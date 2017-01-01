Please select your home edition
World Championship medalist joins WA Youth Fleet

by David Sygall today at 2:59 am
Zac Littlewood II (Sailing Today) David Sygall
Fresh from surprising the sailing world with his result at the Laser Radial World Championships, Zac Littlewood will head back to where his career began when he lines up at the City of Rockingham 2017 Western Australian Youth Championships.

The Perth teenager came second in the U17 Division at the Youth World Championships at Medemblik in the Netherlands in August before making the world’s top Laser Radial sailors take notice with his Bronze medal in the Open Division.

Littlewood’s star began to rise through being a consistent entrant in the WA Youth Championships, where he would take on the state’s top young sailors in a supportive, educational and competitive environment.

“This event is really important for those trying to qualify for state squads and for everyone else applying skills they’ve learnt,” Littlewood said.

“It’s also just a great lead up to the competitive summer season here in WA. The level of coaching is world-class, with the competition each year being quite fierce considering that the fleets are quite a lot smaller than the open nationals and youths.”

Entries this year are nearing triple figures across nine boat classes. The event will be hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Western Australia.

WA has produced some of Australia’s finest sailors, including current stars Carrie Smith, David Gilmour and Matt Wearn, as well as Paralympic Gold medallists Colin Harrison and Russell Boaden.

