Winning the America's Cup - An evening with the Emirates Team NZ crew

by Julian Beavis today at 11:49 amFeaturing a panel discussion with MBSC members of Emirates Team New Zealand - Murray Jones, Ray Davies, Elise Beavis and Josh McCormack.Panel host: Harold Bennett - Former Americas Cup PRO.Come along to a great evening to fi nd out some of the inside stories about how the Auld Mug was brought home to New Zealand.WHEN: 6pm, Friday 27 OctoberWHERE: Murrays Bay Sailing Club - “Bunker Bar”PRICE: $75 pp - Dinner & fi rst drink included. Cash BarLIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE. NO DOOR SALESTo purchase tickets please pay into MBSC Bank A/C 12 3042 0272614 04 with your surname as reference and email confirmation to mbsailingclubalumni@gmail.com.Enquiries to Julian Beavis on 021 735 770