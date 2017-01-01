Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Winners crowned at RYA Zone and Home Country Championships

by Anisha Walkerley / RYA today at 1:09 pm
Topper fleet – RYA Zone and Home Country Championships © Paul Wyeth
Hundreds of the UK’s most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK.

Nine venues hosted events with sailors challenged by light and shifty winds in England, with Wales and Northern Ireland experiencing strong winds on Saturday, while some venues were lucky enough to see the summer shine continue to shine.

Despite the wait for wind in some parts of the country, only Northern Ireland were unfortunate enough to have extremes of weather with too much breeze on Saturday followed by flat calm conditions on Sunday. Some venues were lucky enough to have members of the British Sailing Team on hand to give their top tips.

South West

The second largest of this year’s events was held jointly between Royal Torbay Yacht Club (RTYC) and Paignton Sailing Club (PSC). On Saturday the 156 sailors were greeted with champagne conditions on the English Rivera at the 1948 Olympic sailing venue, with sunshine and 10-15 knots of wind and a slight swell. Sunday saw Torbay masked by light winds causing a short delay before a two more races were completed.

Five race areas were laid across Torbay, with the Toppers, Optimists, RS Fevas and RS Teras along with the regatta fleet sailing out of RTYC, while the 55 Laser 4.7s and windsurfers launched from PSC.

In the 35-strong Topper fleet, race wins were shared amongst five youngsters. But consistency meant Ben Purrier (Parkstone YC) led from the outset to win the fleet, whilst Matilda Gregson (Starcross YC) finished as first girl in second overall.

Optimist sailor Finley Hartshorn (Bowmoor SC) took event honours with an impressive string of five bullets and a second, while Emily Elms (Thornbury SC), the only other race winner, finished first girl and second overall.

Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver – RYA Zone and Home Country Championships © Paul Wyeth
Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver – RYA Zone and Home Country Championships © Paul Wyeth



Another dominant display came from Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver (Chew Valley Lake SC) scoring five race wins to take the Feva title. The Tera fleet would prove to be the closest event with Albert Gillmore (RDYC) winning on count back with four race wins to William James’ (Paignton SC) three race wins.

The national Laser 4.7 fleet reveled in Saturday’s chop, but it was Drew Barnes (Christchurch SC) who mastered Sunday’s light breeze to win the 54-boat fleet. Flo Nicholls (Royal Lymington SC) edged ahead of her rivals to finish first girl and eighth overall.

Sailing close inshore, the windsurfers provided a great spectacle for the spectators watching from the harbour breakwater. Ellie Wilcox (OTC) won the 6.8m fleet, with Archie York first 7.8m. In the smaller rig fleet, Luke Pailing (OTC) finished top 5.8m, while Alexander Meadway (Swanage SC) led the 4.5m windsurfers.

On Sunday local British Sailing Team 49er duo Rhos Hawes and Morgan Peach met with the sailors before they launched offer advice and see the young sailors in action. At prize giving both sailors talked about their sailing history and the fun they had in their junior sailing with great memories of the first Zones eight years ago.

South West Regional Volunteer Committee Chair Roger Jobson also attended the prize giving and commended all the sailors on their endeavour. He presented a new perpetual Trophy, the ‘RYA Zone Championships Club Trophy’ for the club which had the most sailors attending the event. With 26 different South West Clubs represented, Paignton SC were the winners with 11 sailors, Castle Cove SC second and Team15 Club OTC third.

Finley Hartshorn – RYA Zone and Home Country Championships © Paul Wyeth
Finley Hartshorn – RYA Zone and Home Country Championships © Paul Wyeth



South

Oxford Sailing Club welcomed 99 sailors for the South Zone event laying on sunshine and force two to three conditions all weekend creating quite the spectacle for onlookers onshore.

As the weekend progressed, it would be those who could capitalize on wind shifts and spot pressure who eventually came out on top.

