World on Water - Paul Westlake's Vendee Globe Half-Way Special
by Sail-World NZ today at 9:26 am
Sailing video show, World on Water talks to Paul Westlake the International Sales Manager of North Sails who is over all the major sailing initiatives.
Photo sent from the boat Le Souffle du Nord, on December 19th, 2016 - Photo Thomas Ruyant Vendee Globe © http://www.vendeeglobe.org
First up a discussion on the nine retirements so far from the Vendee Globe Race and why.
Then sailing in general and the Jules Verne, the Beneteau Figaro 3 foiling production yacht, the Rolex Sydney Hobart and more.
Paul Westklake (aka 'Flipper') works on these projects and describes them all.
