Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

World Match Racing Tour - Phil Robertson shows how it is done in Perth

by World Match Racing Tour today at 12:20 pm
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 25th March 2017. Ian Roman / WMRT
New Zealand’s Phil Robertson, the reigning world champion, made it look easy as he cruised to a 3–0 victory in the final of the Match Cup Australia, beating local skipper Matt Jerwood.

“It was a very, very good day for us,” was Robertson’s description of the final. “We always try to learn at all the events, you’ve got to be taking whatever you can to make any marginal gains, and we managed to make a few and get up to speed.”

Talking about the conditions today he said, “today was a bit lighter, which was nice, and very shifty which played into our hands. The boys got the boat going fast, and going the right way, it seems to all fall into place if you can pull those two things off.”

The Kiwi put on a master class of match racing, winning all three starts, and only allowed Jerwood to cross in front of him once in the three races.

WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 25th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 25th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT



Matt Jerwood was gracious in defeat, “I’m incredibly proud of the guys, it’s always disappointing to lose, but Phil and his team were better than us this week, and we can’t wait to sail against him again.”

Robertson had progressed to the final by defeating another local skipper, David Gilmour of the host club, Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club, 3 – 1 in the semi-finals, definitely finding the lighter breezes to his liking.

WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 25th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 25th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT



Until the final, Matt Jerwood had been the giant slayer of the week, moving smoothly through the opening rounds, until the quarter finals where another Kiwi, Chris Steele pushed him to five races. This seemed to set him up to cruise through the semi-final defeating Torvar Mirsky in three straight races, but the dream run ended in the final.

This was the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour, a seven regatta circuit, which takes in venues in Europe, and the United States before ending in China for the World Championships.

WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT


WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT


WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT


WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT


WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT


WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT


WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT


WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 20th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 20th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Barz Optics - Kids range

Related Articles

World Match Racing Tour - Images from Perth
Image gallery from the first round of the World Match Racing Tour sailed in Perth, Western Australia Image gallery from the first round of the World Match Racing Tour sailed in Perth, Western Australia
Posted today at 12:40 pm World Match Racing Tour - Images from a light Day 1 in Perth
Image gallery from Day 1 of the World Match Race Tour event in Perth - the first round of the 2017 Tour. Image gallery from Day 1 of the World Match Race Tour event in Perth - the first round of the 2017 Tour. Conditions were light for the first day of racing, which featured an all-womens crew.
Posted on 20 Mar World Match Racing - Burling wins and avoids missing plane home
Peter Burling needed to win the final of the Swan River Match Cup in two straight races Peter Burling needed to win the final of the Swan River Match Cup in two straight races, if he was going to catch his flight home, such is the life of a professional sailor. He caught the flight. In a series curtailed due to light winds in the early part of the day, the Kiwi team were under pressure throughout the day, but rose to the occasion
Posted on 25 Jan Swan River Match Cup – Burling under pressure from locals
While Peter Burling and his Kiwi super stars still lead the race, he is coming under pressure from the local skippers. While Peter Burling and his Kiwi super stars still lead the race, at the end of the second day, he is coming under increasing pressure from some of the local skippers.
Posted on 24 Jan Perth Match Cup - Match racing rookie Burling holds lead after Day 2
Peter Burling tops the table with an impressive tally of dropping just one race in seven Making his debut on the WMRT, Peter Burling tops the table with an impressive tally of dropping just one race in seven in these champagne sailing conditions proving that he can indeed turn his hand to the Tour. The first round robin is nearly complete and still only three points separate the top six teams with three nationalities in the mix.
Posted on 24 Jan Ian Williams takes World Match Racing Tour card number four
At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of Ian Williams with the change in format. At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of six-time match racing World Champion Ian Williams with the change in format and boats. He proved everyone wrong by winning the first multihull event
Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Iker receives first ever Spanish Tour Card on World Match Racing Tour
With a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title. Over the years there has been a lack of front runners for the WMRT title from Iberia, but with a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title.
Posted on 14 Dec 2016 Second World Match Racing Tour Card 2017 goes to Sally Barkow
Sally Barkow from USA is together with the team preparing for their second full season and their challenge for the title Team Magenta 32 is the second match racing team to receive their Tour Card for the season 2017. Sally Barkow from USA is together with the team preparing for their second full season and their challenge for the World Championship title in match racing.
Posted on 6 Dec 2016 World Match Racing Tour reveals two more events in Australia in 2017
Swan River Match Cup and Geographe Bay Cup will ensure that the world’s match racing focus will be on Western Australia. The WMRT Swan River Match Cup and the WMRT Geographe Bay Cup will ensure that the world’s match racing focus will be on Western Australia at the start of 2017.
Posted on 2 Dec 2016 WMRT Congressional Cup to be the second event of the 2017 season
The legacy of this illustrious event is with its 53 years of sailing history, a grand part of the sport of match racing. The legacy of this illustrious event is with its 53 years of sailing history, a grand part of the sport of match racing.
Posted on 1 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy