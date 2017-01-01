Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

World Sailing confirms strong presence at Yacht Racing Forum 2017

by Yacht Racing Forum today at 8:33 am
2017 Yacht Racing Forum - Aarhus, Denmark (Nov 27-28) Yacht Racing Forum
The tenth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum, in Aarhus, Denmark (November 27-28) will once again reassemble the sport’s key personalities and actors, including a strong delegation of World Sailing representatives.

Kim Andersen, World Sailing’s President since November 2016, will present a keynote address whilst other members will contribute to conferences on sustainability, gender equity, racing formats and more. 'Those subjects are at the heart of our work”, says World Sailing CEO Andy Hunt. “The Yacht Racing Forum gives us the opportunity to explain our actions and discuss them with some of the sports’ leading influencers.”

Now in its 10th year, the Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place eight months prior to the 2018 Sailing World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, where 1,600 sailors from 100 nations will race for medals.

The Yacht Racing Forum is the leading yacht racing industry conference. This year’s event will include a number of new, exciting features and a world class speaker line-up. The conference and exhibition will address the major challenges in the yacht racing world and reassemble the key players from yacht racing event organisers, sponsors, teams, venues and yacht clubs, agencies and sailors.

Yacht Racing Forum 2017 facts and figures:

• This will be the tenth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum !
• Courtesy cars provided by our partner Volvo will be waiting for you at Aarhus airport.
• Sixteen leading sailing brands have already booked a stand. Space is limited; make sure to secure your exhibition space rapidly!
• The programme and speakers list are online
• The best sailing photographers, filmmakers and TV production companies will be celebrated - Mirabaud Sailing Video Award / Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image.
Bart’s Bash has joined the Yacht Racing Forum. Tony Bishop and Richard Percy will discuss how a 'new, creative approach can contribute to the growth of the sport.'
• The Forum will take place on November 27-28, between METS (Amsterdam) and Le Nautic (Paris Boat Show).
• Latest speakers confirmed: Philip Lotz, Commodore New-York Yacht Club, Tim Bai, Hai Sports (China), Alistair Watkins, Managing Director, Influence Sports, Ben Remocker, Class Manager 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17, Liz Rushall, Rushall marketing, Rémi Finiel, Forward WIP, Thierry Bouvard, sponsorship manager, Banque Populaire, Sebastien Rogues, Pegasius, Paolo Manganelli, Senior Engineer, Gurit and many more.

The Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place at the heart of the city of Aarhus, in the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel. You can already book your room with a preferential rate - Click here.

For more information and registration click here.
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1BIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

14th Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek – ready to race!
By the numbers: 41 boats, 7 classes, 500 sailors, 25 countries, four parties (and four days' racing) The monohulls will compete in three classes – IRC 1, IRC 2 and Cruising – with 17 boats from around the region taking part. Five closely-matched “40-somethings” will be up against Ray Roberts' TP52 Team Hollywood, the defending champion, while in IRC 2 Raceweek first-timers and charter teams will be taking on the local knowledge of Niels Degenkolw's Phoenix and Mike Downard's Krabi Boat Lagoon Pic
Posted today at 10:29 am Volvo Ocean Race - 100 days to go
Musto takes a stance against plastic usage in partnership with the Volvo Ocean Race and Vestas 11th Hour Racing. 45,000 nautical miles, four oceans, 12 major cities. Musto takes a stance against plastic usage in partnership with the Volvo Ocean Race and Vestas 11th Hour Racing.
Posted today at 7:32 am Black Jack makes the journey back to the water
Last night, and into the early hours of this morning, the new Black Jack (100) made her way slowly back to her waiting k Last night, and into the early hours of this morning, the new Black Jack (100) made her way slowly back to her waiting keel and mast. She has just had a wee makeover at theMcConaghy facility on the Central Coast, in very good time, and now gets ready for the Sydney to Gold Coast event. These images are as she arrived at Sydney City Marine in Rozelle, after having spent four hours navigating...
Posted today at 4:02 am SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week - Cape Upstart stopover back on menu
SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week organisers are planning to host the Cape Upstart stopover again this year Because it was so well-received in 2016, SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week organisers are planning to host the Cape Upstart stopover again this year, for boats travelling from Airlie and/or Hamilton Island to SMIRW.
Posted today at 3:26 am Announcement on the 36th America's Cup
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record, together with their respective representative teams Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Challenge, are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017.
Posted today at 2:36 am Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Day 3 - Action from the start
Day 3 of SCOR was action packed with stronger winds, two windward/leeward races and one passage race. Day 3 of SCOR was action packed with stronger winds, two windward/leeward races and one passage race. Race five was all action from the start with a collision at the start line between The Liquidator a 30ft Farr half-tonner and Vanilla a 54ft Jeanneau. The Liquidator retired due to damage to the hull.
Posted on 18 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Team SFS go double again but Trésors lead
Both Team SFS, debutants this year, and Trésors de Tahiti head to the Mediterranean, to Roses in the Province of Girona After Team SFS were docked nine points at the end of Act four Arzon for shipping an out of class anchor which was measured to be too light by two kilos, Sofian Bouvet’s team have delivered the perfect riposte, heading for the waters they know best.
Posted on 18 Jul Ludde's CQS back in England for Lendy Cowes Week
During her brief tour of the Baltic Sea, CQS took line honours in the Alandia Surrsaari Race out of Helsinki After a successful sojourn in the Baltic, Ludde Ingvall’s eye catching super maxi CQS is back in Gosport on the south coast of England
Posted on 18 Jul The Russians are coming and they're here at 2017 Transpac
The 2225-mile LA-Honolulu Transpac Race, first run in 1906, is known worldwide and makes many bucket lists The 2225-mile LA-Honolulu Transpac Race, first run in 1906, is known worldwide and makes many bucket lists, including that of Afanasy Isaev from Krasnoyarsk, Russia. This historic city of 1 million is the third-largest in Siberia, yet a long way from any tidal water.
Posted on 18 Jul AHIRW is a family affair for the Hutchesons - Fleet number nears 200
Chilly waters of Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin are a fading thought for Danielle Hutcheson as she prepares to enjoy The chilly waters of Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin are a fading thought for Danielle Hutcheson as she prepares to enjoy the tropical warmth that will come at the 34th staging of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week next month.
Posted on 18 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy