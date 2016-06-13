World on Water - Paul Westlake's Vendee Globe Half-Way Special

Photo sent from the boat Le Souffle du Nord, on December 19th, 2016 - Photo Thomas Ruyant Vendee Globe © Photo sent from the boat Le Souffle du Nord, on December 19th, 2016 - Photo Thomas Ruyant Vendee Globe © http://www.vendeeglobe.org

by Sail-World NZ today at 9:26 amFirst up a discussion on the nine retirements so far from the Vendee Globe Race and why.Then sailing in general and the Jules Verne, the Beneteau Figaro 3 foiling production yacht, the Rolex Sydney Hobart and more.Paul Westklake (aka 'Flipper') works on these projects and describes them all.