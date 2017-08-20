Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Winning the America's Cup - An evening with the Emirates Team NZ crew

by Julian Beavis today at 11:49 am
Emirates Team New Zealand - Match, Day 3 -finish Race 3 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 24, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Celebrate Murrays Bay Sailing Club’s contribution to winning the America's Cup in Bermuda

Featuring a panel discussion with MBSC members of Emirates Team New Zealand - Murray Jones, Ray Davies, Elise Beavis and Josh McCormack.

Panel host: Harold Bennett - Former Americas Cup PRO.

Come along to a great evening to fi nd out some of the inside stories about how the Auld Mug was brought home to New Zealand.

WHEN: 6pm, Friday 27 October
WHERE: Murrays Bay Sailing Club - “Bunker Bar”
PRICE: $75 pp - Dinner & fi rst drink included. Cash Bar
LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE. NO DOOR SALES

To purchase tickets please pay into MBSC Bank A/C 12 3042 0272614 04 with your surname as reference and email confirmation to mbsailingclubalumni@gmail.com.

Enquiries to Julian Beavis on 021 735 770

A MBSC Alumni fundraising event for the benefit of the Club.
Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

Safer Boating Week - Starts Friday
New Zealand’s national Safer Boating Week (October 13-20) starts Friday New Zealand’s national Safer Boating Week (October 13-20) starts Friday with an important new message for boaties: If you can’t call for help, we can’t rescue you. “Have waterproof communications with you, and a marine VHF radio is usually best,” Safer Boating Forum Chair, Lindsay Sturt, said.
Posted on 10 Oct New Moon wins 5.5 Metre season finale after wind abandons Thunersee
The overnight rain had cleared and after a brief wait ashore on Sunday morning the fleet was sent out in a light breeze. So, New Moon, BAH 21 (Christoph Burger, Flavio Marazzi, Peter Vlasov) takes a second regatta win in a row, after taking the win in Cannes last week. Second place goes Marie-Françoise XIX, SUI 228 (Jürg Menzi, Dino Fumasoli, Christof Wilke) with Nina, SUI 215 (Heinz Saurer, Hans Scheidegger, Maja Siegenthaler) in third.
Posted on 8 Oct Classic boats - Images from the New Zealand Clinker Boat Exhibition
On Friday and over the weekend the Rino Tawa Trust held an exhibition of clinker boats of all ages and genres On Friday and over the weekend the Rino Tawa Trust held an exhibition of clinker boats of all ages and genres, at the Viaduct Harbour. The sun was out on Friday morning and was a great day for those involved in the boatbuilding and marine industries to get together and swap stories as they checked out the fleet on display.
Posted on 8 Oct 5.5 Metre Herbstpreis (Autumn Trophy) – New Moon opens four-point lead
New Moon, BAH 21 (Christoph Burger, Flavio Marazzi, Peter Vlasov) takes four point lead at the top from Friday’s leaders A first start was attempted in a southerly, but then the wind switched 180 degrees and the race committee had to move further down the lake to reset the course. Then the next attempt was abandoned on the first downwind, with New Moon leading, after the wind shut off and then switched 180 degrees again.
Posted on 7 Oct Season Finale for 5.5 Metre at Thunersee Autumn Trophy
Many foretold that winter is coming and first snowfalls on hills around Lake Thun coincided with a chilly start Many have foretold that winter is coming and the first snowfalls on the hills around Lake Thun in Switzerland coincided with a chilly start to the International 5.5 Metre season finale, the three day Autumn Trophy (Herbstpreis), hosted by Thunsersee Yacht Club.
Posted on 7 Oct Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship – Final day
The sailing conditions for the final day of racing today were excellent with 15 to 18kts of breeze over the racetrack The first two championship races were sailed yesterday where Singapore’s Muhammad Daniel Kei Bin Muhammad Yazid, moved up from fourth to first overall after coming first and second in his races. With a total of 28 points, he was 15 points ahead of his nearest competitor Demir Dirk from Turkey with China’s Xilun Lin following in third overall.
Posted on 6 Oct Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship - Penultimate Day
Singapore’s Muhammad Daniel Kei Bin Muhammad Yazid jumped from fourth to first overall with a first and second. Two races were held for both the Yellow and Blue fleets off Stanley Bay with the only challenging conditions the competitors had to contend with being a one to 2kts spring tide running across the race track.
Posted on 5 Oct Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championships - Team China in-action
The wind came out in force for Day 3 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships for 2017 Team Racing Championships The wind came out in force for Day 3 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships for the 2017 Team Racing Championships. 16 teams were ranked in terms of points of their top four sailors after two days of racing where six races were completed.
Posted on 5 Oct Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champs - Day 2
Day 2 of Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships saw blue skies and better than forecasted easterly breeze of 6 to 12kts Day 2 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships saw blue skies and a better than forecasted easterly breeze of 6 to 12kts on the race track positioned off Stanley Bay in Hong Kong.
Posted on 4 Oct Project 60 - Materials still needed to finish the book
As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. Under the working title, project 60, this will be the story of the OK through personal anecdotes and stories.
Posted on 3 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy