Please select your home edition
Edition
Marlow 728x90

World Sailing launches revolutionary eSailing World Championships

by World Sailing today at 2:35 am
eSailing World Championships .
World Sailing, the world governing body, has moved into the world of eSports with the launch of the first virtual World Sailing Championships.

In partnership with the leading digital sailing platform, Virtual Regatta, the eSailing World Championships will be held every year starting from 2018.

The Virtual Regatta platform provides the perfect vehicle for the eSWC, with their established Inshore Regatta games. A new set of World Sailing regulations will be used to allow the sports Racing Rules of Sailing to be adapted to the virtual world.

Inshore regattas will be held through the year with players accumulating points that will establish their standings in the eSailing World Rankings. Players in the rankings will have the opportunity to qualify for global play offs, and ultimately participation in the live final. The final of the inaugural eSailing World Championships will be held in Sarasota, USA in November 2018.

The eSWC is aimed at everyone from expert sailors to sports gamers. Virtual Regatta has experienced that around half of players are non-sailors, and with a young age profile. World Sailing see the eSWC as a perfect way for fans without access to sailing equipment or facilities to become engaged in the excitement of the sport.

The unique qualities of sailing - combining sport, nature and technology - lend themselves to a virtual gaming environment. The multiplicity of variables, with the combination of equipment and the forces of nature, make virtual sailing every bit as challenging and strategic as the real thing.

Virtual Regatta currently has more than one million active players on its platform and has acquired in excess of 100 million views on Dailymotion.

World Sailing is one of the first international sports federations to move into eSports and the move will allow existing and new audiences to engage in the sport on a digital platform.

'Sailing is well suited to digital presentation,' commented World Sailing President Kim Andersen. 'The sport requires constant inputs and an acquired skillset to manage the relationship between the boat and the forces of nature.

'The variety in boats, from dinghies, windsurfers to 100 foot boats make it especially rich as a gaming platform.'

Philippe Guigné, founder and CEO of Virtual Regatta said, 'Virtual Regatta is honoured to enter the World Sailing family. Our international federation is showing the world how sailing is at the edge of innovation.

'The eSailing World Championship is probably one of the most ambitious and innovative projects in the world between a federation and a gaming company.

'ESports is opening a new audience to our sport as well as allowing sailors to practice their favourite sport everywhere at anytime.'
Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Mini-Transat La Boulangère – No lasting armistice out on the ocean…
Notably so at the front of the fleet, where Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) is proving impossible to budge from the top spot Ian can still count on a lead of over 100 miles, but the progress by Jorg Riechers (Lillienthal), his direct pursuer in terms of distance to the goal, must be causing him to bristle slightly in the disturbed trade wind system that requires the utmost vigilance at all times in order to get the best out of your machine.
Posted on 11 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Fleet expected to compress further
Boats just 10 miles further back were making closer to 20 knots. So a compression in the fleet is expected. Boats just 10 miles further back were making closer to 20 knots. So a compression in the fleet is expected. But it may not be as severe as it often is. This Doldrums crossing is forecast to be relatively quick. Good news for the leading pack with the boats grouped so close together.
Posted on 11 Nov Clipper Race – Day 11 – Sanya Serenity Coast triumphs in Scoring Gate
Sanya Serenity Coast, which moved back into first place on the leader board, crossed northern end of the Scoring Gate With just 30 nautical miles separating the third placed Qingdao from GREAT Britain in fourth, the competition for the final bonus point on offer in the Scoring Gate was always going to go right down to the wire.
Posted on 11 Nov Skippers welcome reallocated Greenings crew
Clipper Race family pulled together following news that Greenings would be taking no further part in 2017-18 edition The Clipper Race family, including all Race Skippers, have pulled together following the news that the Greenings yacht, formally registered as CV24, would be taking no further part in the 2017-18 edition.
Posted on 11 Nov 24-hour speed record broken stoking Anglo-Spanish and French rivalry
The ferocious pressure in the air and in boats in Transat Jacques Vabre saw Class40, V and B, break 24-hour speed record The ferocious pressure in the air, on the water and in the boats in this 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre saw the Class40, V and B, break the 24-hour speed record today (Friday).
Posted on 11 Nov Cabbage Tree Island Race - Glamorous live start
The live start from 10 November 2017 was a glamour! Sunset behind the Sydney city-scape and a plethora of yachts The live start from 10 November 2017 was a glamour! Sunset behind the Sydney city-scape and a plethora of yachts, with two generals, a major committee boat pile up (sorry Kearnsie!!) and maxi action! What more could you want on a Friday night....??!
Posted on 11 Nov Mini-Transat La Boulangère – A storm brewing
The feedback from the support boats is indicating white squalls, still without any really striking cloud formations. Indeed, the stormy squalls, which are beginning to set the tone, in addition to a need for increased vigilance, are likely to complete shake up the trade wind system, until it is virtually on its knees as the fleet approach the Antilles arc.
Posted on 10 Nov World Record attempt for Maserati Multi70 and Giovanni Soldini
Giovanni Soldini aims to attempt the record breaking run in January 2018 aboard the Maserati Multi70 trimaran The current record time, set in 2008 by Frenchman Lionel Lemonchois and his eight-man crew aboard the 100-foot catamaran Gitana 13, is 41 days, 21 hours, 26 minutes and 34 seconds.
Posted on 10 Nov Farr to Young Regatta even better this year!
All involved rated this year’s Farr to Young Regatta well hosted by RPAYC as good as last year’s. All involved rated this year’s Farr to Young Regatta well hosted by RPAYC as good as last year’s. Close racing by well-matched Farr 1020's and Young 88's from Botany Bay, Sydney Harbour and Pittwater. The racing was closer probably this year than last with some good aggressive starts in the windward /leewards. The boats certainly didn’t enjoy the champagne conditions of last year’s event with rain
Posted on 10 Nov Volvo Ocean Race– Dongfeng leads fleet south with Stealth Mode in play
As the downwind drag race south entered another day, Dongfeng were also the quickest boat in the fleet The Chinese-flagged team had eked out a narrow five-mile lead over rivals MAPFRE, team Akzonobel and Vestas 11th Hour Racing on Thursday – and by 1300 UTC today they had doubled it as they drew level with the Cape Verde Islands
Posted on 10 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy