World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup
by Sail-World.com/NZ today at 9:53 am
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup.
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA at the start of the final race - Race 9 - Bermuda June 26, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.
Rounding out this edition is a look at the development of the Bermudan rig, the Sailing World Cup Final and bold new plans for the Volvo Ocean Race.
Detailed program list:
01:00 AC35 Round Robin 1&2
02:31 J-Class action
04:38 The Bermudan rig
06:22 AC35 The Playoffs
08:07 Red Bull Youth America's Cup
09:21 AC35 The Match
12:39 Sailing World Cup Final
18:23 Volvo Ocean Race - The next generation
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155222