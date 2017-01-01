Will Welles Perfect on Day 2 of J/24 North American Championship
by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 5:19 am
Will Welles’ Bogus went four for four on Saturday at the J/24 North American Championship hosted by Houston Yacht Club. The Newport, RI-based skipper made a strong case in defending his title by winning all four meetings in winds at 12-18 knots.
2017 J/24 North American Championship - Day 2 Christopher Howell
Welles is now able to discard an OCS from race one, leaving him a scoreline of four, two, three, one, one, one, one for 13 points. Mike Ingham’s Nautalytics, also now dropping an OCS from race one, moved up to second with a solid day including three runner-up finishes. A sixth in the day’s final contest, paired with Welles perfect afternoon, prevented him from taking the overall lead in the 29-boat fleet. Travis Odenbach’s Honeybadger dropped to third with 22 points.
Welles and Ingham placed first and second, respectively, in each of Saturday’s first three races. The bronze position was taken by Todd Fedyszyn’s Spoony Tactics in race five, Odenbach’s Honeybadger in race six and Nobuyuki Imai’s Siesta in race seven. Following Welles in race eight were Imai and Odenbach.
Racing concludes Sunday.
Results:
J/24 (29 entries) Scoring: OneDesign
|Position
|Bow
|Sail
|Name
|Boat Name
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Race 4
|Race 5
|Race 6
|Race 7
|Race 8
|Points
| 1
|04
|USA 5208
| Welles, Will
|Bogus
| [30/OCS]
| 4
| 2
| 3
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 13.0
| 2
|07
|USA 5443
| Ingham, Mike
|Nautalytics
| [30/OCS]
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 2
| 2
| 8/20%
| 6
| 22.0
| 3
|20
|USA 5432
| Odenbach, Travis
|Honeybadger
| 4
| 3
| 3
| 2
| [11/20%]
| 3
| 4
| 3
| 22.0
| 4
|16
|JPN 5185
| Imai, Nobuyuki
|Siesta
| 8
| 1
| 5
| 4
| [11]
| 6
| 3
| 2
| 29.0
| 5
|06
|USA 2785
| White, Carter
|Sea Bags Sailing Team
| 5/10%
| 5
| 9
| 5
| 6
| 4
| [10]
| 4
| 38.0
| 6
|12
|USA 5257
| Glackin, Aidan
|Mental Floss
| 3
| 8
| 8
| [10/10%]
| 4
| 8
| 5
| 8
| 44.0
| 7
|17
|USA 3223
| Fedyszyn, Todd
|Spoony Tactics
| [13]
| 6
| 6
| 6
| 3
| 5
| 7
| 11
| 44.0
| 8
|01
|USA 126
| Harden, Natalie
|Giggles
| 7
| 9
| 7
| 8
| 8
| [10]
| 6
| 10
| 55.0
| 9
|02
|USA 3734
| Freedman, James
|Miss Conduct
| 15
| [30/OCS]
| 4
| 11
| 9
| 7
| 9
| 7
| 62.0
| 10
|24
|USA 2843
| Sly, Patricio
|Muy Muy
| 1
| 7
| 13
| [30/DSQ]
| 10
| 15/20%
| 12
| 5
| 63.0
| 11
|18
|USA 3004
| Mcdonald, Crisp
|Classic
| 11
| 14
| 12
| [20/10%]
| 13
| 11
| 13
| 9
| 83.0
| 12
|22
|USA 3935
| Howarth, Michael
|Gravelle Woodworking
| 17
| 12
| 10
| 16
| [21]
| 16
| 8
| 12
| 91.0
| 13
|46
|USA 2961
| Moon, Tonja Holmes
|Siren
| 12
| 10
| 18
| 10
| [20]
| 15
| 14/RDG
| 14/RDG
| 93.0
| 14
|21
|USA 672
| Mott, Kevin
|Heavy Fuel
| 6
| 11
| 27/10%
| 14
| 14
| 13
| 14
| [30/DNF]
| 99.0
| 15
|42
|USA 4200
| Rubin, Josh Bowens
|Zero Gravity
| 5
| 15
| 15
| 13
| 7
| 17
| [30/RET]
| 30/DNC
| 102.0
| 16
|25
|US 4808
| Stauber, Ben
|INSATIABLE
| 10
| [22]
| 17
| 9
| 17
| 14
| 22
| 14
| 103.0
| 17
|69
|USA 2702
| Smith, Mark W
|After Midnight
| 9
| 27/30%
| 14
| 18/10%
| 24
| 12
| 18
| [30/OCS]
| 122.0
| 18
|03
|USA 267
| Holmes, Christopher
|BadMoon
| 18
| 13
| [23]
| 21
| 15
| 20
| 16
| 20
| 123.0
| 19
|23
|USA 1155
| Bailey, Barry
|Trick Bag
| 20
| 16
| 11
| 12
| 18
| 26
| 24
| [30/DNC]
| 127.0
| 20
|08
|USA 2822
| Juengst, Stuart
|Vang Go
| 16
| [24/10%]
| 19
| 19
| 22
| 18
| 21
| 13
| 128.0
| 21
|13
|USA 2160
| Martin-de-Nicolas, Jorge
|Stray Dog
| 21
| 23
| 20
| 22
| 23
| [25]
| 11
| 17
| 137.0
| 22
|27
|CAN 4165
| Wells, Steve
|ChupaCabra
| 14
| [30/OCS]
| 21
| 18
| 25
| 22
| 20
| 19
| 139.0
| 23
|09
|USA 1565
| Johnson, Tim
|Gray Wolf
| 19
| 24
| [27]
| 20
| 19
| 22/10%
| 19
| 16
| 139.0
| 24
|19
|USA 1903
| Roesler, Gary
|El Rayo-X
| 22
| 20/10%
| 16
| [30/RET]
| 12
| 21
| 20/10%
| 30/DNC
| 141.0
| 25
|32
|USA 2624
| Rademaker, Cliff
|Yikes!
| 25
| 20
| 25
| 25
| [29]
| 24
| 15
| 15
| 149.0
| 26
|29
|USA 229
| Theismann, Andrew
|Young 'uns
| 26
| 19
| [29]
| 24
| 27
| 23
| 23
| 21
| 163.0
| 27
|11
|USA 3757
| Marshall, Graham
|Claire Buoyant
| 27
| 27
| 26
| 26
| 16
| 28
| [30/DNS]
| 18
| 168.0
| 28
|05
|USA 2380
| Broadway, David
|Superman
| 23
| 26
| 22
| 23
| [30/30%]
| 27
| 25
| 22
| 168.0
| 29
|10
|USA 3894
| Hammel, Chris
|Sforzando
| 24
| 25
| 28
| 27
| 26
| [30/10%]
| 26
| 23
| 179.0
|
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154130