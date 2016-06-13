Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Adelaide 728x90 Sailing

Wild weather makes for a topsy-turvy day at Kiel Week

by Andy Rice today at 7:24 pm
Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech - Kiel Week © Kieler Woche / segel-bilder.de
On a day when Kiel Week’s weather threw almost everything at the competitors except the kitchen sink, Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz kept cool heads to move into the overall lead of the 49er FX fleet.

The Germans won two of their three qualifying races today and sit two points in front of the Olympic silver medallists from New Zealand, Alex Maloney and Molly Meech. “It was pouring with rain this morning, it was crazy,” said Meech. “But then we got on the water and the first race was perfect skiff racing conditions. Then the breeze went a bit funky, a bit lighter and it was super tricky. But we’re happy with how we’ve come out of the day.”

New Zealanders are also faring well in the Men’s 49er, with Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey holding the lead after six races in the 49er fleet. Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner are on the same points as the leaders, while the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallists, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel, move up to third overall.

It’s tight at the top in the Finn fleet too, with Deniss Karpak of Estonia and Nenad Bugarin of Croatia sharing top spot and USA’s Luke Muller dropping to third overall. Another Estonian leads the Laser Men’s fleet, Karl-Martin Rammo sharing the lead with Italy’s Francesco Marrai. However, with the wind shutting down during the afternoon, there were no races for the Laser Radial fleet or the Men’s and Women’s 470 fleets.

Deniss Karpak - Para World Sailing Championships © Kieler Woche / okPress.de
Deniss Karpak - Para World Sailing Championships © Kieler Woche / okPress.de



Rio 2016 bronze medallist Thomas Zajac continues to hold the lead in the Nacra 17 catamaran with new crew, Barbara Matz, although they’re being pushed hard by Germany’s Jan Hauche Erichsen and Ann Kristin Wedemeyer.

The weather for the final three days points towards stronger wind from the west, which could see the more experienced sailors come to the fore.

Results

2.4mR (Para Worlds): (3) 1. Damien Seguin (FRA,(7)1/2) Punkte 3; 2. Daniel Bina (CZE,1/3(13)) 4; 3. Heiko Kröger (Ammersbek,(4)2/4) 6; 4. Matthew Bugg (AUS,5(22)3) 8; 5. Bruno Jourdren (FRA,2/7(16)) 9; 6. Bjørnar Erikstad (NOR,9(11)1) 10;

49er: (5) 1. Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL,4/1/1(10)3) Punkte 9; 2. David Gilmour / Joel Turner (AUS,1/4/3/1(19)) 9; 3. Erik Heil / Thomas Ploessel (Kiel,(14)1/3/5/6) 15; 4. Tim Fischer / Fabian Graf (Kiel,7(11)1/1/7) 16; 5. ?ukasz Przybytek / Pawe? Ko?odzi?ski (POL,5/7/2/3(10)) 17; 6. Robert Scheidt / Gabriel Borges (BRA,1/2/7/8(12)) 18;

49er FX: (4) 1. Victoria Jurczok / Anika Lorenz (Kiel,(25)1/1/4) Punkte 6; 2. Alexandra Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL,4/1(17)3) 8; 3. Tina Lutz / Susann Beucke (Prien,1/5(16)3) 9; 4. Annemiek Bekkering / Marieke Jongens (NED,1/3/6(9)) 10; 5. Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey (GBR,(16)4/5/1) 10; 6. Chika Hatae / Hiroka Itakura (JPN,(13)4/3/5) 12;

Nacra 17: (6) 1. Thomas Zajac / Barbara Matz (AUT,(4)1/1/1/1/3) Punkte 7; 2. Jan Hauke Erichsen / Ann Kristin Wedemeyer (Flensburg,1(3)3/2/2/1) 9; 3. Maksim Semenov / Alina Shchetinkina (RUS,3(6)2/6/3/4) 18; 4. Kevin Bonnevie / Isaura Maenhaut (BEL,2/2/4(16)4/8) 20; 5. Viatcheslav Sheludyakov / Kristina Sulima (RUS,7/5(8)4/5/2) 23; 6. Alica Stuhlemmer / Tom Heinrich (Kiel,5(7)5/3/7/5) 25;

Finn: (3) 1. Deniss Karpak (EST,3/1(5)) Punkte 4; 2. Nenad Bugarin (CRO,2/2(3)) 4; 3. Luke Muller (USA,1(16)6) 7; 4. Josip Olujic (CRO,5(21)2) 7; 5. Max Salminen (SWE,(11)7/1) 8; 6. Piotr Kula (POL,(16)5/4) 9;

470 M: (2) 1. David Bargehr / Lukas Mähr (AUT,3/1) Punkte 4; 2. Mathew Belcher / Will Ryan (AUS,2/2) 4; 3. Simon Diesch / Philipp Autenrieth (Deggenhausertal,7/4) 11; 4. Sho Kaminoki / Taisei Hikida (JPN,4/8) 12; 5. Daichi Takayama / Kimihiko Imamura (JPN,5/9) 14; 6. Maciej Sapiejka / Adam Krefft (POL,8/7) 15;

470 W: (2) 1. Frederike Loewe / Anna Markfort (Greifswald,2/1) Punkte 3; 2. Carrie Smith / Jaime Ryan (AUS,1/5) 6; 3. Nadine Böhm / Ann- Christin Goliaß (Buchloe,4/2) 6; 4. Theres Dahnke / Birte Winkel (Plau am See,7/3) 10; 5. Agnieszka Skrzypulec / Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska (POL,3/8) 11; 6. Luise Wanser / Helena Wanser (Hamburg,5/7) 12;

Laser Standard: (2) 1. Marco Benini (ITA,1/3) Punkte 4; 2. Francesco Marrai (ITA,2/4) 6; 3. Enrique Arathoon (ESA,1/8) 9; 4. Sergei Komissarov (RUS,2/7) 9; 5. Valeriy Kudryashov (UKR,5/4) 9; 6. Karl-Martin Rammo (EST,8/2) 10;

Laser Radial: (2) 1. Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE,1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Svenja Weger (Potsdam,5/1) 6; 3. Erika Reineke (USA,3/3) 6; 4. Carolina Albano (ITA,3/4) 7; 5. Anna Pohlak (EST,2/6) 8; 6. Silvia Zennaro (ITA,1/8) 9;

Hansa 303 M: (2) 1. Christopher Symonds (AUS,1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Piotr Cichocki (POL,2/2) 4; 3. Jens Kroker (Hamburg,7/3) 10; 4. Aaron Yong Quan Per (SIN,5/6) 11; 5. Sergio Roig Alzamora (ESP,9/5) 14; 6. Jingkun Xu (CHN,3/12) 15;

Hansa 303 W: (2) 1. Magali Moraines (FRA,1/3) Punkt 4; 2. Violeta Del Reino Diez Del Valle (ESP,2/2) 4; 3. Qian Yin Yap (SIN,7/1) 8; 4. Jana Mestre (ESP,5/4) 9; 5. Ana Paula Gonçalves Marques (BRA,3/7) 10; 6. Miray Ulas (TUR,4/8) 12;

420er: (0) Lauf hat nur in der gelben Gruppe stattgefunden.

Melges 24: (1) 1. Stefan Gründler (Ammersbek,1) Punkte 1; 2. Martin Thiermann (Nürnberg,2) 2; 3. Pascal Radue (GBR,3) 3; 4. Mattes Köppe (Wiek,4) 4; 5. Victor Pruchniewski (Nürnberg,5) 5; 6. Marcus Moerchen (Weißenburg,6) 6;

J/70: (1) 1. Gordon Nickel / Morten Nickel, Nils Merten Färber, Sebastian Röske (Stade,1) Punkte 1; 2. Peter Kohlhoff / Sören Brandt, Max Kleinsorg, Melanie Kohlhoff (Strande,2) 2; 3. Philipp Bruhns / Valentin Gebhardt, Sven Rüggesick, Moritz Bruhns (Berlin,3) 3; 4. Michael Grau / Carsten Kemmling, Malte Päsler, Florian Thoelen (Hamburg,4) 4; 5. Martin Fahr / Carsten Jacob, Florian Triebel, Jörg Wenzel (Berlin,5) 5; 6. Alexander Swade / Roland Swade, Johanna Meier, Christoph Swade (Bottrop,6) 6;

