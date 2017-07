Winners announced for 109th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac

2017 109th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac Bob Carr 2017 109th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac Bob Carr

by Kathleen Moran today at 3:39 amInfinite Diversion, racing in the Cruising Division 1, which left Chicago on Friday, July 14, crossed the finish line and was the earliest boat to ever finish in Race to Mackinac history, earning their crew the Lle Aux Galets Trophy. Trois Vignes finished as the first cruising boat overall, winning the Vanenna Cup.TOA, a boat in the Racing Division, which set sail on Saturday, July 15, placed first in the Small Boat Division, becoming the winners of the Mackinac Cup. “This was the race of a lifetime, definitely one for the books. Our crew worked hard and made the dream came true,” said Jim Mitchell, co-owner and crewmember of TOA.





The Chicago Mac trophy, given to the first boat to finish in the Big Boat Division, was presented to Wizard. “This was a great race for us,” said Charlie Enright, the only American skipper in the Volvo and a crewmember on Wizard. “Despite the variety of different weather conditions, we were able to come out with a successful result.”



The Royono Cup, awarded to the first boat to finish in the Racing Division, was presented to Arete for the second year in a row. Arete then went on to be the first boat to complete the Super Mac - a race surpassing Mackinac Island and going around all of Michigan to Port Huron - and became the winners of the Sheldon Clark – Aaron Deroy Trophy. “This was the toughest race we have ever done on this vessel,” said Ron White, the Navigator of Arete. “Our team worked incredibly well together and it is a fantastic feeling to be awarded with these trophies.”









The Chicago Yacht Club invites adventurers and amateurs alike to partake in the Race to Mackinac and hosts roughly 3,000 sailors annually. This year, sailors from 40 states and nine countries, spanning from Australia to the United Kingdom, competed. Due to poor weather conditions, over 90 boats were forced to retire from the race. The Race to Mackinac would not be a success without the hundreds of volunteers working diligently to ensure that this historic race runs smoothly.



The Chicago Yacht Club has locations at Chicago’s Monroe Harbor, 400 E. Monroe, Chicago, IL 60603, and Belmont Harbor, 300 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL 60657. For more information and the full list of rankings, visit event website.



Full Results:





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155665