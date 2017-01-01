Please select your home edition
Winners declared at Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week

by Robyn Shelly today at 11:31 pm
Sarah Harbrow on Volare 1 - Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week Robyn Shelly
After two days of good racing and a rest day, day three saw the dreaded 'Cat in the Hat' flying after a Strong Wind Warning was issued despite earlier predictions of lightening winds for the end of the week.

Race Director Greg Sinclair set a second briefing and declared a postponement, finally, at midday. However all was not lost as the bar was opened and yachties, being the ever resourceful and competitive bunch they are, hastily organised a pool tournament.

Three local teams and three visiting teams, crossing all divisional lines, vied for the title of Race Week Pool champs with the eventual winners being Spank over Lady Mystique. The important thing was the beer was cold and the company was warm on a chilly day (for Port Douglas!)

Saturday dawned with gloomy skies but the wind warning had been cancelled and the fleet set out as the clouds began to contract and Port Douglas turned on a glorious day for sailing.

Wayne Millar's Zoe launched her distinctive red and white kite first which was an omen for the results for Division one. The Townsville based Murray 41, a past winner of this regatta, sailed a consistent campaign and made a spectacular sight each and every day of sailing. Wayne is the only skipper on the Clipper Cup trophy to have his name on it with three different boats.

Cairns Yacht Club's Frank and Wendy Brace and their crew on the Sydney 36cr Impulse split the field from another Townsville entrant, the Beneteau 38.5 Shiraz skippered by Kevin Williams.

Division two Winners Helen and Mick Gwilliams on Lady Mystique from PDYC sailed a superb campaign to take out the Division and hold the lead all during the Regatta. Another Port Douglas boat Alf Fowler's Ka Pai finished second followed by Grant Stquentin's Sapphire of London from Royal Geelong Yacht Club in Victoria.

The Sports and One Design Division produced great performances and entertained the beachgoers in Port Douglas. Eventual winner was CCYC's Peter Vincent and X2 over Tony Ritter's Spank (PDYC) and Bruce Clarke's Kaizen2 (CYC)

An obviously delighted PDYC Commodore Carl Barnett announced that both Greg Sinclair and Lister Hughes have committed to officiate at the regatta for next year and thanked them for their efforts. On a lighter note PDYC Life Member and former Commodore Doug Ryan set a new regatta record for blowing two spinnakers and a headsail during the series, he was duly presented with a sewing kit!

The Commodore went on to thank all the participants and volunteers who helped make Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week such a success before the party kicked into gear and yachties did the other thing they excel at – party! Something PDYC specialises in.

Port Douglas Race Week 2017 - Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week © Robyn Shelly
Wayne Millar's Zoe - Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week © Robyn Shelly
Port Douglas on a normal day - Race Week 2017 - Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week © Robyn Shelly
Volare 1 - Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week © Robyn Shelly
Zoe Division 1 victor - Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week © Robyn Shelly
Race Week Port Douglas 2017 - Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week © Robyn Shelly