J/80: (1) 1. Olav Jansen / Peer Jansen, Finn Jansen, Lars Kahl (Strande,1) Punkte 1; 2. Ulf Pleßmann / Katrin Jahncke, Carsten Vollmer, Andreas Benkert (Jork,2) 2; 3. Hauke Krüss / Ole Sartori, Fritz Waßner, Bernd Ehler (Helgoland,3) 3; 4. Martin Menzner / Frank Lichte, Mika Rolfs, Nils Beltermann (Stein,4) 4; 5. Tim Huemme / Gesa Lüthje, Christian Knop, Peer Lüthje (Eutin,5) 5; 6. Harald Busch / Henning Falkenberg, Paul Busch (GER,6) 6;

NaiadBarz Optics - Kids rangeWildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Para World Sailing Championships – What a difference a day makes
Only the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, One Person Keelboat, managed to sail, and they completed one race in variable 5-16 knot The day had a bit of everything. There were grey skies, heavy showers and no breeze in the morning. Moving into the afternoon, a sudden sunny spell was coupled with a heavy breeze, gusting up to 25 knots. The breeze declined as the afternoon played out before dropping off completely and bringing another rain shower to put an end to the day.
Posted today at 7:19 pm Scheidt shows young guns the way at Kiel Week
Robert Scheidt has won his first qualifying race and after three races lies in third overall in the 49er Men’s fleet The Brazilian five-time Olympic medallist sits two points off the lead, currently held by young New Zealanders Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey, with Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner in second overall after three heats. Sitting a point off the podium are the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallists and local heroes, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel.
Posted on 21 Jun Aussie sailors head to Kiel Week
Aussies will take to the water overnight in the 49er, 470 Men and 470 Women’s classes, as well as in the 2.4mR class In the 470 Women’s event, four Aussie teams will feature in the fleet of 19 boats. Rio Olympians Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan will be back in action together for the first time since the Games.
Posted on 21 Jun Kiel Week - Seven nations are celebrating their victories
The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee are decided. The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee are decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their country. But this did also demonstrate the international quality, which was already present before the start of the Olympic disciplines in Kiel. Seven nations did sign the winners' list
Posted on 21 Jun 39 nations ready to race at the Para World Sailing Championships
Germany's Heiko Kroger warmed up for the world championships by taking gold at the Open 2.4 competition Paralympic medallists, world champions, offshore sailors and sailors from eight new nations will race in the Open 2.4 Norlin OD as well as the Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303 fleets during the famous Kieler Woche (Kiel Week) sailing festival.
Posted on 20 Jun Scheidt headlines a cast of Olympic Stars at Kiel Week
Racing with his team mate Gabriel Borges, the 44-year-old five-time Olympic medallist is one of many big names competing Scheidt will be up against the likes of top German crew Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel who won Olympic bronze in the 49er last year at Rio 2016.
Posted on 20 Jun Zhik 29er Worlds 2018 - NoR and Entry Forms available
Rolex China Sea Race, 2015 Etchells Worlds, 2013 Flying 15 Worlds and the annual Hong Kong Race Week The Pre-Worlds will kick off on 27 December 2017 followed shortly after by the Zhik 29er Worlds commencing on 2 January 2018. Hong Kong experiences some of its best sailing conditions in January with great breeze and mild winter temperatures. The racing will be based out of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club’s Middle Island facility.
Posted on 20 Jun Only four German crews on the way to win the Kiel Week
The coordination between the Kiel Week race organizers and the weather expert Dr. Meeno Schrader is working well. The meteorologist with a diploma had already recommended on Sunday evening to postpone the starts on Monday, the organizers did follow his advice and this was dead right. The sailors did have an easy stat on their third race day, and when they were sent out on the water around midday, they could still work off an intense regatta day.
Posted on 19 Jun Kieler Woche – Balancing act through the weather systems
Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and race committee. In the evening, the Head of Organisation of the Kiel Week, Dirk Ramhorst, could announce the fulfilment of a full program with only one race for the keel boats on course Foxtrott, two races for the Europes, Contenders and OK-dinghies
Posted on 19 Jun Dream start for the Kiel Week
18 crews of National German Sailing League 'Bundesliga' did sail a match day for the first time at the Kiel Week. A full program for the first day of the international boat classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which is really random indeed. Despite late start, all 14 classes did sail the planned races. And on top of that, 18 crews of National German Sailing League 'Bundesliga' did sail a match day for the first time at the Kiel Week.
Posted on 18 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy