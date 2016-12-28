World Sailing Show - Video news - May 2017 - Volvo 65, America's Cup

MAPFRE with her new mast fitted in Lisbon - Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 María Muiña/MAPFRE

by World Sailing today at 11:41 amWinding the clock back on a Volvo 65 and taking a race boat that already has over 40,000 hard miles under its keel might not be your idea of a perfect start for another lap of the planet. But the newly refurbished fleet of Volvo 65s are better than new. We went to Portugal to find out how this can be so.Plus, capsizing a $multimillion America’s Cup cat raises heart rates.We find out how AC foils work.We head to Palma for the Tropheo Princesa Sofia and then to Miami for the TP52 Super Series01:03 – VO65 - Winding the clock back10:45 – Capsizing a $multi-million Cup boat…..and recovering11:47 - How America’s Cup boats fly – Foils explained17:21 - Trofeo Princesa Sofia – The classic Palma regatta18:51 - TP52 Super Series - A new pecking order in Miami