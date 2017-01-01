World Sailing Council - Day 1 recap
World Sailing's Council met today (7 May) for the first of two sessions at the 2017 Mid-Year Meeting in Singapore.
World Sailing President Kim Andersen World Sailing
The meeting of the World Sailing Council brings together the President, Vice-Presidents, Officers of Honour (non-voting), 28 appointed members (representing each of the regional groups of sailing nations), and representatives of the Offshore Committee, Classes Committee, Athletes' Commission and a Women's Representative.
The day opened with Council members remembering sailors that had passed away since the last Council meeting in 2016 and Vice President Gary Jobson recalled the life of World Sailing Hall of Famer Paul Elvstrom who sadly passed away in December 2016.
Three submissions were received in advance of the 2017 Mid-Year Meetings and each one was approved by the World Sailing Council.
The voice of the athletes on World Sailing committees will be strengthened. The Athletes' Commission may now appoint a full voting member from within the commission to the Coaches Commission, Development and Regions Committee, Events Committee, Equipment Committee, Olympic Classes Sub-committee, Race Officials Committee and the Racing Rules Committee.
Furthermore, if a member of the commission resigns, the replacement member will be elected from the previous Olympic Sailing Competition. If a resignation occurs the year before an Olympic Games then the replacement member will be elected from the participating sailors.
Amendments to the terms of reference for the Para World Sailing Committee were also approved. The PWS Committee terms of reference will now mirror those of the Events Committee and will strengthen their voice within the World Sailing governance structure in line with International Paralympic Committee best practice.
World Sailing Council received reports from President Kim Andersen, each Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Hunt on the work done following the General Assembly in Barcelona, Spain in November 2016. Furthermore, updates were given on World Sailing's commercial progress, finances and governance.
The meeting of World Sailing Council resumes at 09:00 local time on Monday 8 May with a Committee Chair / Vice Chair meeting concluding the Mid-Year Meeting on 9 May.
