Women at the Helm, share a taste for yachting adventure

Nicky Jenkins at the helm of the Hanse 371 'Imagine It' during the Mud House WInes Women's Helm 2016 - Mud House Wines Ladies Helm Tony FitzGerald

by Sue van Velzen on 18 AugOn September 30 and October 1, coinciding with the Club’s Opening Day celebrations, the Women’s Helm Regatta will begin with a familiarisation sail to a beach barbeque lunch in Queen Charlotte Sound.Aimed at women, with all levels catered for, the stress levels will be somewhat lessened with the yachts skippered and crewed by their regular members.With separate spinnaker and white sail divisions, the women will choose the level of sailing best suited to their experience.Anna Gibbs, Waikawa Boating Clubs Rear Commodore Racing, said they already have a number of women crewing, skippering or helming in the race fleet. “This weekend of events will offer a chance to extend this opportunity to other women all over New Zealand,” she said.





It is particularly fitting that Mud House is the main sponsor of this event; a wine brand synonymous with yachting, adventure and the Marlborough Sounds.



The founders of Mud House sailed into the Marlborough Sounds more than 20 years ago, and planted vines up the Wairau Valley.



Today, the love and passion for the Marlborough Sounds continues for Mud House, as a Rimu sponsor of Kaipupu Point Sounds Wildlife Sanctuary since 2014.



Mud House recently celebrated 10 years as Official Wine Supplier to Emirates Team New Zealand, and is still buzzing about the fact the ‘Aulg Mug’ as it is fondly known, was brought back to New Zealand shores this year.



Mud House Brand Manager Chrissy Powlesland can’t wait for the regatta weekend, where Mud House wine will be a key feature on both days.



“Mud House is delighted to be involved in encouraging women to give sailing a go. As the only event of its kind in New Zealand, it’s an accessible entry into sailing, and a great excuse for a girls’ weekend in beautiful Marlborough,” she said.









The format for the two day regatta is simple; after the familiarisation and beach barbeque on Saturday, there is a social race back to the Club for a wine tasting of the Mud House Marlborough Sub Region Series Range, followed by dinner with guest speaker Dave Greenburg who will be talking about his new book ‘Emergency Response – Life, Death and Helicopters.’ Dave has worked for many years with the Wellington Westpac Rescue Helicopter and his book is based on his life and experiences in the air.



Sunday morning begins with the Club’s Opening Day brunch and celebrations, then it’s back on the water for some serious racing, before the prize giving and farewell ceremony back at the Club.



Women are invited to enter from all over New Zealand. There is plenty of accommodation in and around Waikawa and the Club can help out with this.



For more information please contact the Waikawa Boating Club on (03) 573 6798 or office@waikawaboatingclub.co.nz

