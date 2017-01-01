Please select your home edition
Winners nine and ten in Ilovesailing Calendar Competition announced

by Emma Slater / RYA today at 5:11 pm
Winner Chris Biscomb © Chris Biscomb
Michelle Howell from Wakefield, West Yorkshire and Chris Biscomb from Chonburi, Thailand have clinched spots nine and ten on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar leaving just two more spaces to fill.

“I’m so pleased to have finally won a place on the calendar......I have been trying for a couple of years”, commented Michelle on her winning photo entitled ‘Anchored for lunch in Menorca’.

“The photo, taken in May this year on an iPhone7plus, was from a yacht which we had anchored just off the beach at Isla Colom, Menorca. The crew that day were taking a lunch break from their Competent Crew Course!”

While Chris commented: “I am very excited to win whilst showing a hobby that I have enjoyed for over 50 years, originally limited to Dinghy Racing, but in my retirement years in Thailand now also enjoying more leisurely sailing with my retired Naval Officer friends.”

Chris’s photo entitled ‘Retirement in Thailand is such hard work’, was taken in June 2017. Chris explains: “The photo shows the view from Koh Yo Island after 7.5 km beat from Royal Thai Fleet Yacht Club in Sattahip Naval Base. This was followed by packed lunch on beach followed by swimming and a dead run back to Club in the afternoon.”

Winner Michelle Howell – Ilovesailing Calendar competition © Michelle Howell
Winner Michelle Howell – Ilovesailing Calendar competition © Michelle Howell



As well as securing their spots on the 2018 calendar Michelle and Chris also win:
· Two tickets to The Yachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show for the official prize giving
· Canvas print of their winning entry
· A copy of the final printed calendar
· A selection of RYA goodies
· And the much loved ilovesailing rubber duck – which this year is purple.

“The judges had 20 amazing photos to choose from in July, once again making the job of choosing just two incredibly difficult”, commented Emma Slater, ilovesailing co-ordinator. “The judges will now be looking back over all the entries since March, when the competition was launched, to pick the final two photos to fill the last two spots on the calendar”, Emma added.

From dinghy cruising to yacht racing, family days out to regattas, whatever kind of sailing you love, share your favourite sailing photos and you could win a place on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar.

Two winners will be picked each month between March and July to represent a different month on the 2018 calendar, with the final two spots being selected in August from all the other entries made between March and July, giving all entrants two chances of winning.

Auckland On the Water Boat ShowHall Spars - BoomRS Sailing 660x82 AUS

