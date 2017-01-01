Please select your home edition
World Masters Games - Medals for Australia, Britain and New Zealand

by Yachting New Zealand today at 12:07 pm
The Gold medals were shared between three nations as the sailing competition in the World Masters Games came to an end in Auckland today.

Soon after Dan Slater (NZL) crossed the finish line in the final race in the Laser class, someone yelled out that he had finally picked up a Games medal at the fourth time of trying.

The medal might not have been an elusive Olympic one – he is a three-time Olympian and former ISAF World Youth champion – but it was gold and special nonetheless.

The 41-year-old emerged victorious after a tight battle over 10 races with Matt Blakey in the apprentice masters of the Laser fleet. Only two points separated the pair going into today’s final day and that was how it finished as they crossed within one position of each other in both races.

Slater shed 7kg in the leadup to the event having, as he explained, continued to eat like a Finn sailor just without the exercise and said it had all been worthwhile.

“It’s just good fun,” he said. “I really enjoyed being back racing in such a big fleet. The dieting is just good for my health. I’m better for that, fullstop.”

Competitors enjoyed the best sailing conditions of the week today, with a 10-15 knot northerly blowing off Torbay. There were a couple of hairy moments for some, and former New Zealand Sailor of the Year and yachting commentator Peter Lester was unceremoniously thrown into the drink.

Lester and Slater weren’t the only sailing royalty competing this week and former Olympic champion Rex Sellers just finished out of the medals in the single-handed Weta. He easily won his age group (65-74) but was more interested in individual honours.

“I was just a bit slow around the boat, as you would expect for a pensioner,” said the 66-year-old who won Tornado gold and silver at the 1984 and 1988 Olympics respectively. “It’s great to be sailing again. I just need a bit more of the smarts and a bit more speed and youth.

“You have a lot going on [with a Weta], with a main, gib and a gennaker, and I’m a shit crew. Some of the people watching me come around the mark must have thought, 'my god, she’s pretty chaotic'.

“But you would have to be happy with [fourth] at 66, wouldn’t you? These guys are 10-20 plus years younger than me.”

The Paralympic trio of Chris Sharp (8th), Paul Francis (9th) and Andrew May (10th) continued to impress in the 30-boat fleet but Jon Bilger was the standout performer in the single-handed class.

The 1992 Barcelona Olympian stayed out of trouble on the final day to comfortably win and Brent and Sarinan Gribble also continued their domination of the double-handed Weta, finishing 10 points ahead of their nearest rivals Tony Sadler and Beryl Morris from Australia.

Scott Leith was too consistent in the Laser Radial fleet, finishing out of the top two only once to win his seventh masters title in eight years, and Australia's Mark Kennedy romped away in the 55-plus Laser Radial fleet, winning by 31 points.

It was closer in the 55-plus Laser fleet, with Great Britain’s Tim Law taking the title by five points from New Zealand's Murray Thom and Michelle Bain took advantage of local knowledge to finish as the top woman in the Laser Radial and seventh overall, just ahead of Carla Holgate with Australia's Diane Sissingh third.

Christine Bridge was the first female in the 55-plus Laser Radial fleet and fifth overall, with fellow Australian Lyndall Patterson in eighth.

It didn’t take too long for the recovery drinks (beers) to emerge after the final race but Slater’s celebrations had to be put on hold, initially at least. As a Laser dealer, he needed to pack away 20 boats before he could relax.

Blakey was going to afford himself a good meal, but already had his eyes on future World Masters Games.

“I think there is going to be a masters worlds in Australia in a couple of years so I will have to get Dan over for revenge,” he said. “I will have to start dieting now, I reckon.”


Provisional results after the fifth and final day of the sailing at the World Masters Games in Torbay, Auckland

For full results, click here

Weta single handed fleet (category, results, total points)

1st - Jon Bilger (NZL) Sgl Men M 1 1 (31 UFD) 1 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 1 4 1 - 18 points
2nd - Martin Cross (AUS) Sgl Men GM 3 2 1 3 4 3 3 5 2 4 (9) 2 2 2 - 36 points
3rd - Rod Waterhouse (AUS) Sgl Men GM 7 6 2 2 (8) 7 4 1 3 3 2 4 3 4 - 48 points
4th - Rex Sellers (NZL) Sgl Men GGM 5 3 3 9 2 2 1 6 6 8 6 3 (31 UFD) 3 - 57 points

Weta double handed fleet

1st - Brent Gribble and Sarinan Gribble (NZL) Dbl Mix M (2) 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 - 15 points
2nd - Tony Sadler and Beryl Morris (AUS) Dbl Mix GGM 1 2 2 3 2 3 2 2 2 1 2 2 (4) 1 - 25 points
3rd - Terry McDell and Kim McDell (NZL) Dbl Men GGM 3 3 3 2 3 (4) 4 4 3 3 4 3 2 4 - 41 points

Laser AM M fleet

1st - Dan Slater (NZL) STD (M) AM 1 1 1 1 (8) 6 1 2 2 2 - 17 points
2nd - Matt Blakey (NZL) STD (M) AM 3 2 2 2 1 2 (5) 3 3 1 - 19 points
3rd - Giles Grigg (NZL) STD (M) M 8 5 10 6 6 3 8 1 1 (38 BFD) - 48 points

Laser GM GGM GGGM fleet

1st - Tim Law (GBR) STD (M) GM 1 2 3 1 6 8 (10) 4 1 5 - 31 points
2nd - Murray Thom (NZL) STD (M) GM 8 1 1 2 8 (24) 9 3 2 2 - 36 points
3rd - Mark Oliver (NZL) STD (M) GM 6 4 2 3 2 (18) 2 6 RDG 11 3 - 39 points

Laser Radial AM M fleet

1st - Scott Leith (NZL) RAD (M) M 1 1 2 2 1 2 1 1 (4) 2 - 13 points
2nd - Adam Beashel (AUS) RAD (M) M 3 3 3 1 2 7 3 (29 UFD) 2 1 - 25 points
3rd - Mark Orams (NZL) RAD (M) M 8 2 1 3 5 3 2 4 1 (29 UFD) - 29 points

Top women

7th - Michelle Bain (NZL) RAD (W) M 6 9 6 6 (19) 8 10 6 11 5 - 67 points
8th - Carla Holgate (NZL) RAD (W) M 7 7 11 (12) 7 12 6 10 7 7 - 74 points
9th - Diane Sissingh (AUS) RAD (W) M 10 11 (22) 20 15 5 9 12 10 9 - 101 points

Laser Radial GM GGM GGGM fleet

1st - Mark Kennedy (AUS) RAD (M) GM 1 1 2 1 (44 UFD) 1 3 1 1 - 11 points
2nd Terry Scutcher (GBR) RAD (M) GM 10 2 1 2 8 8 (16) 3 8 - 42 points
3rd - Hamish Atkinson (NZL) 58 07 RAD (M) GM 6 (18) 8 3 6 6 1 2 10 - 42 points

Top women

5th - Christine Bridge (AUS) RAD (W) GM 3 9 (13) 8 5 5 11 6 2 - 49 points
8th - Lyndall Patterson (AUS) RAD (W) GM 9 4 3 4 (16) 10 12 10 5 - 57 points
25th - Isabelle Barbeau (TAH) RAD (W) GM 27 (44 DNC) 26 32 27 15 14 28 19 - 188 points

