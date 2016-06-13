Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Feva 728x90

World on Water - Paul Westlake's Vendee Globe Half-Way Special

by Sail-World NZ today at 9:26 am
Photo sent from the boat Le Souffle du Nord, on December 19th, 2016 - Photo Thomas Ruyant Vendee Globe © http://www.vendeeglobe.org
Sailing video show, World on Water talks to Paul Westlake the International Sales Manager of North Sails who is over all the major sailing initiatives.

First up a discussion on the nine retirements so far from the Vendee Globe Race and why.

Then sailing in general and the Jules Verne, the Beneteau Figaro 3 foiling production yacht, the Rolex Sydney Hobart and more.

Paul Westklake (aka 'Flipper') works on these projects and describes them all.

Helm Events 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Hall Spars - Boom

Related Articles

Challenge charts a new course to Hobart
For the first time ever only one Sydney 38 has been entered in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. For the first time ever only one Sydney 38 has been entered in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. Challenge, from the Sandringham Yacht Club, will be proudly flying the flag with an international crew within a fleet of 89 yachts.
Posted today at 7:24 am Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h’s Islands route in light airs
The Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has taken a passage close to some of the small islands of Tierra del Fuego Due to the light westerly winds which have been with him since he rounded Cape Horn, the Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has taken a passage close to some of the small islands of Tierra del Fuego and this morning is passing just seven miles to the east of Isla de los Estados (Staten Island from the Dutch Stateneiland).
Posted today at 6:55 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets Pt.III
Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start the race Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. The 98-foot CQS started life as the 90-footer known as, Nicorette. She is being campaigned by dual Hobart winner Ludde Ingvall (one of which was with this very vessel in her former life, back in 2004), and his cousin, Sir Michael Hintze.
Posted today at 6:38 am North Sails Australia wishes all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
The North Sails team have just finished our last minute jobs to support our clients in this year's Sydney to Hobart. The North Sails team have just finished our last minute jobs to support our clients in this year's Sydney to Hobart. Like all years this is a particularly busy time for our business but once again the team has delivered superbly.
Posted today at 5:56 am Family ties in Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Sailing with your family is a great way of bonding – a leveler - and so it is for at least 34 boats taking part in RSHYR It’s been said before that sailing with your family is a great way of bonding – a leveler - and so it is for at least 34 boats taking part in this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, including New Zealander, Jim Delegat, who has two sons joining him for the blue water classic.
Posted today at 3:33 am Santa may deliver a sleigh ride for yachts in Rolex Sydney Hobart Race
Santa looks destined to make a late delivery to the big guns in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starting Boxing Day Santa looks destined to make a late delivery to the big guns in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starting Boxing Day: a rapid and record-breaking downwind sleigh ride to Hobart.
Posted today at 3:08 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - 89 yachts poised for great journey south
For one of 89 crews on this sailing challenges, dream of lifting historic Tattersall’s Cup will shortly become reality. For one of the 89 crews primed to embark on this most illustrious of offshore sailing challenges, the dream of lifting the historic Tattersall’s Cup and receiving a coveted Rolex timepiece, will shortly become reality.
Posted today at 2:49 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Southerly still the big question
Skippers and navigators of the 89 yachts competing in 2016 RSHYR have received their Christmas Eve weather briefing Skippers and navigators of the 89 yachts competing in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race have received their Christmas Eve weather briefing from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia this morning. BOM’s Jane Golding has told them the forecasts produced by the various models that meteorologists use, have been pretty consistent in recent days
Posted today at 2:29 am Clipper Events team ready to take on Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Boxing Day for almost 100 entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics For many of us Boxing Day brings the enjoyment of turkey leftovers and shopping sales but for almost one hundred entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, it brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics, and staple of our previous two Clipper Race editions, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race (RSHYR).
Posted today at 1:19 am Vendee Globe - No respite for Didac Costa
Didac Costa is in nineteenth place 6940 miles from the leader, currently less than ten miles behind Pieter Heerema Catalan sailor Didac Costa is in nineteenth place 6940 miles from the leader, currently less than ten miles behind Pieter Heerema in terms of distance to the finish, he is approaching the longitude of Cape Leeuwin. Conditions have not been simple, as he explains in his message today.
Posted today at 12:49 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy