Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

World Sailing invites bids for World Cup Series events

by Daniel Smith - World Sailing today at 7:31 pm
World Sailing invites bids for World Cup Series events World Sailing
World Sailing is inviting Host Cities and Member National Authorities to bid for Sailing's World Cup Series Final in 2018 and 2019 as well as the European Round in 2019 and 2020.

The World Cup Series is the definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in Olympic sailing with clear objectives to showcase and develop Olympic sailing, create sporting heroes and engage sports fans, and excite sponsors and broadcasters.

The Series is an annual circuit of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors, and a key touchpoint for fans and media to connect to the sport of sailing and develop support for athletes on their road to Tokyo 2020 and beyond. Over 2,000 of the world's leading sailors, representing 75 nations, have competed in the World Cup Series since its inception in 2008.

Kiel, Germany was awarded the 2018 edition of the World Cup Series Final, to be held alongside the world famous Kieler Woche (Kiel Week) sailing festival, at World Sailing's 2016 Annual Conference. However due to conflicts of Kieler Woche and World Sailing commercial partners, a contract was unable to be concluded.

World Sailing is now seeking a European Host City for the 2018 and 2019 World Cup Series Final with excellent sailing conditions, world class on-shore facilities for the world's leading sailors and spectator areas.

The 2017/2018 World Cup Series will commence in Japan this October followed by the American Round in Miami and the French round in Hyeres in 2018. The Host City selected by World Sailing will be expected to host the World Cup Final in June / early July.

Japan will host the start of the 2018/2019 series in October 2018 with the American Round following in January 2018. The European venue selected for 2018/2019 will host sailors at the end of April with the Final to follow thereafter.
Auckland On the Water Boat ShowC-TechSail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Opening day’s action images by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from opening day in Porto Cervo, Sardinia Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from opening day in Porto Cervo, Sardinia
Posted today at 4:45 pm Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Day 1 coastal race images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day one Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted today at 4:35 pm Despite common approach the World Cup Finals do not fit the Kiel Week
So the hope was to continue this cooperation between World Sailing and the Kiel Week Organisation for the next year The World Sailing President Kim Andersen (Denmark), DSV President Mona Kueppers, President of the German Paralympic Sports Association Friedhelm Julius Beucher, John Petersson (Denmark) from the International Paralympic Committee as well as representatives from the city of Kiel and Schleswig-Holstein did praise the successful integration.
Posted today at 2:43 pm Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 15, Race 1 – Approaching the Doldrums
Doldrums Corridor is fast approaching and with current weather predictions favouring teams towards the back of the fleet While yet to officially enter the Doldrums Corridor, the latest weather reports show the Intertropical Convergence Zone, or dreaded Doldrums as it is commonly known, is north, giving the fleet a taste of what is to come.
Posted today at 1:45 pm M32 Series Scandinavia – GAC Pindar steals lead and event win
A crowded shoreline was on hand to cheer home the two local Danish teams who were greeted with dramatic racing Returning to Aarhus as the team to beat from 2016 the British lineup, skippered by Ian Williams, showed huge growth as they climbed the podium positions through the weekend’s racing to end a solid seven points clear of the chasing pack.
Posted today at 1:02 pm RORC Cherbourg Race – Lady Mariposa over the Moon
After IRC time correction, 29 seconds was winning margin, after high speed blast to Cherbourg across the English Channel In IRC Zero, Lady Mariposa was the winner, and now leads the class for the season. Ross Hobson's Open 50 Pegasus Of Northumberland, racing Two Handed, was second, and Stephen Durkin's Farr 52 Bob, sailed by Jonathan Tyrrell, was third.
Posted today at 12:21 pm Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – 50 Maxis for 50 years
There are 50 Maxi Yachts in the marina at Porto Cervo, the same number of Maxis as years that the YCCS has been founded 2017 marks the 28th edition of the event, which is organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in collaboration with the International Maxi Association with the support of Title Sponsor Rolex. Today was dedicated to registration and the Skipper's Briefing and the fleet stayed in port because of strong Mistral winds.
Posted on 3 Sep Tornado World Championships – Day 3
The multiple world champion Iordanis Paschalides and his 18 year old crew from Greece are coming closer to the title Steady in the second place of the overall classification with 10 points remains the twin and ex European champs Nikolaos Mavros – Alexandros Tagaropoulos who was third on the first Saturday race and first in the second.
Posted on 3 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup sets celebratory tone
50 yachts, all over 60 feet, have entered and are primed for the sporting contest that lies ahead. With the organizing club, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS), marking its 50th anniversary this year, there is an evidently positive and celebratory mood among the owners and crew despite strong winds having kept boats tied firmly to the dock over the past two days.
Posted on 3 Sep Clipper Yacht Race – Day 14, Race 1 – Chasing pack close in on leader
The official crossing times yesterday for the first three teams were 0939:13 for Qingdao and 1410:12 for Great Britain It’s getting tight at the top as the Clipper Race leader, Qingdao, is being caught up by its nearest rivals after going through the Scoring Gate yesterday and entering lighter winds.
Posted on 3 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy