Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 1

Will Welles Perfect on Day 2 of J/24 North American Championship

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 5:19 am
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 2 Christopher Howell
Will Welles’ Bogus went four for four on Saturday at the J/24 North American Championship hosted by Houston Yacht Club. The Newport, RI-based skipper made a strong case in defending his title by winning all four meetings in winds at 12-18 knots.

2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



Welles is now able to discard an OCS from race one, leaving him a scoreline of four, two, three, one, one, one, one for 13 points. Mike Ingham’s Nautalytics, also now dropping an OCS from race one, moved up to second with a solid day including three runner-up finishes. A sixth in the day’s final contest, paired with Welles perfect afternoon, prevented him from taking the overall lead in the 29-boat fleet. Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger dropped to third with 22 points.

2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



Welles and Ingham placed first and second, respectively, in each of Saturday’s first three races. The bronze position was taken by Todd Fedyszyn’s Spoony Tactics in race five, Odenbach’s Honeybadger in race six and Nobuyuki Imai’s Siesta in race seven. Following Welles in race eight were Imai and Odenbach.

Racing concludes Sunday.

2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 2 © Christopher Howell



Results:

J/24 (29 entries)    Scoring: OneDesign
Position Bow Sail Name Boat Name Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 Points
1 04 USA 5208 Welles, Will Bogus [30/OCS] 4 2 3 1 1 1 1 13.0
2 07 USA 5443 Ingham, Mike Nautalytics [30/OCS] 2 1 1 2 2 8/20% 6 22.0
3 20 USA 5432 Odenbach, Travis Honeybadger 4 3 3 2 [11/20%] 3 4 3 22.0
4 16 JPN 5185 Imai, Nobuyuki Siesta 8 1 5 4 [11] 6 3 2 29.0
5 06 USA 2785 White, Carter Sea Bags Sailing Team 5/10% 5 9 5 6 4 [10] 4 38.0
6 12 USA 5257 Glackin, Aidan Mental Floss 3 8 8 [10/10%] 4 8 5 8 44.0
7 17 USA 3223 Fedyszyn, Todd Spoony Tactics [13] 6 6 6 3 5 7 11 44.0
8 01 USA 126 Harden, Natalie Giggles 7 9 7 8 8 [10] 6 10 55.0
9 02 USA 3734 Freedman, James Miss Conduct 15 [30/OCS] 4 11 9 7 9 7 62.0
10 24 USA 2843 Sly, Patricio Muy Muy 1 7 13 [30/DSQ] 10 15/20% 12 5 63.0
11 18 USA 3004 Mcdonald, Crisp Classic 11 14 12 [20/10%] 13 11 13 9 83.0
12 22 USA 3935 Howarth, Michael Gravelle Woodworking 17 12 10 16 [21] 16 8 12 91.0
13 46 USA 2961 Moon, Tonja Holmes Siren 12 10 18 10 [20] 15 14/RDG 14/RDG 93.0
14 21 USA 672 Mott, Kevin Heavy Fuel 6 11 27/10% 14 14 13 14 [30/DNF] 99.0
15 42 USA 4200 Rubin, Josh Bowens Zero Gravity 5 15 15 13 7 17 [30/RET] 30/DNC 102.0
16 25 US 4808 Stauber, Ben INSATIABLE 10 [22] 17 9 17 14 22 14 103.0
17 69 USA 2702 Smith, Mark W After Midnight 9 27/30% 14 18/10% 24 12 18 [30/OCS] 122.0
18 03 USA 267 Holmes, Christopher BadMoon 18 13 [23] 21 15 20 16 20 123.0
19 23 USA 1155 Bailey, Barry Trick Bag 20 16 11 12 18 26 24 [30/DNC] 127.0
20 08 USA 2822 Juengst, Stuart Vang Go 16 [24/10%] 19 19 22 18 21 13 128.0
21 13 USA 2160 Martin-de-Nicolas, Jorge Stray Dog 21 23 20 22 23 [25] 11 17 137.0
22 27 CAN 4165 Wells, Steve ChupaCabra 14 [30/OCS] 21 18 25 22 20 19 139.0
23 09 USA 1565 Johnson, Tim Gray Wolf 19 24 [27] 20 19 22/10% 19 16 139.0
24 19 USA 1903 Roesler, Gary El Rayo-X 22 20/10% 16 [30/RET] 12 21 20/10% 30/DNC 141.0
25 32 USA 2624 Rademaker, Cliff Yikes! 25 20 25 25 [29] 24 15 15 149.0
26 29 USA 229 Theismann, Andrew Young 'uns 26 19 [29] 24 27 23 23 21 163.0
27 11 USA 3757 Marshall, Graham Claire Buoyant 27 27 26 26 16 28 [30/DNS] 18 168.0
28 05 USA 2380 Broadway, David Superman 23 26 22 23 [30/30%] 27 25 22 168.0
29 10 USA 3894 Hammel, Chris Sforzando 24 25 28 27 26 [30/10%] 26 23 179.0

