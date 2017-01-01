Winter winners at the Derwent Sailing Squadron

by Peter Campbell today at 8:21 amThe five days of Sunday morning racing ended with a blast as a 25-knot northerly, gusting to 39-knots, came howling down the Derwent.Fortunately, most boats had finished racing, but crews were certainly not able to relax until their reached their marina berths.Earlier, conditions were ideal for final race day of the DSS Battery World Winter Series, a steady 10--12 knot northerly with 27 boats turning out to race.Jeff Cordell’s Mumm 36 B&G Advantage too out Division 1 on a countback from the eight-metre Juana (Jock Young) after both had finish with a net 10 points. B&G Advantages winning scorecard read: three – one – five - (five) - one, Juana’s (four) – three – three – two - two.





In Division 2, the Latham Syndicate’s J24, 00T42 Another Toy, completed an unbeaten run of five wins in the Winter Series, discarding one of those wins to finish with a net four points.



Mark Ballard’s 42 South finished second overall with a net 10 points, Wildfire (John Ettershank) third with 11 points.



Just one point separated overall winner Vistula (Gregory Biskup) and Trad Jazz-NS (Christopher Thomson) in Division 3. Vistula finished with a net seven points, Trad Jazz-NS on eight points, taking second overall on a countback from Serenity (Graham Hall).



In the SB2s, Frazer Read) continued his winning form at the helm, winning both windward/leeward races, but as a casual entry.



Overall, the SB20 Winter pennant went to George Peacock with Team Musto, placing first among series entrants. Over the winter Team Musto won three of the 12 races and never placed worse than fifth, to finish with a net 16 points.



Honey Badger (Paul Burnell) finished on 19 points, third going to Pride of Athena (Colleen Darcey) on 36 points.