In was a family affair in the largest Optimist fleet at the nine venues with 59-boats taking the startline. Kuba Staite (Hayling Island SC) stormed to victory counting all top three scores. After an OCS in race three, Julia Staite clawed back to finish top girl and fifth overall.

With six first to her name, Phoebe Hutchings (Warsash SC) was victorious in the Topper fleet winning by a 19-point margin. Fellow Warsash sailor Frederick Barry finished first boy in third overall.

London and South East

Some 129 sailors gathered at Datchet Water Sailing Club for the South East Zone Championships. A steady 10-knots across the course all weekend meant the sailors had no trouble completing a full series.

Over on the 33-strong Optimist course, it was a battle of the Gatehouse brothers from Bewl Barbarians. In a close matched event, it was eventually Charlie Gatehouse who edged ahead to beat brother Jamie Gatehouse by one point. Laura Elms (HISC) took the girl’s gold medal.

Aaron Evans – RYA Zone and Home Country Championships © Paul Wyeth
Aaron Evans – RYA Zone and Home Country Championships © Paul Wyeth



With four bullets on his scoreline, Aaron Evans (Silver Wings SC) snatched the Topper victory, whilst Yana Skvortsova (IBRSC) finished top girl in fifth overall.

In the Feva fleet, Joe Slipper and Tea Sirolla (Silver Wings SC) narrowly topped the scoreboard after beating Abby and Tim Hire (Royal Lymington YC) on countback.

On the Windsurf course, Cameron Kersey (Queen Mary SC) proved unbeatable winning all nine 4.5m race, meanwhile Tommy Millard (Emsworth) took the 5.8m crown. Queen Mary windsurfer Elektra Day-San counted seven bullets in the scoreline to win the 6.8m fleet, while Louis Walker matched the performance in the 7.8m fleet.

Elektra Day-San – RYA Zone and Home Country Championships © Paul Wyeth
Elektra Day-San – RYA Zone and Home Country Championships © Paul Wyeth



East

On the East Coast Royal Harwich YC played host to 86 young racers. The event saw the Optimist and Topper fleets, and coached regatta fleet take to the river Orwell. Sailors were lucky enough to meet British Sailing Team Nacra 17 sailor Kirstie Urwin as she chatted to the youngsters offering her top tips and answering questions.

At the second largest gathering of Optimist sailors, William Pank (Norfolk Broads YC) stormed to victory in the 38-boat fleet posting five firsts and a second. The only other race winner Florence Brellisford (Corinthian Otters) was crowned first girl.

Local sailor James Deaton (Royal Harwich YC) used home water knowledge to his advantage to win the Topper fleet, while Catherine Albone (Milton Keynes SC) took girl’s gold in eighth overall.

Midlands

The largest gathering of Zone Sailors descended on Rutland Water with 170 sailors competing across four dinghy fleets, four windsurf classes as well as a coached regatta fleet.

Not finishing a race outside of the top two, Charlie Turnbull won the 34-boat Topper fleet, while Kate Robertson (Swarkestone SC) finished first girl and fifth overall.

Consistency paid off for Hazel McDonnell (Hollowell SC) as she topped the Optimist fleet leaderboard. First boy and second overall went to Thomas Kelsall (Stauton Harold SC).

In the national Cadet fleet, Angus Collingridge and Edward Fletcher (Waldringfield SC) landed event hours by a massive 20 points. Rosie Targett and Sophie Sfaxi (Frensham Pond SC) first girls and second overall in the 26 boat fleet.

Rutland Water saw the largest congregation of windsurfers with some 40 boards taking to the racecourse. In the smallest 4.5m rig, Rebecca Hall (Glossop SC) took the event win, while Jack Harrison (North Lincolnshire and Humberside SC) finished first boy in second overall.

A tight battle ensued between 5.8m windsurfers Jack Pilkington (Hollingworth Lake) and Caitlin Boothroyd (West Kirby Warriors). In the final race decider Pilkington did enough to beat Boothroyd on countback. Charlie Bennett (North Lincolnshire and Humberside SC) won the 6.8m fleet, while

Jennie Roberts (Hollingworth Lake) took 7.8m honours.

North

Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club provided sailors with light winds over the weekend which offered great close racing in the shifty but predictable breeze over the two courses.

Saturday was a game of snakes and ladders with the overnight leaders coming from the consistent scorelines. A very close matched Topper fleet saw Oliver Mills (Penine SC) pip fellow club sailor Millie Heeley to take first, with Heeley in second overall and first girl.

Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club dominated the Optimist fleet taking all three podium spots, as Edward Coady led the charge to win the event. Abi Cowley (Kielder Water SC) finished first girl in fifth overall. Meanwhie Teddy Dunn snatched the Tera fleet gold medal, with Esme Barraclough
named as girl’s champion.

The regatta fleet, led by Jo Crabtree saw sailors learning new skills both on and off the water, followed by putting them into action on day two’s racing.

Event Director Roy McCubbin commented: “A big thank you to the team at Leigh and Lowton who went the extra mile to deliver an excellent Zone Championship.”

Scotland

Over 130 boats launched on the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond for the annual RYA Zone Championships. This year the event incorporated the Scottish Club Trophy as the coached regatta fleet which brought several new classes to join the overall fleet.

Alongside the two Zones fleets consisting of Optimists, Toppers, Laser 4.7, Laser Radials, RS:X, Techno, 420 and 29er, while the Scottish Club Trophy fleet took on the regatta fleets and included Fevas, Teras and Hansas.

The club volunteers did a fantastic job throughout the varied and predominately light airs regatta, from assisting on the water across the three courses to the flow of hot tea and bacon rolls in the clubhouse.

Glen Carrick, Loch Lomond Sailing Club’s Commodore said, “The Event has been very well run, many thanks to all our volunteers who have put in a lot of work in the background. It’s great to host a RYA event with over 160 competitors on the water and all the parents for getting them here. It
has been absolutely tremendous.”

Conditions started out light on Saturday but picked up during the day, perfect for those new to racing in the Club Trophy fleet. The more experienced racers battled with shifty and patchy breeze to keep their places at the front of the fleet over the day’s three races.

Sunday brought a change in weather to the locally named ‘smurr’ or Scotch mist but the breeze remained constant enough to hold another three races on the Loch. British Sailing Team 49er sailor Gilles Munro joined the coaching team afloat and provided some insights into his sailing pathway.

Munro commented: “It doesn’t feel very long since I was here at a Zone Championships listening to Luke Patience and receiving a prize from him when I sailed a Feva or a 29er. To come back and be associated with that is really cool. It’s great to see so many kids out sailing and coming through the RYA Pathway, some of them maybe standing up at the prize giving and sharing their story in a few years.”

Wales

At the Welsh event, 108 sailors enjoyed the sunny weather and gusty conditions on Fishguard Bay with winds ranging from 25 knots to a manageable 12 knots on Saturday. The sailors aged from six to 16 competed in six fleets contesting the various championships.

Sunday dawned with drizzle and light winds enabling the smaller sailors to have their day. However a combination of light winds and sea fog curtailed the day for the main fleet who only managing to get in one more race. Meanwhile closer to shore the regatta fleet managed another three races.

Callum Davidson-Guild (Treaddur Bay/Shotwick Lake SC) showed a clean pair of heels to his competitors in the 34 strong Optimist Main Fleet with a string of firsts with Elle Thomas (Cardiff Bay YC) top girl.

The 32-strong Topper fleet was won by Aled Llewelyn-Jones (Saundersfoot SC) posting 3,1,1,1 while Lowri Boorman (Dale YC) finished as first girl.

