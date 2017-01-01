World Sailing invites bids for World Cup Series events

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156975

by Daniel Smith - World Sailing today at 7:31 pmThe World Cup Series is the definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in Olympic sailing with clear objectives to showcase and develop Olympic sailing, create sporting heroes and engage sports fans, and excite sponsors and broadcasters.The Series is an annual circuit of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors, and a key touchpoint for fans and media to connect to the sport of sailing and develop support for athletes on their road to Tokyo 2020 and beyond. Over 2,000 of the world's leading sailors, representing 75 nations, have competed in the World Cup Series since its inception in 2008.Kiel, Germany was awarded the 2018 edition of the World Cup Series Final, to be held alongside the world famous Kieler Woche (Kiel Week) sailing festival, at World Sailing's 2016 Annual Conference. However due to conflicts of Kieler Woche and World Sailing commercial partners, a contract was unable to be concluded.World Sailing is now seeking a European Host City for the 2018 and 2019 World Cup Series Final with excellent sailing conditions, world class on-shore facilities for the world's leading sailors and spectator areas.The 2017/2018 World Cup Series will commence in Japan this October followed by the American Round in Miami and the French round in Hyeres in 2018. The Host City selected by World Sailing will be expected to host the World Cup Final in June / early July.Japan will host the start of the 2018/2019 series in October 2018 with the American Round following in January 2018. The European venue selected for 2018/2019 will host sailors at the end of April with the Final to follow thereafter.