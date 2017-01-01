Please select your home edition
Will Welles three-peats as J/24 North American Champion

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 5:42 am
Will Welles - 2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 Christopher Howell
For the third consecutive year, Will Welles holds the title of J/24 North American Champion. With crew Jeff Linton, Chris Morgan, Monica Morgan and Erik Rexford, team Bogus bested 28 other J/24s at the Championship hosted by Houston Yacht Club in Texas.

Mike Ingham’s Nautalytics entered Sunday with a shot at the victory, however they lodged a twelve, three on the day, compared to Welles’ seven, two, leaving Ingham and crew in the silver position with 31 points. Welles finished with 22 points. Despite a bullet in the tenth and final contest, Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger settled for third, just one point behind Ingham.

2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell



Over the three-day regatta, all races were completed on schedule each day in solid breeze. Welles relished the conditions, especially on Saturday when they had four firsts, saying,” We really had the boat dialed in to the conditions, getting off the line with good speed at the upper end of the genoa in short chop.” Welles summarized that going into Sunday with a three-point advantage on Ingham, he wanted Bogus to focus on its own destiny. “If an opportunity presented itself to win, we would go for it, but we just made sure to hang around the competition while we did our own thing.”

2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell



Sunday’s race winners were James Freedman’s Miss Conduct (in winds at 6-8 knots), and Odenbach (as the breeze increased to 10-14).

2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 3 © Christopher Howell



The top five:

1. Will Welles, Bogus, [30/OCS], 4, 2 , 3, 1, 1, 1, 1, 7, 2 = 22
2. Mike Ingham, Nautalytics, [30/OCS], 2, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 6, 12, 3 = 31
3. Travis Odenbach, Honeybadger, 4, 3, 3, 2, [11/20%], 3, 4, 3, 9, 1 = 32
4. Nobuyuki Imai, Siesta, 8, 1, 5, 4, [11], 6, 3, 2, 6, 4 = 39
5. Carter White, Sea Bags Sailing Team, 5/10%, 5, 9, 5, 6, 4, [10], 4, 10, 5 = 53

Results:

J/24 (29 entries)    Scoring: OneDesign
Position Bow Sail Name Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 Race 9 Race 10 Points
1 04 USA 5208 Welles, Will [30/OCS] 4 2 3 1 1 1 1 7 2 22.0
2 07 USA 5443 Ingham, Mike [30/OCS] 2 1 1 2 2 2 6 12 3 31.0
3 20 USA 5432 Odenbach, Travis 4 3 3 2 [11/20%] 3 4 3 9 1 32.0
4 16 JPN 5185 Imai, Nobuyuki 8 1 5 4 [11] 6 3 2 6 4 39.0
5 06 USA 2785 White, Carter 5/10% 5 9 5 6 4 [10] 4 10 5 53.0
6 17 USA 3223 Fedyszyn, Todd [13] 6 6 6 3 5 7 11 4 10 58.0
7 12 USA 5257 Glackin, Aidan 3 8 8 10/10% 4 8 5 8 [17/20%] 6 60.0
8 01 USA 126 Harden, Natalie 7 9 7 8 8 [10] 6 10 5 7 67.0
9 02 USA 3734 Freedman, James 15 [30/OCS] 4 11 9 7 9 7 1 11 74.0
10 24 USA 2843 Sly, Patricio 1 7 13 [30/DSQ] 10 15/20% 12 5 8 14 85.0
11 18 USA 3004 Mcdonald, Crisp 11 14 12 [20/10%] 13 11 13 9 3 8 94.0
12 22 USA 3935 Howarth, Michael 17 12 10 16 [21] 16 8 12 2 9 102.0
13 46 USA 2961 Moon, Tonja Holmes 12 10 18 10 [20] 15 14/RDG 14/RDG 15 15 123.0
14 42 USA 4200 Rubin, Josh Bowens 5 15 15 13 7 17 [30/RET] 30/DNC 22/30% 12 136.0
15 21 USA 672 Mott, Kevin 6 11 27/10% 14 14 13 14 [30/DNF] 19 20 138.0
16 25 US 4808 Stauber, Ben 10 22 17 9 17 14 22 14 [25/30%] 17 142.0
17 69 USA 2702 Smith, Mark W 9 27/30% 14 18/10% 24 12 18 [30/OCS] 17 19 158.0
18 03 USA 267 Holmes, Christopher 18 13 [23] 21 15 20 16 20 18 18 159.0
19 23 USA 1155 Bailey, Barry 20 16 11 12 18 26 24 [30/DNC] 20 13 160.0
20 13 USA 2160 Martin-de-Nicolas, Jorge 21 23 20 22 23 [25] 11 17 14 16 167.0
21 08 USA 2822 Juengst, Stuart 16 24/10% 19 19 22 18 21 13 [30/40%] 25 177.0
22 09 USA 1565 Johnson, Tim 19 24 [27] 20 19 22/10% 25/20% 16 23 23 191.0
23 27 CAN 4165 Wells, Steve 14 [30/OCS] 21 18 25 30/30% 20 19 27 22 196.0
24 32 USA 2624 Rademaker, Cliff 25 20 25 25 [29] 24 15 15 25 24 198.0
25 19 USA 1903 Roesler, Gary 22 20/10% 16 [30/RET] 12 30/30% 20/10% 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 210.0
26 11 USA 3757 Marshall, Graham 27 27 26 26 16 28 [30/DNS] 18 21 28 217.0
27 29 USA 229 Theismann, Andrew 26 19 [29] 24 27 23 23 21 28 27 218.0
28 05 USA 2380 Broadway, David 23 26 22 23 [30/30%] 27 25 22 30/30% 21 219.0
29 10 USA 3894 Hammel, Chris 24 25 28 27 26 [30/10%] 30/30% 23 26 26 235.0
