Wilson and Brown to represent GBR at Youth World Sailing Championships

by Anisha Walkerley / RYA today at 4:59 pm
Andy Brown – Youth World Sailing Championships © Robert Hajduk
Windsurfers Emma Wilson (OTC) and Andy Brown (Loch Insh) are the first two sailors to be selected to represent British Youth Sailing at the 2017 Youth World Sailing Championships in Sanya, China (11-15 December).

The Youth Worlds is the premier international youth racing event, bringing together young sailors from over 60 countries racing in nine fleets.

Wilson’s selection was confirmed after she sealed silver at the RS:X Youth World Championships in Torbole, Italy (27 June-1 July). This followed top 10 performances for the Christchurch windsurfer at several senior events this year including World Cup Miami and Hyeres, and World Cup Final Santander.

The 18-year-old is a member of the British Sailing Team and will be attending the Youth Worlds for the third time: “It feels pretty cool to be selected again for the Youth Worlds. I have really enjoyed it both times I have been and am super excited to be able to go again!

Emma Wilson – Youth World Sailing Championships © Robert Hajduk
Emma Wilson – Youth World Sailing Championships © Robert Hajduk



“I’m looking forward to the competition and also going with all the sailors from the others classes, which makes it fun and different from the other events.”

Having won silver at the 2015 event, and gold in 2016, Wilson will be aiming to defend her title as she takes on the world’s best young windsurfers.

“I would love to defend my title – I know it will be hard, but I will try my best!”

Teammate Brown took bronze in the Youth Men’s event in Torbole to secure the coveted spot to represent the British Youth Sailing Team in China.

Brown, 18, also trains with the British Sailing Team and will be attending the event for a second time. Brown finished eighth at last year’s edition and, with the boost of an RS:X Youth Worlds medal under his belt, will aiming for the podium this time around.

“I’m really looking forward to the 2017 Youth Worlds. The venue looks awesome!” explained Brown.

“I absolutely loved last year, but feel I have improved hugely since 2016 so will be looking to bring home a gold medal this time!

Brown continued: “I have lots of competitions between now and the Youth Worlds to further improve my skills, such as the class Senior Worlds in Japan.”

The Scottish windsurfer is ‘really buzzing’ to be heading out to Japan for venue preparation and training later this week.

Both Wilson and Brown’s focus now turns to the RS:X Senior Worlds in September held in the Tokyo 2020 sailing venue, Enoshima.

The team selection for the 29er, 420, Nacra and Laser Radial classes will be announced over the coming months following a number of international events across the summer.

