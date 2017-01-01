Windsurfing Festival - Slalom racing kicks off in Cape Hatteras

Tyson Poor rounding a bouy dominating all four heats of the Slalom Racing today - Hatteras OBX-Wind.com Windsurfing Festival International Windsurfing Tour

by International Windsurfing Tour today at 3:21 am38 competitors sailed through the short course with four jibes.Winner of the long distance race, Tyson Poor, did not disappoint today finishing first place in all four races.





Tomorrow marks the last day of the OBX-Wind event in Avon, North Carolina. Wind is expected earlier tomorrow with a skippers meeting scheduled for 9am and a first possible start at 10am.



All windsurfers are preparing to celebrate the week's festivities at the closing party tomorrow 8pm at the Mad Crabber in Avon, North Carolina.

