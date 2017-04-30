Please select your home edition
World Sailing invites bids for 2018-2020 Match Racing Championships

by Daniel Smith - World Sailing today at 10:55 am
Bids are now open - Youth Match Racing World Championship World Sailing
World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has opened the bidding process for its titled Youth and Women's Match Racing World Championships for 2018-2020 as well as the 2018 Nations Cup.

Youth Match Racing World Championship

The Youth Match Racing World Championship brings together the best youth match racers from around the world acknowledging their skills and offering a pathway to adult match racing competition.

Joakim Aschenbrenner (DEN) claimed the inaugural title in 2014, followed by Sam Gilmour (AUS) in 2015 and Will Dargaville (AUS) in 2016.

The 2017 edition will be hosted by the Balboa Yacht Club in Newport Beach, California, USA from 30 July to 5 August 2017.

Bids are now open for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions and must be received by the following dates and times:

Bids for the 2018 Championship Friday 5 May 2017 at 12.00hrs UTC
Bids for the 2019 Championship Friday 1 December 2017 at 12.00hrs UTC
Bids for the 2020 Championship Friday 1 December 2017 at 12.00hrs UTC

Click here for the Youth Match Racing World Championship Guidelines for Bid Candidates.

Women's Match Racing World Championship © Chris Garbacz/SEAS
Women's Match Racing World Championship © Chris Garbacz/SEAS



Women's Match Racing World Championship

The Women's Match Racing World Championship is an annual event which was first held in Genoa, Italy in 1999 after a successful event was held as part of the 1998 Sailing World Championship in Dubai, UAE. Skippers are invited to attend the Championship based on their Women's World Match Racing Ranking position.

The winning team at the Women's Match Racing World Championship is crowned World Champion and presented with the Francoise Pascal Memorial - Women's Match Racing World Championship Trophy.

The NJK Sailing Center in Helsinki, Finland will host the 2017 edition in June.

Bids are now open for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions and must be received by the following times:

Bids for the 2018 Championship Friday 5 May 2017 at 12.00hrs UTC
Bids for the 2019 Championship Friday 1 December 2017 at 12.00hrs UTC
Bids for the 2020 Championship Friday 1 December 2017 at 12.00hrs UTC

Click here for the Women's Match Racing World Championship Guidelines for Bid Candidates.

Vladivostok, Russia - ISAF Nations Cup Grand Final 2015 © Barracuda Communication
Vladivostok, Russia - ISAF Nations Cup Grand Final 2015 © Barracuda Communication



Nations Cup

The World Sailing Nations Cup, which was first introduced to the world in 1991, is based on a series of Regional Finals with the top crews meeting at a Grand Final. The aim of the event is to broaden the availability of match racing and provide international competition for national authorities and sailors at reasonable cost, whilst acting as an incentive for national match racing programmes.

The most recent edition - the World Sailing Nations Cup 2015 - saw 37 teams compete at the continental Regional Finals. 14 teams advanced from the regions to the Grand Final held in the City of Vladivostok (RUS) overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

A bid summary document is available here

Bids should be sent to World Sailing via email or fax as soon as possible, but at least
by 30 April 2017.

Click here for the event description and bidding information.

