World's best kitefoilers heading to Korea for KiteFoil Gold Cup

by IKA today at 10:46 amThe 2017 KiteFoil GoldCup season will kick off in six weeks time at the all new and exotic venue, Daecheon Beach / Boryeong.Located just two hours south of Seoul, it offers wide, sandy beaches with reliable side-onshore winds; a perfect setup for world level kiteboard racing action.The KiteFoil GoldCup serves as the Qualifier Series for the World Championships later in the year, where only the best riders can enter; based on World Ranking and Qualifier events results.





Double World Champion Maxime Nocher is determined to defend his 2016 title, but the competition will be tight with several runner-ups aiming for the podium.



Also part of this five-day event is a TwinTip:Racing event in the Youth Olympic Games format, slalom and boardercross.



Event Facts:

Location: Daecheon Beach, Boryeong, South Korea

Registration Day: 16 May 2017

Prizegiving Day: 21 May2017

Prize Money: 15000 USD





















