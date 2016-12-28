World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup

Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.Rounding out this edition is a look at the development of the Bermudan rig, the Sailing World Cup Final and bold new plans for the Volvo Ocean Race.01:00 AC35 Round Robin 1&202:31 J-Class action04:38 The Bermudan rig06:22 AC35 The Playoffs08:07 Red Bull Youth America's Cup09:21 AC35 The Match12:39 Sailing World Cup Final18:23 Volvo Ocean Race - The next generation