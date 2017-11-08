Witches Brew Race - Dress for Success!

by J-Boats today at 5:43 amIn addition to the highly competitive harbor course racing, there was a costume contest adjudicated by the Race Committee (note- the Race Committee does not take candy for bribes, just rum!). Special prizes were awarded to the top three “Best Dressed Boats” and “Best Dressed Crew.”The start time at 1300 off the Carolina YC dock saw the PHRF A fleet take off in good breeze. Ten minutes later both PHRF C and PHRF D classes were also on the track, the first two fleets sailing Course 7 (longer) and Class D sailing Course 1The conditions for the race were a bit rough on the women skippers and mostly women crews! In the end, they held their composure in the 15 to 30 kts winds at the top mark!





In the PHRF A class, the Self’s J/105 Ruckus took the silver. Then, in the PHRF D class, the Hanckel’s J/120 Emocean also took silver, followed by the Swatta’s J/30 Las Brisas in third place.



However, the most important trophy for most boats was the Costume Contest for “Best Dressed Crew & Boat”. By popular vote, it was a tie for second place between the “Astronauts” (on the J/105 RUCKUS) and the “Wonder Women” (on the J/120 Emocean). A great time was certainly had by all afterwards with copious amounts of Halloween food and refreshments for all.



Follow CORA’s Facebook page here. For more CORA Witches Brew Race sailing information click here.

