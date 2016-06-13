Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Triton2 AUS 728x90

Willy Altadill to return for his second edition of Volvo Ocean Race

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 2:04 pm
Spanish Under-30 sailor Willy Altadill - Volvo Ocean Race Francisco Vignale / MAPFRE / Volvo Ocean Race
The 24-year-old from Barcelona, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill.

Willy is the first sailor to be named for the 2017-18 race as one of the two Under-30s sailors each team must sail with.

“My job will be to help the watch captains ensure the boat is sailing as fast as possible,” explained Willy, who is already training with the team in Sanxenxo, northern Spain, and will take the role of trimmer.

“The aim right now leading up to the race is to push the boat as hard as possible and try to break things, so that we don’t break them in the race. We can also fine tune the electronics so that all the numbers for the boat are correct, and squeeze the very best out of it.'

The youngster joins skipper Xabi Fernández, watch captains Pablo Arrarte and Rob Greenhalgh, and boat captain Ñeti Cuervas-Mons in the MAPFRE ranks. Seven-time Volvo Ocean Racer Neal McDonald will be sports and performance director, and will also sail some legs in 2017-18.

MAPFRE - Volvo Ocean Race © Francisco Vignale / MAPFRE / Volvo Ocean Race
MAPFRE - Volvo Ocean Race © Francisco Vignale / MAPFRE / Volvo Ocean Race



In 2014-15, Willy Altadill joined MAPFRE for Leg 4 from Sanya to Auckland, helping the Spanish team to victory in the 6,000-mile plus stage. Xabi was MAPFRE’s stand-in skipper then, and Altadill is grateful not only to the trust his fellow Spaniard put in him, but also the Under-30s rule that is designed to bring on the next generation of Volvo Ocean Race sailor.

“For me personally it’s a rule which has enabled me to sail with people with a lot of experience, and learn a great deal from them, as I did in the last race,’ said Altadill. “Now it means I’m joining the boat knowing exactly how everything works, and I can keep evolving.”

Spanish Under-30 sailor Willy Altadill - Volvo Ocean Race © Francisco Vignale / MAPFRE / Volvo Ocean Race
Spanish Under-30 sailor Willy Altadill - Volvo Ocean Race © Francisco Vignale / MAPFRE / Volvo Ocean Race



Skipper Xabi Fernández is delighted with his new recruit. “Willy is young and strong, and good at everything. He sails well, and is a really hard worker as well as a very good trimmer.

“I’m sure that he will give his all as he did in the last edition, once again with MAPFRE. Since he was very little he has experienced offshore racing and the Volvo Ocean Race alongside his dad, Guillermo, and you can tell. Since the last race, he has been continuously sailing big boats, and will undoubtedly keep growing in this race.”

Guillermo Altadill is a Volvo Ocean Race legend, having sailed in five editions, starting in 1989-90 with Fortuna Extra Lights.

Spanish Under-30 sailor Willy Altadill - Volvo Ocean Race © Maria Muina / Mapfre http://www.volvooceanrace.com
Spanish Under-30 sailor Willy Altadill - Volvo Ocean Race © Maria Muina / Mapfre http://www.volvooceanrace.com

Musto 2016 660x82 2Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Team AkzoNobel leaves Persico
The Simeon Tienpont skippered Team AkzoNobel Volvo65 has left the building facility at Persico Marine in Bergamo The Simeon Tienpont skippered Team AkzoNobel Volvo65 has left the building facility at Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy to The Boatyard in Lisbon under the custodianship of GAC Pindar. Before she left the yard at Persico the team had a celebration to mark the end of the build phase.
Posted on 27 Mar Vestas 11th Hour Racing launch Volvo Ocean Race campaign
Vestas are returning for a second edition, after launching their 2017-18 campaign in partnership with 11th Hour Racing Vestas 11th Hour Racing will be led by the American duo of Charlie Enright and Mark Towill. The team are the fourth to announce for the upcoming edition, which begins on 22 October, and they will use the race to promote a sustainability message around the world.
Posted on 21 Mar Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng has an offshore hit-out - Video
In this video Dongfeng go offshore in a big breeze for the first real work-out of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race. After a one million euro re-fiit procedure in Lisbon, the Dongfeng Race Team crew gave their boat its first real test ahead of 2017-18 – and it looks better than ever! In this video Dongfeng go offshore in a big breeze for the first real work-out of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race.
Posted on 20 Mar Volvo Ocean Race - Top female sailors join Dongfeng Race Team
The two women bring a wealth of experience to Charles Caudrelier’s team, including a total of five Olympic Games Dongfeng Race Team have selected Carolijn Brouwer and Marie Riou for their Volvo Ocean Race campaign in 2017-18 – a move that confirms the impact of a rule change introduced by the race to encourage mixed male-female crews. The two women bring a wealth of experience to Charles Caudrelier’s team, including a total of five Olympic Games and a host of world titles.
Posted on 16 Mar MAPFRE snap up Greenhalgh for Volvo Ocean Race bid
Spanish team MAPFRE have signed Britain’s Rob Greenhalgh as a watch captain for their 2017-18 campaign. Greenhalgh, who returns for his fifth Volvo Ocean Race and second with MAPFRE, is the campaign's fourth confirmed sailor, following skipper Xabi Fernández, fellow watch captain Pablo Arrarte, and Ñeti Cuervas-Mons, who will be bowman and boat captain.
Posted on 14 Mar Volvo Ocean Race – Fourth team confirmed but to be announced later
The fourth team for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 is now confirmed – and will be revealed later this month. The fourth team for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 is now confirmed – and will be revealed later this month. With over seven months to go before the beginning of the next edition in October, the new campaign joins Team AkzoNobel, Dongfeng Race Team and MAPFRE in early preparations for the 2017-18 start line in Alicante.
Posted on 9 Mar Team AkzoNobel to race brand-new Volvo Ocean 65 in Volvo Ocean Race
Team AkzoNobel, skippered by Netherlands yachtsman, Simeon Tienpont, will race a new-build Volvo Ocean 65 yacht. Tienpont made the team’s milestone announcement today at the HISWA Amsterdam Boatshow, after earlier ringing the bell to officially open the major international show.
Posted on 8 Mar Vendée Globe star Jérémie Beyou takes on Volvo Ocean Race challenge
Jérémie, fresh from his third place in the Vendée Globe, will swap solo sailing for the sport’s toughest team challenge Jérémie Beyou, fresh from his third place in the Vendée Globe, will swap solo sailing for the sport’s toughest team challenge, after the Frenchman was announced as part of a trio of world-class sailors joining Dongfeng Race team
Posted on 7 Mar Dongfeng Race Team announces 'top-guns' Beyou, Bannatyne and Wislang
Dongfeng Race Team today announced two of New Zealand's top sailors and a star of French solo sailing as among its squad Joining the team are Stu Bannatyne, a seven-time veteran of the Volvo Ocean Race, fellow Kiwi and Volvo winner Daryl Wislang and the French soloist Jérémie Beyou who finished third in this year's Vendee Globe and has won the Solitaire du Figaro three times.
Posted on 7 Mar Volvo Ocean Race - Southern Spars to be rig supplier for second race
Southern Spars is the official supplier of the full rig package for the Volvo 65 fleet for a second consecutive race Southern Spars, the world’s leading carbon fibre spar manufacturer, will be the official supplier of the full rig package for the One Design Volvo Ocean 65 fleet for a second consecutive race, a move that strengthens the Auckland-based company’s historic ties with sailing’s toughest team challenge. Southern Spars have been supplying spars to Volvo Ocean Race podium finishers since 1989-90
Posted on 6 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy