Please select your home edition
Edition
C-Tech

Williams firing on all cylinders at GKSS Match Cup Sweden

by Aston Harald today at 2:01 am
4th July 2017. GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman
Qualifying at GKSS Match Cup Sweden concluded in magnificent conditions on Marstrand Arena today with northwesterly winds gradually building to 15 knots by mid-afternoon. With the teams divided into three groups of six teams, all sailed five races and the stand-out performer was Ian Williams’ Team GAC Pindar. The British six time World Match Racing Tour champion scored consecutive bullets in the first three races with no result off the podium.

“It was a pleasing start for Team GAC Pindar,” said Williams. “With the racing out there, when you are at the front you have to take advantage and when you’re at the back you have to battle your way through and find the passing lanes. We managed to do that.”

4th July 2017. GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman
4th July 2017. GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman



Elsewhere competition was much closer.

In their group Australian Matt Jerwood came out on top, but tied on points with two time Tour champion Taylor Canfield from the US Virgin Islands. Jerwood enjoyed three race wins, but consistency failed them: “The middle race was a shocker but we managed to sort it out and got two bullets after that. We didn’t think we’d topped the group, but then found out we had.”

While Perth-based teams like Jerwood’s and those of the Gilmours and Torvar Mirsky were able to practice last year on the local fleet of high performance M32 catamarans, this year Jerwood said they have been racing smaller boats to stay sharp. He is very much enjoying being back on Marstrand Arena after finishing third on his first visit here last year. “There is nowhere better to match race than the fjord. It is absolutely perfect, world class.”

4th July 2017. GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman
4th July 2017. GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman



The tightest group was the last to race and ended up topped by three antipodean teams - Phil Robertson, Chris Steele and Torvar Mirsky - all tied on points.

Like Steele, Pieter-Jan Postma scored two bullets in this group, but inconsistency caused him to finish fourth. “Overall it was good, we had good speed and tactics and good starts, but there is lot more we can do to improve - we stopped for a red flag which wasn’t ours, for example,” said the Dutch former Olympic Finn sailor. “But the guys worked hard - we had good starts and good strategy. Boat to boat quick maneuvering is something we need to work on.”

Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO crew got off to a slow start but ended on a two – two - one, results more befitting the winning team from here last year. “We struggled a bit to start off, to get the mode-ing right on these boats and we weren’t nailing our starts,” the New Zealand skipper and present World Match Racing Tour leader explained.

4th July 2017. GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman
4th July 2017. GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman



The day’s drama also occurred in this group, when Måns Holmberg capsized soon after the beginning of race three. As the young Swede explained: “We had a pretty good start in the first row with three other boats and Chris Steele just to windward of us. We thought we had room with an overlap to leeward but he put his bow down and we had to avoid. We hit the mark and put it on the daggerboard and we had to gybe and fly the hull to get it off. We were a bit too eager to get it flying and to get the buoy off and the gennaker didn’t come off for some reason. And then we flipped…”

Fortunately their M32 catamaran was rapidly righted and Holmberg and his crew were back in the saddle in time for the next race.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be the first-to-three Super 16 elimination round, while the three bottom-ranked teams from Qualifying will race to decide the 16th team to go through: Harry Price will face Eric Monnin, the victor then lining up against Evan Walker.

Qualifying - results

Group 1
  

Pos Skipper Nat Team R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pen Tot
1 Phil Robertson NZL China One Ningbo 4 5 2 2 1   14
2 Chris Steele NZL 36 Below Racing 5 1 5 1 2   14
3 Torvar Mirsky AUS Mirsky Racing Team 2 2 3 3 4   14
4 Pieter-Jan Postma NED Sailing Team NL 1 4 1 5 6   17
5 Måns Holmberg SWE Team Sweden 3 3 6 4 3   19
6 Evan Walker AUS KA Match 6 6 4 6 5   27
 
 
Group 2
 
 
  
Pos Skipper Nat Team R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pen Tot
1 Matt Jerwood AUS Redline Racing 1 2 6 1 1   11
2 Taylor Canfield USVI US One 3 1 2 3 2   11
3 Sam Gilmour AUS Neptune Racing 6 4 1 2 3   16
4 Sally Barkow USA Team Magenta 32 4 5 3 4 4   20
5 Nevin Snow USA 13FIFTY Racing 2 3 4 6 6   21
6 Harry Price AUS Down Under Racing 5 6 5 5 5 2 28
 
Group 3
  
Pos Skipper Nat Team R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pen Tot
1 Ian Williams GBR GAC Pindar6 1 1 1 2 3   8
2 David Gilmour AUS Team Gilmour 4 3 4 1 2   14
3 Yann Guichard FRA Spindrift Racing 2 2 2 4 4   14
4 Johnie Berntsson SWE FLUX Team 5 6 5 3 1   20
5 Nicklas Dackhammar SWE ESSIQ Racing Team 3 5 3 6 5   22
6 Eric Monnin SUI Albert Riele Swiss Team 6 4 6 5 6   27
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 5Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Olympians and AC sailors descend on Marstrand for GKSS Match Cup
Competition at the World Match Racing Tour’s GKSS Match Cup Sweden will get underway tomorrow. With breaking waves and gales blowing today on the Marstrand Arena, competition at the World Match Racing Tour’s GKSS Match Cup Sweden will get underway tomorrow.
Posted on 4 Jul Kiwi America's Cup domination - What can Oracle Team USA do about it?
Emirates Team New Zealand have won the first four races in the 35th America's Cup Match. Emirates Team New Zealand have won the first four races in the 35th America's Cup Match. There has been the odd close moment, but the Kiwis have undoubtedly been faster on every point of sail, simply sailing away from Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 19 Jun Delapierre takes it to the wire at Croatia Match Cup
With incredible boat handling throughout the regatta this team have taken the M32 in their stride with impressive form. Topping the qualifying session, Delapierre chose to sail locals Croatia Match Race Team. This decision looked like a bad move as the Croatians dominated the prestart and led off the line and took the win to a roar of applause from Croatians watching from the race village.
Posted on 30 May Måns Holmberg leads CFA Sports to victory at Gothenburg Match Cup
This local Gothenburg team has consistently improved over three days to pull themselves to the top of final standings This local Gothenburg team has consistently improved over three days to pull themselves to the top of the final standings at Gothenburg Match Cup and secure their second Championship level event qualification spot this season. Joining the Swedes at GKSS Match Cup Sweden will be Mirsky Racing Team, skippered by Torvar Mirsky, who end regatta in second place with all important ticket to Marstrand.
Posted on 15 May Newport Beach to host World's Best Junior Match Racers
51st annual Governor’s Cup International Youth Match Racing Regatta will be held July 17-22. 51st annual Governor’s Cup International Youth Match Racing Regatta will be held July 17-22. Friday, May 12 is the deadline for Requests for Invitation to compete.
Posted on 10 May Gladwell's Line - For whom will the America's Cup bell first toll?
One of the truisms of the America's Cup is that it is largely a time management exercise With Practice Session 4 just concluded, in Bermuda some very clear trends emerging - and particularly so when the results of the Practice Sessions 1,3 and 4 are combined and considered, in the context of a win-loss record/percentage. The number of races sailed by each team also tells us something about their current emphasis.
Posted on 1 May Australia’s Harry Price steals the show at Miami Match Cup
Price had series of losses at the end of qualifying series, but kept his calm when it mattered to sweep knockout stages At times today the young Australian looked to be struggling. After leading the qualifying session during the first two regatta days, today Price had a series of losses at the end of the qualifying series, but kept his calm when it mattered to sweep through the knockout stages and clinch the title. It was American Nevin Snow that Price took in the final
Posted on 14 Apr Congressional Cup - From black flag to Crimson Blazer
Ian Williams (GBR) and his team GAC Pindar triumphed in the 53rd Congressional Cup, beating Johnie Berntsson (SWE) In a series of matches that were as mercurial as the weather, Ian Williams (GBR) and his team GAC Pindar triumphed in the 53rd Congressional Cup, beating Johnie Berntsson (SWE) in a fifth and final winner-take-all match.
Posted on 3 Apr Berntsson and Williams on the brink at Congressional Cup
Today’s Congressional Cup racing proved that making good choices can make, or break, you. 'Choices are the hinges of destiny,' goes the famous quote by Edwin Markham, and today’s Congressional Cup racing proved that making good choices can make, or break, you.
Posted on 2 Apr Williams dominates Repechage, qualifies for Quarter Finals
In France they call it a “Repêchage.” In America “do-over.” And in world of match racing, it was called “redemption. In France they call it a “Repêchage.” In America it’s known as a “do-over.” And today, in the world of top-level match racing, it was called “redemption.
Posted on 1 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy