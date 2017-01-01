World Cup Series Miami - Back in the Brazilian Laser

Bruno Fontes - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy Bruno Fontes - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151417

by ISAF today at 9:02 amMartine Grael and Kahena Kunze thrust themselves on to the world stage at Rio 2016 taking a thrilling gold in an epic final Medal Race. The skiff girls represent a younger generation and after Scheidt bowed out of the Laser there is a gap to fill.When Scheidt moved from the Laser to the Star ahead of Beijing 2008, Bruno Fontes stepped in to take the nations Laser spot for two Olympic cycles with Scheidt returning for the home Olympics of Rio 2016. As Scheidt now takes on a new challenge in the skiff at the World Cup Series Miami, 37-year-old Fontes has again stepped up. But where are the young guns coming through?'There is a gap between the generations in Brazil,' explained Fontes, 'The new generation is coming but we do have a gap between the young sailors and me and Robert. I really hope that the younger guys can enjoy something that Robert introduced.'Although Scheidt has gained the headlines, it would be unfair to think that Fontes hasn't made his contribution to sailing in Brazil, 'I think Robert is a big inspiration and I believe I can be too. I'm not a kid, I'm 37. But both myself and Robert keep a healthy life and if you do the right things and enjoy being competitive it's a good way for life, not just sailing.'Both Scheidt and Fontes keep at the top of their game by being active outside of the boat and living 'healthy', but does racing in Miami and staying fit translate to an Olympic campaign for Fontes, 'First of all I need to focus on Miami. I like Miami and I like sailing here. A campaign is a big decision and a long process.'Fontes continued, 'I am the owner of a gym so I always keep fit so that part is not a problem. You need to also enjoy sailing. But the advantage I have is I know some of the tricks to sail at the top level and I will decide day by day. I dream about Tokyo 2020 but let's see.'Although non-committal on a four-year charge at what would be his third Olympic Games, talking with Fontes you feel that is exactly what is going to happen, even if he hasn't fully admitted to himself yet, 'Actually,' Fontes begins deep in thought, 'I have two goals which I haven't reached yet in my Olympic class sailing. Get a medal at the Olympics and also a podium at a World Championships. I've been close but haven't done it yet. This drives me.'That comment leads you to believe that the Brazilian has some regrets from his career and taking the opportunity to catch Fontes in a reflective mood the question is raised, 'Of course I am happy with how my career has gone, but these are goals which I want to achieve. Maybe Tokyo will be my last chance in the Laser. But you never know.'If Tokyo 2020 will be the final chance at medal glory for Fontes it would put the icing on the cake for what he and Scheidt are doing for Brazilian Laser sailing, just hoping to be a good example and inspire the next generation to step up and fill the generation gap.Fontes currently sits in seventh and in contention for the Live Medal Race on Sunday 29 January from the World Cup Series Miami.