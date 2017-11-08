Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Feva 728x90

Witches Brew Race - Dress for Success!

by J-Boats today at 5:43 am
Witches Brew Race 2017 Priscilla Parker
Every Halloween weekend, the Charleston Ocean Racing Association hosts its annual “Witches Brew Race”. This year, it took place on October 29 in Charleston Harbor in a for-fun, random-leg race around various government markers. The regatta rules stipulate- “all helms-persons shall be female. Boats without female helms-persons shall be disqualified.”

In addition to the highly competitive harbor course racing, there was a costume contest adjudicated by the Race Committee (note- the Race Committee does not take candy for bribes, just rum!). Special prizes were awarded to the top three “Best Dressed Boats” and “Best Dressed Crew.”

The start time at 1300 off the Carolina YC dock saw the PHRF A fleet take off in good breeze. Ten minutes later both PHRF C and PHRF D classes were also on the track, the first two fleets sailing Course 7 (longer) and Class D sailing Course 1

The conditions for the race were a bit rough on the women skippers and mostly women crews! In the end, they held their composure in the 15 to 30 kts winds at the top mark!

Witches Brew Race 2017 © Priscilla Parker
Witches Brew Race 2017 © Priscilla Parker



In the PHRF A class, the Self’s J/105 Ruckus took the silver. Then, in the PHRF D class, the Hanckel’s J/120 Emocean also took silver, followed by the Swatta’s J/30 Las Brisas in third place.

However, the most important trophy for most boats was the Costume Contest for “Best Dressed Crew & Boat”. By popular vote, it was a tie for second place between the “Astronauts” (on the J/105 RUCKUS) and the “Wonder Women” (on the J/120 Emocean). A great time was certainly had by all afterwards with copious amounts of Halloween food and refreshments for all.

Follow CORA’s Facebook page here. For more CORA Witches Brew Race sailing information click here.

Marina Exchange 660x82 Gill CompPredictWind.comHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Transat Jacques Vabre - Gitana Team - From the hunted to the hunter
Leaders since Sunday Sébastien Josse and Thomas Rouxel have lost the top spot to the Coville – Nélias duo. Leaders since Sunday and the initial hours of racing in this Transat Jacques Vabre, Sébastien Josse and Thomas Rouxel have lost the top spot to the Coville – Nélias duo. Such a transfer of power can best be explained by the poor positioning of the men of Gitana Team on rounding the Azores, and not a technical issue or damage, as certain observers might have imagined.
Posted today at 4:58 am Harken Youth Match Racing Champs - World’s top sailors come to Sydney
The 2017 Harken International Youth Match Racing Championship will host the World’s best youth match racing talent The 2017 Harken International Youth Match Racing Championship will host the World’s best youth match racing talent, with competitors coming from across the globe including America, Japan, New Zealand, The Netherlands and across Australia. This year’s event is being managed by one of Australia’s best Race Management and International Umpire teams
Posted today at 4:16 am Volvo Ocean Race - Daily Live - Day 5, Leg 2
Niall Myant-Best and Conrad Colman go live from Race HQ to look at all the moves and highlights from the water on Day 5 Niall Myant-Best and Conrad Colman go live from Race HQ to look at all the moves and highlights from the water on Day 5 of Leg 2 – after one of the most epic starts in Volvo Ocean Race history. Catch the video explaining the latest moves, plus the latest images from on-board.
Posted on 9 Nov Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Nothing new out west
The skippers are continuing to tick off the miles, day in day out. Each day of a Mini sailor’s life is relatively active The typical day begins at daybreak, the perfect time to get back to reality, especially given how testing it is to be on watch late into the night and through into the early hours. As such it’s best to get a few minutes shut-eye whenever conditions allow.
Posted on 9 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Hard reality for Turn the Tide on Plastic
Team's only hope would be to continue sailing west into Atlantic Ocean with the ambition of doing something different Currently sailing 80 nautical miles behind the leading group consisting of the Vestas 11th Hour Racing, team AkzoNobel, MAPFRE and Dongfeng Race Team, Turn the Tide on Plastic are sitting at the back of the fleet in completely different weather conditions with no immediate hope of catching up.
Posted on 9 Nov Clouds bring beauty but more challenges for Volvo Ocean Race fleet
It’s exhausting work for navigators and skippers in terms of decision-making, and for the crew moving the stack of sails Five-time Volvo Ocean Race veteran Tony Mutter, on Vestas 11th Hour Racing, describes the dilemma facing his team as they try to position themselves best for the weather and tactically around the other teams challenging for the lead.
Posted on 9 Nov Tall Ship Oliver Hazard Perry releases 2018 program schedule
Perry will then participate in the Tall Ships Challenge Gulf Coast 2018, where she will join Parade of Sail in Galveston After completing a full schedule of programs and festivals in New England, Bermuda and Cuba during 2017, the 200-foot Tall Ship SSV Oliver Hazard Perry is preparing for her 2018 adventures, which will take her to Charleston, S.C. and St. Petersburg, Fla. before she sails south to Cuba and Jamaica.
Posted on 9 Nov Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 9, Race 3 – Sailing unfavourable tack
With the majority of the fleet opting to sail on the unfavourable tack, distance covered towards Fremantle was minimal Qingdao and GREAT Britain are currently engaged in a close-fought battle for fourth place. As Qingdao was the first to cross the Scoring Gate in the initial two races, thoughts on board have turned to securing the bonus points. With the gate set north of the rhumb line, it is becoming clear which of the teams have set their sights on it.
Posted on 9 Nov ORC Congress concludes successful 2017 season and looks ahead to 2018
Congress has approved new rules and initiatives for next year that will help the ORC system further improve its rating The numbers of boats worldwide issued ORC Club, ORC International or ORC SuperYacht certificates in the first 10 months of 2017 rose to over 9000, a new record for the ORC system, with certificates once again reaching over 10,000.
Posted on 9 Nov Volvo Ocean Race images show how fierce life in Atlantic Ocean can be
Seven teams have over 4,600 nm to go until they reach the finish line. Within that distance, they will cross the Equator The teams are dehydrated, exhausted and constantly wet. Slaves to the position reports that are delivered to the boats every six hours, each team, each sailor, is obsessed with the thought of winning this leg.
Posted on 9 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy