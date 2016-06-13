World Sailing - The World Sailing Show - December 2016

Oracle Team USA secures important bonus point - America's Cup World Series Fukuoka Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA Oracle Team USA secures important bonus point - America's Cup World Series Fukuoka Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150743

by World Sailing today at 10:25 amIt was crunch time at the America’s Cup World Series in Japan as the final event promised to hand one team a big potential leg up in the America’s Cup itself in 2017.How the Southern Ocean became a race track during the northern hemisphere winter and how foiling kiteboards are the future for sailing.Plus, Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Sir Russell Coutts; our tribute to a spectacular year afloat along with news and views from around the world.