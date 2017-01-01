Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Will Holz in-action at Chicago Grand Slam

by Chicago Match Race Center today at 6:09 am
2017 USA Grand Slam - Chicago Match Cup Chicago Match Race Center
In a David-and-Goliath-style Finals series, Will Holz, who is ranked #406 in the world, took down the formidable, #6-ranked Australian Harry Price, and the Down Under Racing Team. Price and his crew, Murray Jones and Cameron Seagreen, were fast and sailed impressively well all weekend, but Holz had an edge in the light air and came out on top of the four-race Finals. Local match racing veteran Steve Lowery, sailing with Bridget Groble and Jon Noller, defeated the young gun Will Curtiss in the Petite Finals to take third place; another strong finish Lowery can add to dozens of podium performances at CMRC over the years.

Will Holz's path to the Semi-Finals was not easy. After finishing the first-round robin in second place, he was pitted against his older brother, Peter Holz, in the Quarter-Finals. The Holz-brother showdown was hard to watch so early in the event. Peter Holz's Windy City Match Racing Team, crewed by Michael Whitford and Meg Six, have been a strong force on the international match racing scene, so it was a tall order for the younger Will Holz. Nonetheless, Will Holz and his team rose to the occasion, and swept their Quarter's and Semi's undefeated.

2017 USA Grand Slam - Chicago Match Cup © Chicago Match Race Center
2017 USA Grand Slam - Chicago Match Cup © Chicago Match Race Center



Will Curtiss, joined by Wade Wagner and Cristophe Killian, was the comeback kid of the weekend. Curtiss, who's about to start his senior year at the College of Charleston, didn't win a single race in the Round Robin, but rallied and blazed through the Repechage and Quarter-Finals undefeated. Furthermore, Curtiss was chosen by the number one seeded skipper, Will Boulden, in the Quarter-Finals, which led to quite the upset when he dispensed of Boulden two - zero and advanced to the Semi-Final's.

The Chicago Yacht Club's volunteer race management team delivered another high-quality, match race regatta. PRO Darcy Cook and DRO Dick Schweers led the team efficiently and with accuracy through a long weekend of races. The sailors, umpires and race management team had to persevere a typical Chicago weekend of hot temperatures and light winds, but the Chicago Air & Water Show added a lot of entertainment. Blue Angels and fighter jets zoomed overhead and brought hundreds of boaters out onto Lake Michigan for the spectacular show.

The long list of CYC Members who participated in the Grade 2 this weekend is a testament to the growing strength of the CMRC @ CYC match racing program: Will Holz, Bridget Groble, Will Curtiss, Matt Clark, Wade Wagner, Peter Holz, Michael Whitford, Meg Six, Lolly Vasilion, Spencer Keenan, Quinn Keenan and Aisling Sullivan.

2017 USA Grand Slam - Chicago Match Cup © Chicago Match Race Center
2017 USA Grand Slam - Chicago Match Cup © Chicago Match Race Center



Many of the teams will continue to Bayview next weekend for the Detroit Cup, and then on to New York for the Oakcliff International for the next two stops on the US Grade 2 Grand Slam Series. The winner of the overall series will earn an invitation to the 2018 Congressional Cup. Chicago was delighted to play host to so many international teams, and wishes them the best of luck on the rest of the circuit.

The Chicago Grand Slam was included for the first time this year on the Match Race Super League, and looks forward to promoting mono-hull match racing on the international stages. Chicago Yacht Club is also grateful for the generous sponsorship of Gosling's Rum, the official rum supplier for the Chicago Grand Slam.

2017 USA Grand Slam - Chicago Match Cup © Chicago Match Race Center
2017 USA Grand Slam - Chicago Match Cup © Chicago Match Race Center



Overall Results:

1. Will Holz (USA), Big Baller Racing - Matt Clark and Tim Siemers
2. Harry Price (AUS), Down Under Racing - Murray Jones and Cameron Seagreen
3. Steve Lowery (USA), Shadow Racing - Jon Noller and Bridget Groble
4. Will Curtiss (USA) - Christophe Killian and Wade Wagner
5. Will Boulden (AUS), Alpha Racing Team - Andrew Briggs and Josh Wijohn
6. Pearson Potts (USA), Yankee-Creole Racing Team/Team 1 Newport - Pearson Potts, Sr, Bobby Savoie and Anna Lee Mayo
7. Chris Poole (USA), Riptide Racing - Ryan Hope Ross and Zygmund Batty
8. Peter Holz (USA), Windy City Match Race - Michael Whitford and Meg Six
9. Juliana Senfft (BRA)- Leticia Nicolina De Sa and Jovan Brankov
10. Andrei Nikolaev (RUS), Sportceh - Alexsei and Elena Nikolaev
11. Sylvain Escurat (FRA), CVSAE Team Pari Match- Romain Matot, Hughes De Premare
12. Lolly Vasilion (USA) - Spencer Keenan, Quinn Keenan and Aisling Sullivan

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

US Grade Two Grand Slam begins this weekend in Chicago
Chicago Yacht Club and Chicago Match Race Center are co-hosting the first stop of the three-event, US Grand Slam Series. This weekend Chicago Yacht Club and Chicago Match Race Center are co-hosting the first stop of the three-event, US Grand Slam Series. The field of competitors includes twelve teams from five countries, seven of which are currently ranked in top 100 in World Sailing match racing rankings. Sailors will compete in CYC's fleet of Sonars just outside Belmont Harbor, alongside Chicago Air & Water Show.
Posted on 19 Aug Chicago to host World Match Racing Tour American stopover
Chicago Match Race Center and Chicago Yacht Club return as co-hosts for the 2017 season stopover Chicago’s hosting of the Louis Vuitton Americas Cup World Series in 2016, thrilled Midwest sports fans with the excitement of high-performance catamaran racing for the first time with Lake Michigan proving to be a world-class venue for sailboat racing.
Posted on 9 Aug Golden weekend as CYCA's YSA team are named World Champions
Two teams have taken out the top spots at the Club Marine NSW Youth Match Racing Championship In what will go down as the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy’s most successful weekend on record, two teams have taken out the top spots at the Club Marine NSW Youth Match Racing Championship while another team was crowned World Champions at the World Sailing Youth Match Racing World Championship hosted by Balboa Yacht Club in California.
Posted on 7 Aug Ian Williams in trouble at WMRT Match Cup Russia - Will he? Won't he?
GAC Pindar's Ian Williams in great trouble in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday. GAC Pindar's Ian Williams in great trouble in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
Posted on 7 Aug WMRT - Robertson finds more gold at the end of his rollercoaster
After a week of ups and downs, a couple of bad hooks and a few close shaves, it was business as usual for Phil Robertson After a week of ups and downs, a couple of bad hooks and a few close shaves, it was business as usual for the super smooth Phil Robertson and his CHINAone Ningbo team as they beat Sam Gilmour’s Neptune Racing team three - zero in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
Posted on 7 Aug WMRT Match Cup Russia– Champion survives and makes it third time lucky
There is a reason Robertson (CHINAone Ningbo) is unbeaten in the M32s this season and he showed it by winning 3-2 The conditions on the Neva River, with a 10-12 knot southwesterly, were much more stable than Friday, but still shifty and tricky. The 2-3 knot current was against them on the downwind.
Posted on 6 Aug Australian sailors in action at Youth Match Racing World Championship
Harry Price came from behind to defeat Ettore Botticini in final match of the Youth Match Racing World Championships Harry Price (AUS) came from behind to defeat Ettore Botticini (ITA) in the fifth and final match of the Youth Match Racing World Championships to claim gold.
Posted on 6 Aug Youth Match Racing Worlds - Harry Price (AUS) wins Round Robin stage
Harry Price (AUS), George Anyon (NZL), Ettore Botticini (ITA), and American Greiner Hobbs emerged from field of 12 teams Harry Price (AUS), George Anyon (NZL), Ettore Botticini (ITA), and American Greiner Hobbs emerged from the field of 12 teams from nine countries to advance to Saturday's semifinals in the Youth Match Racing World Championship hosted by Balboa Yacht Club.
Posted on 5 Aug WMRT Match Cup - M32 Cats Star in beach launch as SUPER 16 become 8
Russians say you need some luck on the Neva River, and not just when sailing cats. But even with the vagaries of format Russians say you need some luck on the Neva River, and not just when sailing cats. But even with the vagaries of format, wind and currents, the cream rose to the top today as the SUPER 16 became eight in the WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg.
Posted on 5 Aug WMRT Match Cup - Outsider in cruise control on choppy waters
A champion on the ropes, an underdog on top and a pitchpole in winds gusting towards 30 knots in St Petersburg A champion on the ropes, an underdog on top and a pitchpole in winds gusting towards 30 knots in St Petersburg - Thursday might have been cut short by the extra large conditions, but it packed a lot in.
Posted on 3 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy