World class duo join the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron Coaching Team

by Andrew Delves, RNZYS on 22 Apr
Greg Dair and Rueben Corbett have joined the RNZYS Coaching team RNZYS Media
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has announced two new coaches to join their current staff.

Reuben Corbett will join as the new Training Manager and Greg Dair as assistant coach. This dynamic duo will oversee the RNZYS world-renowned Youth Training Programme (YTP). Reuben and Greg will join Olympic coaches and professional sailors Graeme Sutherland (Performance Coach) and Laurie Jury (Sailing Director.)

Already well known to the Squadron, Corbett is a graduate of the youth training programme who then joined the world match racing circuit with many successes in Europe and around the globe. His ranking was inside the top 10 in the world along with other graduates including Phil Robertson, Adam Minoprio and RNZYS Sailing Director Laurie Jury. Reuben has also been coaching Kerikeri High School for the past eight years winning six National titles and has also worked with Sailing Director Laurie Jury coaching the Dutch Olympic Match Racing Squad.

Corbett is thrilled to join the RNZYS team and to be part of a youth training programme that gave him such a jump in his sailing career. “The RNZYS Youth Training Programme was fantastic for me as it provided the opportunity to train hard, build contacts and ultimately form a team to head offshore. The programme taught me a lot skills in keelboat sailing and working in team environments on the water, so I am very excited to be a part of generating the same change in this year’s trainees. It’s fantastic that the RNZYS supports these young guys and girls so much to extend their pathway with the addition of the Performance Programme. I am really excited about the year ahead and look forward to working with all the young athletes and building on the excellent processes Guy Pilkington has put in place to nurture the next generation of top sailors.”

Nacra 20 with the RNZYS in the background - December 6, 2017, Waitemata Harbour © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
New Coaching Assistant Greg Dair was born in Los Angeles but his family moved to Kerikeri in 2013. In December 2016 Greg followed suit deciding to “chase down new opportunities”. Greg has been around sailing his whole life and has most recently worked as the Director of the Santa Barbara Youth Programme. When Greg heard about the RNZYS Coaching Assistant role he jumped at the chance to work with such a high quality programme. “Coaching is mainly the only job I have ever had. The best part is watching each sailor grow and improve. I get a buzz out of watching them launch off into some crazy new opportunity when they graduate”.

RNZYS Sailing Director Laurie Jury commented “It’s great to have Reuben and Greg on-board as we head into our 30th Year anniversary. This programme has grown and will continue to grow and shape athletes into great sailors and even better people. The Squadron’s commitment to this programme is second to none, and we feel that with the inclusion of the popular Learn to Sail and Learn to Race Training programmes, Greg and Reuben will be an integral part in growing and supporting these programmes.”

The RNZYS Performance Programme coach from its inception last year was YTP Graduate Graeme Sutherland. A builder by trade, Graeme had to leave his job to support the rapidly evolving Performance Programme. Hitting the ground running, the highly talented team have already competed on The Extreme Sailing Series, and the sky is the limit for this group of young sailors who train on the Squadrons Nacra 20’s, with plenty more planned for the future.

The RNZYS Youth Training Programme reaches a formidable milestone this year celebrating its 30th Anniversary. The programme started in November 1987 has graduated over 500 young sailors both male and female. We cannot wait to welcome the next generation of Youth Sailors to the RNZYS on Saturday 29th April.

RNZYS YTP Website Page: http://www.rnzys.org.nz/youth-programme/
RNZYS YTP Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RnzysYouthTrainingProgramme/
RNZYS Performance Programme Website Page: http://www.rnzys.org.nz/performance-programme/
RNZYS Performance Programme Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RNZYSPerformanceProgramme/
RNZYS Learn to Sail Website Page: http://www.rnzys.org.nz/sailing-school/

Posted on 20 Apr
