World Sailing - The World Sailing Show - December 2016
by World Sailing today at 10:25 am
December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing covering America's Cup, racing in the Southern Ocean and more.
Oracle Team USA secures important bonus point - America's Cup World Series Fukuoka Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com
It was crunch time at the America’s Cup World Series in Japan as the final event promised to hand one team a big potential leg up in the America’s Cup itself in 2017.
How the Southern Ocean became a race track during the northern hemisphere winter and how foiling kiteboards are the future for sailing.
Plus, Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Sir Russell Coutts; our tribute to a spectacular year afloat along with news and views from around the world.
