World's best kitefoilers heading to Korea for KiteFoil Gold Cup
by IKA today at 10:46 am
KiteFoil Gold Cup Alexandru Baranescu
The 2017 KiteFoil GoldCup season will kick off in six weeks time at the all new and exotic venue, Daecheon Beach / Boryeong.
Located just two hours south of Seoul, it offers wide, sandy beaches with reliable side-onshore winds; a perfect setup for world level kiteboard racing action.
The KiteFoil GoldCup serves as the Qualifier Series for the World Championships later in the year, where only the best riders can enter; based on World Ranking and Qualifier events results.
Double World Champion Maxime Nocher is determined to defend his 2016 title, but the competition will be tight with several runner-ups aiming for the podium.
Also part of this five-day event is a TwinTip:Racing event in the Youth Olympic Games format, slalom and boardercross.
Event Facts:
Location: Daecheon Beach, Boryeong, South Korea
Registration Day: 16 May 2017
Prizegiving Day: 21 May2017
Prize Money: 15000 USD
