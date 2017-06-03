Women’s Sailing Conference slated for June 3 Marblehead, MA

by BoatUS today at 5:44 pmThe event, which features hands-on land and water-based workshops and seminars, offers women a fantastic opportunity to learn or hone sailing skills, network with other women sailors from all over the United States and gain the confidence necessary to become a valuable crew member or knowledgeable skipper.“Women of all sailing abilities are encouraged to attend,” said NWSA President Linda Newland. “By sharing experiences, women leave with improved skills and knowledge that contribute to better days on the water. There is always something of interest for everyone.”On the water, women can improve their sail trim skills or take the helm for their very first time in a Colgate 26 or Sonar sailboat. “Women always sign up for on-the-water courses first,” said Conference Committee Chair Joan Thayer. “We are fortunate to have the support of Black Rock Sailing School and Corinthian Yacht Clubs,” she added. Generous contributions from CYC, Black Rock and Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) enable NWSA to meet the educational needs of women sailors and continue to provide one of the top women’s sailing conferences in the US.New educational opportunities this year include training on rigging, reefing, navigating in fog, dingy skills, and weather. Back by popular demand are conference favorites such as Diesel Damsels, Suddenly Singlehanded, and Heaving-To Strategies for Heavy Weather, plus beginning necessities like Knots to Know and Rules of the Road. NWSA is proud to offer educational opportunities from some of the country’s most experienced and exceptional sailing women, including women’s sailing school owners Captain Nancy Erley of Seattle, Washington and Captain Sharon Renk-Greenlaw of Casco Bay, Maine as well as American Boat and Yacht Council Master Marine Tech Beth Burlingame and Captain Bonnie Schaeffer.The event begins with a continental breakfast and includes raffles and a silent auction throughout the day. Participants wind down with cocktails, dinner, and address by keynote speaker Sally Barkow, two-time Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year, who will bring it all together and offer unique insights and experiences that can be applied to sailing and life. Also BoatUS and NWSA will present the 2017 Leadership in Women’s Sailing Award to Linda Lindquist-Bishop, a trailblazer in the all-male world of offshore yacht racing and member of the all-female America3 team in the 1985 America’s Cup.Raffle ticket sales and silent auction proceeds will benefit the Women’s Sailing Foundation, a 501(c) 3 organization which funds the AdventureSail program for at-risk girls ages 9 to 14, and provides scholarships for AdventureSail participants via community learn-to-sail programs. In addition, the Sue Corl Youth Sailing Scholarship provides all-girl sailing opportunities for older, post-AdventureSail teenage girls. Added Newland, “This special scholarship was established in memory of our NWSA Board Member Sue Corl, who was constantly seeking out new and unique opportunities for girls.”Conference registration includes a continental breakfast, buffet lunch, dinner, workshops and a raffle ticket. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis at womensailing.org.