Windsurfing Festival - Phil Soltysiak wins Best Freestyle Move

Toronto rider Phil Soltysiak impressed the crowd with next level moves yesterday in Avon, North Carolina - Hatteras OBX-Wind.com Windsurfing Festival 2017 International Windsurfing Tour Toronto rider Phil Soltysiak impressed the crowd with next level moves yesterday in Avon, North Carolina - Hatteras OBX-Wind.com Windsurfing Festival 2017 International Windsurfing Tour

by International Windsurfing Tour today at 6:56 amThe energy was firing surrounding the best move contest. Everybody was stoked after two long distance races, so after 40km of racing we took all the guys who were busting moves all week and put them in a 15 minute best move freestyle show. It was a low pressure really fun show for the racers who were hanging out and watching on the beach.: I’m running a freestyle clinic this week throughout the OBX-wind event and it’s a ton of fun. I probably have some of the coolest and most stoked students that are learning everything from duck jibes to flakas. I can’t wait to hit the water with them again tomorrow!This winter I trained in Jericoacoara, Brazil, and Cape Town, South Africa.Jeri in Brazil is my dream windsurfing locationI plan to compete on the PWA World Tour in Freestyle and do a few of the bigger North American events too. Follow my blog to read and see my inside scoop from all those events!My hair is ALWAYS wet. If you don’t crash you’re not having fun!...unless you’re racing of course ;-)





Wind conditions on the Pamlico Sound continue to stay strong but due to the low water depth today, slalom has been postponed until further notice. Stay tuned for more excitement from Hatteras Island.











If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153128