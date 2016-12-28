Please select your home edition
World Sailing Show - Video news - May 2017 - Volvo 65, America's Cup

by World Sailing today at 11:41 am
- MAPFRE with her new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 María Muiña/MAPFRE
May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features:

Winding the clock back on a Volvo 65 and taking a race boat that already has over 40,000 hard miles under its keel might not be your idea of a perfect start for another lap of the planet. But the newly refurbished fleet of Volvo 65s are better than new. We went to Portugal to find out how this can be so.

Plus, capsizing a $multimillion America’s Cup cat raises heart rates.

We find out how AC foils work.

We head to Palma for the Tropheo Princesa Sofia and then to Miami for the TP52 Super Series

01:03 – VO65 - Winding the clock back
10:45 – Capsizing a $multi-million Cup boat…..and recovering
11:47 - How America’s Cup boats fly – Foils explained
17:21 - Trofeo Princesa Sofia – The classic Palma regatta
18:51 - TP52 Super Series - A new pecking order in Miami

Related Articles

World Sailing News - February 2017 and December 2016
Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition is just out featuring a wrap-up of the main sailing events of the December-January period including Thomas Coville’s new world record; the 2016 AON Youth Worlds; Rolex Sydney Hobart, Vendee Globe updates and a spectacular 49er crash while training in 27kts plus and big seas.
Posted on 23 Jan World Sailing - The World Sailing Show - December 2016
December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing covering America's Cup, racing in the Southern Ocean and more. Plus, Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Sir Russell Coutts; our tribute to a spectacular year afloat along with news and views from around the world.
Posted on 28 Dec 2016 World Sailing - Women highest polling candidates for Vice-President
Women candidates polled the highest in the election for Vice-President at the just concluded World Sailing General Assem Women candidates polled the highest in the election for Vice-President at the just concluded World Sailing General Assembly. There were fifteen candidates for seven positions on the former Executive Committee now the Board of World Sailing. In the full voting results just released by World Sailing, female candidates took three of the top four positions.
Posted on 16 Nov 2016 Gladwell's Line - President Croce caught at helm in Perfect Storm
No real surprise that incumbent President Carlo Croce (ITA) was unseated mid-way an eight-year term After a year or more punctuated with issues that should not have happened, it is no real surprise that incumbent President Carlo Croce (ITA) was unseated mid-way through what should have been an eight-year term. Also gone is one of his lieutenants, Chris Atkins (GBR) as Vice President, who remarkably polled 13th out of the 15 candidates.
Posted on 15 Nov 2016 World Sailing announces Athletes' Commission
Five sailors have been elected to World Sailing's Athletes' Commission following a vote by sailors' competing at the Rio Jo Aleh (NZL), Sofia Bekatorou (GRE), Maayan Davidovich (ISR), Juan Ignacio Maegli (GUA) and Vasiliij Zbogar (SLO) join existing members Sarah Gosling (GBR) as well as Lijia Xu (CHN) and Yann Rocherieux (FRA).
Posted on 24 Oct 2016 Road to Rio – One Olympic venue to the next
Sailing World Cup touched down in Weymouth and Portland last week and it was one of the last official organised regattas The Sailing World Cup touched down in Weymouth and Portland last week and it was one of the last official organised regattas before the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. It gave the future Olympians an opportunity to test themselves one last time against their Rio competitors, in a full race setting, before the summer showpiece.
Posted on 15 Jun 2016 World Sailing invites bids for 2017 and 2018 Annual Conference
Annual Conference brings together more than 400 delegates over a seven-day period every first full week of November. World Sailing's Annual Conference brings together more than 400 delegates over a seven-day period every first full week of November. It is the central meeting point where the strategy of sailing is reviewed, discussed and celebrated.
Posted on 7 Jun 2016 World Sailing completes final on-site review of the Rio 2016 Olympic
Briefings were provided over two days on key operational and service areas for the Olympic Games. Briefings were provided over two days on key operational and service areas for the Olympic Games, including venue construction, competition schedules, broadcasting, media operations, accommodation, transportation and ticketing.
Posted on 26 May 2016 The World Championships just keep on coming
Last week was the finish of the Finn Worlds. Torch passed to the Laser Standard currently in Mexico having their Worlds. While the Olympic torch is being passed from person to person on its trip to Rio 2016, the Olympic and Paralympic classes are doing the same as the World Championships torch passes along on its tour around the world to Brazil.
Posted on 18 May 2016 World Sailing teams up with Andrew Simpson Foundation and Bart's Bash
Andrew Simpson Foundation continues to encourage people to get on the water and promote the benefits it brings. The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation continues to encourage more people to get on the water and promote the benefits it brings people of all abilities. In 2016 Bart's Bash will be raising awareness and funds to support grassroots disabled sailing globally.
Posted on 16 May 2016
