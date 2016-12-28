World Sailing News - February 2017 and December 2016

RS:X - Yoav Omer (ISR) - 2016 Aon Youth Sailing World Championships- Gold Medalist © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

by Sail-World NZ today at 3:07 amFeaturing a wrap-up of the main sailing events of the December-January period including Thomas Coville’s new world record; the 2016 AON Youth Worlds; Rolex Sydney Hobart, Vendee Globe updates and a spectacular 49er crash while training in 27kts plus and big seas.For those who missed the previous edition, December 2016, that is included too - with improved audio, and featuring the very near miss between Oracle Team USA and Artemis Racing while training in Bermuda.