Feva duo Josh Manning and Lucy Hughes (Pwllheli SC/Rydal Penrhos) won the general handicap fleet counting all top three results. They were joined on the podium by first girls Megan Owens and Anja Ackerman (Pembrokeshire YC).

Meanwhile Fishguard Sea Cadets dominate the windsurf fleet with Mia Childs crowned top girl and Jack Type winning the boys fleet.

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1

Related Articles

Auckland on the Water Boat Show gets underway in summer warmth
The Auckland On the Water Boat Show opened to more summery climes. After being lashed by a succession of gales and horizontal rain for the past few months, the Auckland On the Water Boat Show opened to more summery climes. The gates opened at 10.00am with the usual queue waiting to see three floors of exhibits in the Viaduct Events Centre before moving through the pavilion area
Posted today at 3:31 am Laser Masters Worlds - Day 3 - 350 sailors enjoy sport for life
After two days of delay racing finally got underway at the Laser Masters World Championships in Split. After two days of delay, waiting for wind and shopping for the best forecast app, racing finally got underway at the Laser Masters World Championships in Split. Long standing battles continue and newcomers seek to take over past heroes.
Posted on 27 Sep Light winds frustrate 5.5 Metre Opener at Régates Royales Cannes
Only one race was possible on a very light and tricky day with the win going to Otto (Bent Wilhemsen, Andreas and Luka). In 2016 the class was reintroduced to the Régates Royales after many years absence, and this year the fleet has four days of racing alongside the Dragons, Tofinou one-designs and of course the increasingly popular Classics at this famous autumnal Mediterranean spectacle.
Posted on 26 Sep Relive the race action from 420 Open European Championships
Weather conditions rewarded the best all-round sailors with gold medals as multiple teams chased down podium finishes. Featuring 358 athletes from 22 nations and six continents across the 420 Open, Ladies and U17 fleets, victory came after a long, hard six day assault on the race track on the Saronic Gulf, against some of the best 420 talent from around the world.
Posted on 26 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship – Day 4
Second to fifth overall was still very close, and there were other battles being fought right down the fleet. Second to fifth overall was still very close, and there were other battles being fought right down the fleet, so we all had something to play for on the final day.
Posted on 26 Sep Racing cancelled on Day 2 of SAP 5O5 World Championship
Principal Race officer Sandy Grosvenor made a wise decision by delaying ashore for two hours on the second day Principal Race officer Sandy Grosvenor made a wise decision by delaying ashore for two hours on the second day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. In hindsight, Grosvenor wishes she had kept the 89-boat fleet on the lot at Severn Sailing Association.
Posted on 26 Sep RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship – Day 4
A fresher breeze than the previous day and the Easterly flowing tide was throwing up some chop across the race course With a bit of local knowledge to help them on their way Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne called it perfectly and led the fleet out to the starboard lay line and round the windward mark closely followed by Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch and the stars of the previous day, Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire.
Posted on 25 Sep Laser Masters Worlds - Lightning and calm – Day 2
Upon arrival at the boat park, the aftermath of the storm had left a cloud-covered sky and a completely calm sea. The Monday weather forecast included a storm early in the morning, which passed directly over Split and gave an early wake up call for the Laser Master sailors with a lightning show that illuminated the city skyline.
Posted on 25 Sep 2017 Laser Masters World Championships - No wind, no racing
The 2017 Laser Masters World Championships kicked off today with a slow start. The 2017 Laser Masters World Championships kicked off today with a slow start. 350 Laser Master sailors spent the day ashore under sunny blue skies, hoping the weather forecast of light winds would prove to be incorrect.
Posted on 25 Sep Hamlin-Zinn draw first blood in 2017 SAP 505 World Championship
There was a collective groan from the sailors when race officer announced that she was sending fleet out on Day 1 There was a collective groan from the sailors when principal race officer Sandy Grosvenor announced from the deck of Severn Sailing Association that she was sending the fleet out on Day 1 of the SAP 5O5 World Championship.
Posted on 25 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy