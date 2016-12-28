Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup

by Sail-World.com/NZ today at 9:53 am
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA at the start of the final race - Race 9 - Bermuda June 26, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup.

Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.

Rounding out this edition is a look at the development of the Bermudan rig, the Sailing World Cup Final and bold new plans for the Volvo Ocean Race.



Detailed program list:

01:00 AC35 Round Robin 1&2
02:31 J-Class action
04:38 The Bermudan rig
06:22 AC35 The Playoffs
08:07 Red Bull Youth America's Cup
09:21 AC35 The Match
12:39 Sailing World Cup Final
18:23 Volvo Ocean Race - The next generation
Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Sail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

World Sailing Show - Video news - May 2017 - Volvo 65, America's Cup
May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup and more May 2017 edition of World Sailing News, which this month features: Winding the clock back on a Volvo 65 and taking a race boat that already has over 40,000 hard miles under its keel might not be your idea of a perfect start for another lap of the planet. But the newly refurbished fleet of Volvo 65s are better than new. We went to Portugal to find out how this can be so.
Posted on 29 Apr World Sailing News - February 2017 and December 2016
Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition is just out featuring a wrap-up of the main sailing events of the December-January period including Thomas Coville’s new world record; the 2016 AON Youth Worlds; Rolex Sydney Hobart, Vendee Globe updates and a spectacular 49er crash while training in 27kts plus and big seas.
Posted on 23 Jan World Sailing - The World Sailing Show - December 2016
December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing covering America's Cup, racing in the Southern Ocean and more. Plus, Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Sir Russell Coutts; our tribute to a spectacular year afloat along with news and views from around the world.
Posted on 28 Dec 2016 World Sailing - Women highest polling candidates for Vice-President
Women candidates polled the highest in the election for Vice-President at the just concluded World Sailing General Assem Women candidates polled the highest in the election for Vice-President at the just concluded World Sailing General Assembly. There were fifteen candidates for seven positions on the former Executive Committee now the Board of World Sailing. In the full voting results just released by World Sailing, female candidates took three of the top four positions.
Posted on 16 Nov 2016 Gladwell's Line - President Croce caught at helm in Perfect Storm
No real surprise that incumbent President Carlo Croce (ITA) was unseated mid-way an eight-year term After a year or more punctuated with issues that should not have happened, it is no real surprise that incumbent President Carlo Croce (ITA) was unseated mid-way through what should have been an eight-year term. Also gone is one of his lieutenants, Chris Atkins (GBR) as Vice President, who remarkably polled 13th out of the 15 candidates.
Posted on 15 Nov 2016 World Sailing announces Athletes' Commission
Five sailors have been elected to World Sailing's Athletes' Commission following a vote by sailors' competing at the Rio Jo Aleh (NZL), Sofia Bekatorou (GRE), Maayan Davidovich (ISR), Juan Ignacio Maegli (GUA) and Vasiliij Zbogar (SLO) join existing members Sarah Gosling (GBR) as well as Lijia Xu (CHN) and Yann Rocherieux (FRA).
Posted on 24 Oct 2016 World Sailing invites bids for 2017 and 2018 Annual Conference
Annual Conference brings together more than 400 delegates over a seven-day period every first full week of November. World Sailing's Annual Conference brings together more than 400 delegates over a seven-day period every first full week of November. It is the central meeting point where the strategy of sailing is reviewed, discussed and celebrated.
Posted on 7 Jun 2016 World Sailing completes final on-site review of the Rio 2016 Olympic
Briefings were provided over two days on key operational and service areas for the Olympic Games. Briefings were provided over two days on key operational and service areas for the Olympic Games, including venue construction, competition schedules, broadcasting, media operations, accommodation, transportation and ticketing.
Posted on 26 May 2016 The World Championships just keep on coming
Last week was the finish of the Finn Worlds. Torch passed to the Laser Standard currently in Mexico having their Worlds. While the Olympic torch is being passed from person to person on its trip to Rio 2016, the Olympic and Paralympic classes are doing the same as the World Championships torch passes along on its tour around the world to Brazil.
Posted on 18 May 2016 World Sailing teams up with Andrew Simpson Foundation and Bart's Bash
Andrew Simpson Foundation continues to encourage people to get on the water and promote the benefits it brings. The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation continues to encourage more people to get on the water and promote the benefits it brings people of all abilities. In 2016 Bart's Bash will be raising awareness and funds to support grassroots disabled sailing globally.
Posted on 16 May 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy