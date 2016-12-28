World Sailing News - February 2017 and December 2016
by Sail-World NZ today at 3:07 am
Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition is just out
RS:X - Yoav Omer (ISR) - 2016 Aon Youth Sailing World Championships- Gold Medalist © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Featuring a wrap-up of the main sailing events of the December-January period including Thomas Coville’s new world record; the 2016 AON Youth Worlds; Rolex Sydney Hobart, Vendee Globe updates and a spectacular 49er crash while training in 27kts plus and big seas.
For those who missed the previous edition, December 2016, that is included too - with improved audio, and featuring the very near miss between Oracle Team USA and Artemis Racing while training in Bermuda.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151294