burling and Tuke named NZ Team of the Year
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night. Named after Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) the Halberg Awards is the country's pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate New Zealand sporting excellence.
Posted on 10 Feb Yamaha leads 18ft NZ Skiffs after hat-trick of wins on Day 1 + video
Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship provided the sailors perfect racing conditions Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship, hosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club provided the sailors perfect racing conditions on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour. Being Waitangi weekend, there were plenty of recreational boats enjoying the day, which also gave the fleet the perfect training environment for the final regatta before heading to Sydney to compete in the JJ Giltinan Championship
Posted on 4 Feb 470 class - Double Olympic medalist announces retirement
Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting. Powrie and Jo Aleh, colloquially known as Team Jolly, first teamed up in the women’s 470 in 2009 and established an impressive record in their time together, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and backing that up with silver at last year's Rio Games.
Posted on 6 Jan New sail gives Knight Frank the upper hand
A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of RAYC racing for 2016 A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of Royal Akarana Yacht Club racing for 2016. Riley Dean and his Knight Frank crew, Tim Snedden and Luke Stevenson, have been absent for most of the season to date, but pulled out a brand new secret weapon which gave them two bullets for both harbour course races.
Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Sydney supermaxi sets monohull record in White Island Race
The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls in the 320nm White Island Race. The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls, but missed the allcomers record by less than an hour, in the 320nm White Island Race. After the race start just after 10.00am on Friday, CQS reported she was about to round White Island around 6.30pm having taken 8hrs 30 minutes for the 160nm leg or an average speed of around 19kts.
Posted on 26 Nov 2016 Images of radical supermaxi CQS sailing on the Waitemata
Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today in a moderate south westerly breeze and sunshine - a welcome break from the strong winds that have plagued Auckland for the past few days. The supermaxi which started life as the 90ft Nicorette has been stretched to 98ft in a design project led by Bakewell-White Yacht Design
Posted on 18 Nov 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Chris Steele defends title
Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year after defeating Graeme Sutherland and crew in three straight matches. The action all kicked off at 10am with the start of the Semi Finals. The top ranked Graeme Sutherland chose to sail Sam Meech whom he beat 3 – nil.
Posted on 16 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Semi-Finalists selected at the end of Day 3
Graeme Sutherland, Sam Meech, David Chapman and Chris Steele all advance into the semi-finals which begin Sunday Graeme Sutherland, Sam Meech, David Chapman and Chris Steele advance to the semi-finals on Sunday. Graeme Sutherland and his crew of David Hazard, Tim Snedden and Mike Bullot were the last to qualify for the semi-finals with a scoreline of 2 – 1 after losing his first quarter final race to David Wood. Sutherland then came back to take the next two races and his spot in the semi-finals.
Posted on 15 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Fleet racing completed on Day 2
Day 2 has seen the completion of the fleet racing stages, with the top 13 teams booking their place in the Top 16 Day 2 has seen the completion of the fleet racing stages, with the top 13 teams booking their place in the Top 16 knock-outs. The remaining six teams went on to sail in a repechage round, consisting of three knock-out pairs, with the winner of each also advancing to the Top 16 which will be held tomorrow.
Posted on 14 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy