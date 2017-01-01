Will Welles three-peats as J/24 North American Champion
by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 5:42 am
For the third consecutive year, Will Welles holds the title of J/24 North American Champion. With crew Jeff Linton, Chris Morgan, Monica Morgan and Erik Rexford, team Bogus bested 28 other J/24s at the Championship hosted by Houston Yacht Club in Texas.
Will Welles - 2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 Christopher Howell
Mike Ingham’s Nautalytics entered Sunday with a shot at the victory, however they lodged a twelve, three on the day, compared to Welles’ seven, two, leaving Ingham and crew in the silver position with 31 points. Welles finished with 22 points. Despite a bullet in the tenth and final contest, Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger settled for third, just one point behind Ingham.
Over the three-day regatta, all races were completed on schedule each day in solid breeze. Welles relished the conditions, especially on Saturday when they had four firsts, saying,” We really had the boat dialed in to the conditions, getting off the line with good speed at the upper end of the genoa in short chop.” Welles summarized that going into Sunday with a three-point advantage on Ingham, he wanted Bogus to focus on its own destiny. “If an opportunity presented itself to win, we would go for it, but we just made sure to hang around the competition while we did our own thing.”
Sunday’s race winners were James Freedman’s Miss Conduct (in winds at 6-8 knots), and Odenbach (as the breeze increased to 10-14).
The top five:
1. Will Welles, Bogus, [30/OCS], 4, 2 , 3, 1, 1, 1, 1, 7, 2 = 22
2. Mike Ingham, Nautalytics, [30/OCS], 2, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 6, 12, 3 = 31
3. Travis Odenbach, Honeybadger, 4, 3, 3, 2, [11/20%], 3, 4, 3, 9, 1 = 32
4. Nobuyuki Imai, Siesta, 8, 1, 5, 4, [11], 6, 3, 2, 6, 4 = 39
5. Carter White, Sea Bags Sailing Team, 5/10%, 5, 9, 5, 6, 4, [10], 4, 10, 5 = 53
Results:
J/24 (29 entries) Scoring: OneDesign
|Position
|Bow
|Sail
|Name
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Race 4
|Race 5
|Race 6
|Race 7
|Race 8
|Race 9
|Race 10
|Points
| 1
|04
|USA 5208
| Welles, Will
| [30/OCS]
| 4
| 2
| 3
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 7
| 2
| 22.0
| 2
|07
|USA 5443
| Ingham, Mike
| [30/OCS]
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 2
| 2
| 2
| 6
| 12
| 3
| 31.0
| 3
|20
|USA 5432
| Odenbach, Travis
| 4
| 3
| 3
| 2
| [11/20%]
| 3
| 4
| 3
| 9
| 1
| 32.0
| 4
|16
|JPN 5185
| Imai, Nobuyuki
| 8
| 1
| 5
| 4
| [11]
| 6
| 3
| 2
| 6
| 4
| 39.0
| 5
|06
|USA 2785
| White, Carter
| 5/10%
| 5
| 9
| 5
| 6
| 4
| [10]
| 4
| 10
| 5
| 53.0
| 6
|17
|USA 3223
| Fedyszyn, Todd
| [13]
| 6
| 6
| 6
| 3
| 5
| 7
| 11
| 4
| 10
| 58.0
| 7
|12
|USA 5257
| Glackin, Aidan
| 3
| 8
| 8
| 10/10%
| 4
| 8
| 5
| 8
| [17/20%]
| 6
| 60.0
| 8
|01
|USA 126
| Harden, Natalie
| 7
| 9
| 7
| 8
| 8
| [10]
| 6
| 10
| 5
| 7
| 67.0
| 9
|02
|USA 3734
| Freedman, James
| 15
| [30/OCS]
| 4
| 11
| 9
| 7
| 9
| 7
| 1
| 11
| 74.0
| 10
|24
|USA 2843
| Sly, Patricio
| 1
| 7
| 13
| [30/DSQ]
| 10
| 15/20%
| 12
| 5
| 8
| 14
| 85.0
| 11
|18
|USA 3004
| Mcdonald, Crisp
| 11
| 14
| 12
| [20/10%]
| 13
| 11
| 13
| 9
| 3
| 8
| 94.0
| 12
|22
|USA 3935
| Howarth, Michael
| 17
| 12
| 10
| 16
| [21]
| 16
| 8
| 12
| 2
| 9
| 102.0
| 13
|46
|USA 2961
| Moon, Tonja Holmes
| 12
| 10
| 18
| 10
| [20]
| 15
| 14/RDG
| 14/RDG
| 15
| 15
| 123.0
| 14
|42
|USA 4200
| Rubin, Josh Bowens
| 5
| 15
| 15
| 13
| 7
| 17
| [30/RET]
| 30/DNC
| 22/30%
| 12
| 136.0
| 15
|21
|USA 672
| Mott, Kevin
| 6
| 11
| 27/10%
| 14
| 14
| 13
| 14
| [30/DNF]
| 19
| 20
| 138.0
| 16
|25
|US 4808
| Stauber, Ben
| 10
| 22
| 17
| 9
| 17
| 14
| 22
| 14
| [25/30%]
| 17
| 142.0
| 17
|69
|USA 2702
| Smith, Mark W
| 9
| 27/30%
| 14
| 18/10%
| 24
| 12
| 18
| [30/OCS]
| 17
| 19
| 158.0
| 18
|03
|USA 267
| Holmes, Christopher
| 18
| 13
| [23]
| 21
| 15
| 20
| 16
| 20
| 18
| 18
| 159.0
| 19
|23
|USA 1155
| Bailey, Barry
| 20
| 16
| 11
| 12
| 18
| 26
| 24
| [30/DNC]
| 20
| 13
| 160.0
| 20
|13
|USA 2160
| Martin-de-Nicolas, Jorge
| 21
| 23
| 20
| 22
| 23
| [25]
| 11
| 17
| 14
| 16
| 167.0
| 21
|08
|USA 2822
| Juengst, Stuart
| 16
| 24/10%
| 19
| 19
| 22
| 18
| 21
| 13
| [30/40%]
| 25
| 177.0
| 22
|09
|USA 1565
| Johnson, Tim
| 19
| 24
| [27]
| 20
| 19
| 22/10%
| 25/20%
| 16
| 23
| 23
| 191.0
| 23
|27
|CAN 4165
| Wells, Steve
| 14
| [30/OCS]
| 21
| 18
| 25
| 30/30%
| 20
| 19
| 27
| 22
| 196.0
| 24
|32
|USA 2624
| Rademaker, Cliff
| 25
| 20
| 25
| 25
| [29]
| 24
| 15
| 15
| 25
| 24
| 198.0
| 25
|19
|USA 1903
| Roesler, Gary
| 22
| 20/10%
| 16
| [30/RET]
| 12
| 30/30%
| 20/10%
| 30/DNC
| 30/DNC
| 30/DNC
| 210.0
| 26
|11
|USA 3757
| Marshall, Graham
| 27
| 27
| 26
| 26
| 16
| 28
| [30/DNS]
| 18
| 21
| 28
| 217.0
| 27
|29
|USA 229
| Theismann, Andrew
| 26
| 19
| [29]
| 24
| 27
| 23
| 23
| 21
| 28
| 27
| 218.0
| 28
|05
|USA 2380
| Broadway, David
| 23
| 26
| 22
| 23
| [30/30%]
| 27
| 25
| 22
| 30/30%
| 21
| 219.0
| 29
|10
|USA 3894
| Hammel, Chris
| 24
| 25
| 28
| 27
| 26
| [30/10%]
| 30/30%
| 23
| 26
| 26
| 235.0