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Australian Women’s Keelboat Regatta to decide Queens of Port Phillip
Women crews representing five states and the Northern Territory could experience dicey winter conditions Women crews representing five states and the Northern Territory could experience dicey winter conditions, from near-to-nil breeze up to a 30 knot icy blast from the southern ocean when they line up for the annual Australian Women’s Keelboat Regatta June 10-12, 2017.
Posted on 24 May Record 80 Para entries from 40 nations at the start line of Kiel Week
At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC At the editorial deadline 80 sailors from 40 nations/six continents were on the participants' list of the PWSC, among them two gold medal winners of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).
Posted on 19 May Champions galore at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Impala 28 is going through a resurgence with 16 boats expected at Nationals and 12 regularly racing out of the Hamble. Due to encouragement from Class Captain Ben Meakins and other owners, the Impala 28 is going through a resurgence with 16 boats expected at this year's Nationals and 12 regularly racing out of the Hamble.
Posted on 18 May Volvo Ocean Race unveils combined Monohull-Multihull future
The Volvo Ocean Race has solved the question of whether its future should be monohull or multihull – by opting for both The race announced the next generation of One Design boats – to be introduced in 2019 and designed for use over at least six years ­– as the centrepiece of its vision for the next decade which significantly raises the game in both sporting terms and commercial value.
Posted on 18 May 470 Europeans - Australia 470 teams firing up for challenges ahead
Mat Belcher and Will Ryan dominated the 470 Men’s scene into 2015, winning a record 18 regattas in a row. Mat Belcher, London 2012 470 Olympic Gold medal skipper, and training partner crew Will Ryan teamed up in early 2013 and dominated the 470 Men’s scene into 2015, winning a record 18 regattas in a row. They won three World Championships but then they struggled a little by their very high standards, missing the top step on podium at the 2016 Worlds and finishing with a Rio Olympic 2016 Silver medal.
Posted on 16 May IC37 One-Design to ensure bright future at Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup
Unlike Swan 42, which was built to cruise and race both around buoys and offshore, IC37 is purpose-built for competition Production on the IC37, designed by Mills Design with support from KND-Sailing Performance and SDK Structures, will start in the next few months.
Posted on 14 May Top of the Gulf 2017 - fabulous finale for the Coronation Cup
Collecting a prize for coming last doesn’t carry a lot of cachet With whitecaps all across the bay, “the lambs are in the paddock,” said RO Dennis Thompson, and reached for the mint sauce. Hot, bright sunshine over the racing area, and a spectacular backdrop of nearly jet black over Jomtien Beach made for some great images. Kitati Assakul’s ponderous Sonic proved that she could, indeed, pick up her skirts and get on with it
Posted on 8 May Seconds determine Top of the Gulf Regatta winners
Just seconds determined who would have the bragging rights at Ocean Marina Gala Dinner and series prize-giving evening It was proclaimed the “best day of the regatta” by many as the steady breeze on the final day delivered some of the closest racing yet on the keelboat and multihulls course.
Posted on 8 May Top of the Gulf 2017, day 3. Topsy-turvy with a vengeance.
Stinking fish and a golf course A hot and glassy start to the day, but the organisers had the good sense to put a bar on the media boat – well, temporarily anyway! After an hour’s wait under AP, RO Dennis Thompson fired off a sequence and the various divisions went away in 6 knots of breeze, having been assured that there was to be no live firing by the Royal Thai Navy today. Really.
Posted on 7 May Top of the Gulf Regatta – Full of action Day 2
On keelboat and multihulls course it was time to shake things up with some passage racing for all except the Platu class Light winds and windward/ leewards have proven to be the achilles heal for Kevin Whitcraft's THA 72 (THA) so far this regatta, with the smaller boats in IRC Racing 1 having the rating advantage in such conditions
Posted on 6 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy