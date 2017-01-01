Wonderful sailing weather for finals of Javelin Skiff Champs

by Antje Muller on 23 AprThe locals had to observe the action from some trailer sailors because both Thirty Something and The Unknown were out of commission.David Brown and Craig Gilberd had to sail Trailblazer around the course by themselves in the first race until Hot Gossip had gone back to shore to sort out the battens in their mainsail.Very light Northerly winds made for long races, and Tailblazer won the two following ones by a substantial margin while Antje Muller and her last-minute ring-in crew Konrad Weaver were struggling with their boat speed.On Sunday, Hot Gossip improved with the rising wind, leading off the start line every time, and finally scoring a win in the last race after getting in front of the competition on the last upwind leg.This was the final regatta of the Traveller Series, which decided the North Island Championships. Winning this regatta handed the win to Trailblazer with Riders on the Storm in second place. Congratulations to David Brown and Craig Gilberd!







