World Match Racing Tour - Images from Perth
by Ian Roman/WMRT today at 12:40 pm
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 21st March 2017. Ian Roman / WMRT
Image gallery from the first round of the World Match Racing Tour sailed in Perth, Western Australia
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 24th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 23rd March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 22nd March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 21st March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 21st March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 21st March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 21st March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 20th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 20th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 20th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 20th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
WMRT Match Cup Australia, Royal Freshwater Bay, Perth, WA. 25th March 2017. © Ian Roman / WMRT
Related Articles
World Match Racing Tour - Phil Robertson shows how it is done in Perth
Phil Robertson, the reigning world champion, made it look easy as he cruised to a 3–0 victory
New Zealand’s Phil Robertson, the reigning world champion, made it look easy as he cruised to a 3–0 victory in the final of the Match Cup Australia, beating local skipper Matt Jerwood. “It was a very, very good day for us,” was Robertson’s description of the final.
Posted today at 12:20 pm
World Match Racing Tour - Images from a light Day 1 in Perth
Image gallery from Day 1 of the World Match Race Tour event in Perth - the first round of the 2017 Tour.
Image gallery from Day 1 of the World Match Race Tour event in Perth - the first round of the 2017 Tour. Conditions were light for the first day of racing, which featured an all-womens crew.
Posted on 20 Mar
World Match Racing - Burling wins and avoids missing plane home
Peter Burling needed to win the final of the Swan River Match Cup in two straight races
Peter Burling needed to win the final of the Swan River Match Cup in two straight races, if he was going to catch his flight home, such is the life of a professional sailor. He caught the flight. In a series curtailed due to light winds in the early part of the day, the Kiwi team were under pressure throughout the day, but rose to the occasion
Posted on 25 Jan
Swan River Match Cup – Burling under pressure from locals
While Peter Burling and his Kiwi super stars still lead the race, he is coming under pressure from the local skippers.
While Peter Burling and his Kiwi super stars still lead the race, at the end of the second day, he is coming under increasing pressure from some of the local skippers.
Posted on 24 Jan
Perth Match Cup - Match racing rookie Burling holds lead after Day 2
Peter Burling tops the table with an impressive tally of dropping just one race in seven
Making his debut on the WMRT, Peter Burling tops the table with an impressive tally of dropping just one race in seven in these champagne sailing conditions proving that he can indeed turn his hand to the Tour. The first round robin is nearly complete and still only three points separate the top six teams with three nationalities in the mix.
Posted on 24 Jan
Ian Williams takes World Match Racing Tour card number four
At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of Ian Williams with the change in format.
At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of six-time match racing World Champion Ian Williams with the change in format and boats. He proved everyone wrong by winning the first multihull event
Posted on 20 Dec 2016
Iker receives first ever Spanish Tour Card on World Match Racing Tour
With a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title.
Over the years there has been a lack of front runners for the WMRT title from Iberia, but with a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title.
Posted on 14 Dec 2016
Second World Match Racing Tour Card 2017 goes to Sally Barkow
Sally Barkow from USA is together with the team preparing for their second full season and their challenge for the title
Team Magenta 32 is the second match racing team to receive their Tour Card for the season 2017. Sally Barkow from USA is together with the team preparing for their second full season and their challenge for the World Championship title in match racing.
Posted on 6 Dec 2016
World Match Racing Tour reveals two more events in Australia in 2017
Swan River Match Cup and Geographe Bay Cup will ensure that the world’s match racing focus will be on Western Australia.
The WMRT Swan River Match Cup and the WMRT Geographe Bay Cup will ensure that the world’s match racing focus will be on Western Australia at the start of 2017.
Posted on 2 Dec 2016
WMRT Congressional Cup to be the second event of the 2017 season
The legacy of this illustrious event is with its 53 years of sailing history, a grand part of the sport of match racing.
The legacy of this illustrious event is with its 53 years of sailing history, a grand part of the sport of match racing.
Posted on 1 Dec 2016
