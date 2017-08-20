Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 3Di 60 - 728x90

World Cup Gamagori kicks off Japanese racing fortnight

by Anisha Walkerley today at 7:00 am
49er World Championship 2017 Maria Muina/Sailingshots
Olympians, World and European Champions are among a streamlined British Sailing Team entry to this week’s World Cup Series event in Gamagori, Japan (17-22 October).

The World Cup regatta – the first leg of the 2017-18 Series – will be the first event in a fortnight of Olympic classes racing on Japanese waters, with Enoshima Olympic Week, taking place at the 2020 Games venue (27-29 October), providing a useful fact-finding opportunity for those with eyes on Olympic medals in three years’ time.

Eighteen British Sailing Team talents will first contest the World Cup event at Kaiyoh Yacht Harbour, some 280km to the west of the Games venue, with 2016 Olympians Luke Patience-Chris Grube marking their return to the Olympic campaign trail at the event after a post-Rio break.

They’re among the 24 teams in the 470 Men’s line-up, while four boats from the in-form British 49er squad are set to race, including World and European Champions Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell and World and European silver medallists James Peters-Fynn Sterritt.

Jack Hawkins-Chris Thomas and Chris Taylor-Sam Batten will join their teammates in the 20-boat men’s skiff event.

Laser European Championship & Trophy 2017 © Laura Carrau / BISC
Laser European Championship & Trophy 2017 © Laura Carrau / BISC



Straight off the back of his European Championship-winning exploits, Nick Thompson will spearhead a four-boat British Laser entry, and is joined by Lorenzo Chiavarini, the sixth-placed European sailor at the recent continental Championships, plus Michael Beckett and Jack Wetherell.

Alison Young and Georgina Povall will contest the women’s single-handed Laser Radial event, while young windsurfing talents Andy Brown – British Youth Sailing’s representative at the upcoming Youth Sailing World Championships in December – and Dan Wilson looking to build their senior experience in the RS:X Men’s division.

Racing at the World Cup Series Gamagori gets underway on Tuesday 17 October, with medal races for the RS:X and 49er fleets on Saturday 21 October, and the Laser, Laser Radial and 470 Men’s events on Sunday 22 October.

PredictWind.com 2014X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

Discover sailing day at Albert Park Lake
This is a free introduction to dinghy sailing for people of all ages at Melbourne's safest and convenient place to sail Come out for a sail on a dinghy class sailboat, chat to a club member, go for a walk around Albert Park Lake, and relax at the lunchtime BBQ on the club's upstairs decking. New style RS Quest and RS Feva sailboats will be among the boats used.
Posted on 14 Oct RS Sailing Autmn – New RS Zest and Autumn Sale
20 years of experience in the design, production and usage, training and club boats lead to a long list of developments The opportunity to comprehensively move the game forward led us to replace our popular RS Quba model with an entirely new boat that we believe renders existing rivals obsolete.
Posted on 13 Oct 2017-18 World Cup Series - Japan lead-up to suit Aussie sailors
Victor Kovalenko indicated that Australia’s proximity to 2020 Olympics host nation should provide our sailors respite Australian Sailing Head Coach Victor Kovalenko has indicated on the eve of the first round of the 2017-18 World Cup Series in Japan that Australia’s proximity to the 2020 Olympics host nation should provide our elite sailors respite from the drawbacks of regular long-haul travel.
Posted on 13 Oct Japanese opening for the 2017-18 World Cup Series
Olympic medallists, World and Continental Champions and leading World Cup contenders will head to the Japanese town Sailing in the Men's and Women's One Person Dinghy (Laser/Radial), Men's and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470), Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Men's and Women's Windsurfing (RS:X) the competition will be intense with sailors eager to test themselves against their rivals on the World Cup circuit.
Posted on 12 Oct Queensland Impulse State Championships - Tough fight for podium
2017 Downer Queensland Impulse State Championships held over Queen’s Birthday long weekend at Port Curtis Sailing Club The 2017 Downer Queensland Impulse State Championships were held over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend at Port Curtis Sailing Club, Gladstone.
Posted on 10 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup - Day 2
The RS Aerocup at Lake Garda saw a slight increase in breeze for Day 2. Like clockwork the southerly breeze came down The RS Aerocup at Lake Garda saw a slight increase in breeze for Day 2. Like clockwork the southerly breeze came down the lake in time for the 13:00hrs start after the fresh morning northerly had dissipated. The 50 RS Aero entries allow for Class racing of the three RS Aero fleets with three separate starts.
Posted on 10 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup - Day 1 report
RS Aerocup kicked of today with 50 entries from 13 countries signed up providing an awesomely international fleet set The RS Aerocup kicked of today with 50 entries from 13 countries signed up providing an awesomely international fleet set for some intense but friendly racing, extending the season at Italy’s legendary venue. The 50 RS Aero entries allow for Class racing of the three RS Aero fleets with three separate starts.
Posted on 9 Oct New Moon wins 5.5 Metre season finale after wind abandons Thunersee
The overnight rain had cleared and after a brief wait ashore on Sunday morning the fleet was sent out in a light breeze. So, New Moon, BAH 21 (Christoph Burger, Flavio Marazzi, Peter Vlasov) takes a second regatta win in a row, after taking the win in Cannes last week. Second place goes Marie-Françoise XIX, SUI 228 (Jürg Menzi, Dino Fumasoli, Christof Wilke) with Nina, SUI 215 (Heinz Saurer, Hans Scheidegger, Maja Siegenthaler) in third.
Posted on 8 Oct 5.5 Metre Herbstpreis (Autumn Trophy) – New Moon opens four-point lead
New Moon, BAH 21 (Christoph Burger, Flavio Marazzi, Peter Vlasov) takes four point lead at the top from Friday’s leaders A first start was attempted in a southerly, but then the wind switched 180 degrees and the race committee had to move further down the lake to reset the course. Then the next attempt was abandoned on the first downwind, with New Moon leading, after the wind shut off and then switched 180 degrees again.
Posted on 7 Oct RS Aerocup - Preview
The third RS Aerocup kicks off at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda this week. Entries continue to build year on year The third RS Aerocup kicks off at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda this week. Entries continue to build year on year following the successful previous annual Aerocups at Barcelona and Malcesine. 50 entries from 13 countries are signed up providing an awesomely international fleet set for some intense but friendly end of season racing at Italy’s legendary venue.
Posted on 7 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy