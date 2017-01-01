Will Welles Perfect on Day 2 of J/24 North American Championship

by Julie and Christopher Howell





Welles is now able to discard an OCS from race one, leaving him a scoreline of four, two, three, one, one, one, one for 13 points. Mike Ingham’s Nautalytics, also now dropping an OCS from race one, moved up to second with a solid day including three runner-up finishes. A sixth in the day’s final contest, paired with Welles perfect afternoon, prevented him from taking the overall lead in the 29-boat fleet. Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger dropped to third with 22 points.









Welles and Ingham placed first and second, respectively, in each of Saturday’s first three races. The bronze position was taken by Todd Fedyszyn’s Spoony Tactics in race five, Odenbach’s Honeybadger in race six and Nobuyuki Imai’s Siesta in race seven. Following Welles in race eight were Imai and Odenbach.



Racing concludes Sunday.









Results:





J/24 (29 entries) Scoring: OneDesign

Position Bow Sail Name Boat Name Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 Points 1 04 USA 5208 Welles, Will Bogus [30/OCS] 4 2 3 1 1 1 1 13.0 2 07 USA 5443 Ingham, Mike Nautalytics [30/OCS] 2 1 1 2 2 8/20% 6 22.0 3 20 USA 5432 Odenbach, Travis Honeybadger 4 3 3 2 [11/20%] 3 4 3 22.0 4 16 JPN 5185 Imai, Nobuyuki Siesta 8 1 5 4 [11] 6 3 2 29.0 5 06 USA 2785 White, Carter Sea Bags Sailing Team 5/10% 5 9 5 6 4 [10] 4 38.0 6 12 USA 5257 Glackin, Aidan Mental Floss 3 8 8 [10/10%] 4 8 5 8 44.0 7 17 USA 3223 Fedyszyn, Todd Spoony Tactics [13] 6 6 6 3 5 7 11 44.0 8 01 USA 126 Harden, Natalie Giggles 7 9 7 8 8 [10] 6 10 55.0 9 02 USA 3734 Freedman, James Miss Conduct 15 [30/OCS] 4 11 9 7 9 7 62.0 10 24 USA 2843 Sly, Patricio Muy Muy 1 7 13 [30/DSQ] 10 15/20% 12 5 63.0 11 18 USA 3004 Mcdonald, Crisp Classic 11 14 12 [20/10%] 13 11 13 9 83.0 12 22 USA 3935 Howarth, Michael Gravelle Woodworking 17 12 10 16 [21] 16 8 12 91.0 13 46 USA 2961 Moon, Tonja Holmes Siren 12 10 18 10 [20] 15 14/RDG 14/RDG 93.0 14 21 USA 672 Mott, Kevin Heavy Fuel 6 11 27/10% 14 14 13 14 [30/DNF] 99.0 15 42 USA 4200 Rubin, Josh Bowens Zero Gravity 5 15 15 13 7 17 [30/RET] 30/DNC 102.0 16 25 US 4808 Stauber, Ben INSATIABLE 10 [22] 17 9 17 14 22 14 103.0 17 69 USA 2702 Smith, Mark W After Midnight 9 27/30% 14 18/10% 24 12 18 [30/OCS] 122.0 18 03 USA 267 Holmes, Christopher BadMoon 18 13 [23] 21 15 20 16 20 123.0 19 23 USA 1155 Bailey, Barry Trick Bag 20 16 11 12 18 26 24 [30/DNC] 127.0 20 08 USA 2822 Juengst, Stuart Vang Go 16 [24/10%] 19 19 22 18 21 13 128.0 21 13 USA 2160 Martin-de-Nicolas, Jorge Stray Dog 21 23 20 22 23 [25] 11 17 137.0 22 27 CAN 4165 Wells, Steve ChupaCabra 14 [30/OCS] 21 18 25 22 20 19 139.0 23 09 USA 1565 Johnson, Tim Gray Wolf 19 24 [27] 20 19 22/10% 19 16 139.0 24 19 USA 1903 Roesler, Gary El Rayo-X 22 20/10% 16 [30/RET] 12 21 20/10% 30/DNC 141.0 25 32 USA 2624 Rademaker, Cliff Yikes! 25 20 25 25 [29] 24 15 15 149.0 26 29 USA 229 Theismann, Andrew Young 'uns 26 19 [29] 24 27 23 23 21 163.0 27 11 USA 3757 Marshall, Graham Claire Buoyant 27 27 26 26 16 28 [30/DNS] 18 168.0 28 05 USA 2380 Broadway, David Superman 23 26 22 23 [30/30%] 27 25 22 168.0 29 10 USA 3894 Hammel, Chris Sforzando 24 25 28 27 26 [30/10%] 26 23 179.0



