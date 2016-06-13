Wild weather makes for a topsy-turvy day at Kiel Week

Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech - Kiel Week © Kieler Woche / segel-bilder.de Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech - Kiel Week © Kieler Woche / segel-bilder.de

by Andy Rice today at 7:24 pmThe Germans won two of their three qualifying races today and sit two points in front of the Olympic silver medallists from New Zealand, Alex Maloney and Molly Meech. “It was pouring with rain this morning, it was crazy,” said Meech. “But then we got on the water and the first race was perfect skiff racing conditions. Then the breeze went a bit funky, a bit lighter and it was super tricky. But we’re happy with how we’ve come out of the day.”New Zealanders are also faring well in the Men’s 49er, with Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey holding the lead after six races in the 49er fleet. Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner are on the same points as the leaders, while the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallists, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel, move up to third overall.It’s tight at the top in the Finn fleet too, with Deniss Karpak of Estonia and Nenad Bugarin of Croatia sharing top spot and USA’s Luke Muller dropping to third overall. Another Estonian leads the Laser Men’s fleet, Karl-Martin Rammo sharing the lead with Italy’s Francesco Marrai. However, with the wind shutting down during the afternoon, there were no races for the Laser Radial fleet or the Men’s and Women’s 470 fleets.





Rio 2016 bronze medallist Thomas Zajac continues to hold the lead in the Nacra 17 catamaran with new crew, Barbara Matz, although they’re being pushed hard by Germany’s Jan Hauche Erichsen and Ann Kristin Wedemeyer.



The weather for the final three days points towards stronger wind from the west, which could see the more experienced sailors come to the fore.



Results



2.4mR (Para Worlds): (3) 1. Damien Seguin (FRA,(7)1/2) Punkte 3; 2. Daniel Bina (CZE,1/3(13)) 4; 3. Heiko Kröger (Ammersbek,(4)2/4) 6; 4. Matthew Bugg (AUS,5(22)3) 8; 5. Bruno Jourdren (FRA,2/7(16)) 9; 6. Bjørnar Erikstad (NOR,9(11)1) 10;



49er: (5) 1. Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL,4/1/1(10)3) Punkte 9; 2. David Gilmour / Joel Turner (AUS,1/4/3/1(19)) 9; 3. Erik Heil / Thomas Ploessel (Kiel,(14)1/3/5/6) 15; 4. Tim Fischer / Fabian Graf (Kiel,7(11)1/1/7) 16; 5. ?ukasz Przybytek / Pawe? Ko?odzi?ski (POL,5/7/2/3(10)) 17; 6. Robert Scheidt / Gabriel Borges (BRA,1/2/7/8(12)) 18;



49er FX: (4) 1. Victoria Jurczok / Anika Lorenz (Kiel,(25)1/1/4) Punkte 6; 2. Alexandra Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL,4/1(17)3) 8; 3. Tina Lutz / Susann Beucke (Prien,1/5(16)3) 9; 4. Annemiek Bekkering / Marieke Jongens (NED,1/3/6(9)) 10; 5. Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey (GBR,(16)4/5/1) 10; 6. Chika Hatae / Hiroka Itakura (JPN,(13)4/3/5) 12;



Nacra 17: (6) 1. Thomas Zajac / Barbara Matz (AUT,(4)1/1/1/1/3) Punkte 7; 2. Jan Hauke Erichsen / Ann Kristin Wedemeyer (Flensburg,1(3)3/2/2/1) 9; 3. Maksim Semenov / Alina Shchetinkina (RUS,3(6)2/6/3/4) 18; 4. Kevin Bonnevie / Isaura Maenhaut (BEL,2/2/4(16)4/8) 20; 5. Viatcheslav Sheludyakov / Kristina Sulima (RUS,7/5(8)4/5/2) 23; 6. Alica Stuhlemmer / Tom Heinrich (Kiel,5(7)5/3/7/5) 25;



Finn: (3) 1. Deniss Karpak (EST,3/1(5)) Punkte 4; 2. Nenad Bugarin (CRO,2/2(3)) 4; 3. Luke Muller (USA,1(16)6) 7; 4. Josip Olujic (CRO,5(21)2) 7; 5. Max Salminen (SWE,(11)7/1) 8; 6. Piotr Kula (POL,(16)5/4) 9;



470 M: (2) 1. David Bargehr / Lukas Mähr (AUT,3/1) Punkte 4; 2. Mathew Belcher / Will Ryan (AUS,2/2) 4; 3. Simon Diesch / Philipp Autenrieth (Deggenhausertal,7/4) 11; 4. Sho Kaminoki / Taisei Hikida (JPN,4/8) 12; 5. Daichi Takayama / Kimihiko Imamura (JPN,5/9) 14; 6. Maciej Sapiejka / Adam Krefft (POL,8/7) 15;



470 W: (2) 1. Frederike Loewe / Anna Markfort (Greifswald,2/1) Punkte 3; 2. Carrie Smith / Jaime Ryan (AUS,1/5) 6; 3. Nadine Böhm / Ann- Christin Goliaß (Buchloe,4/2) 6; 4. Theres Dahnke / Birte Winkel (Plau am See,7/3) 10; 5. Agnieszka Skrzypulec / Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska (POL,3/8) 11; 6. Luise Wanser / Helena Wanser (Hamburg,5/7) 12;



Laser Standard: (2) 1. Marco Benini (ITA,1/3) Punkte 4; 2. Francesco Marrai (ITA,2/4) 6; 3. Enrique Arathoon (ESA,1/8) 9; 4. Sergei Komissarov (RUS,2/7) 9; 5. Valeriy Kudryashov (UKR,5/4) 9; 6. Karl-Martin Rammo (EST,8/2) 10;



Laser Radial: (2) 1. Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE,1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Svenja Weger (Potsdam,5/1) 6; 3. Erika Reineke (USA,3/3) 6; 4. Carolina Albano (ITA,3/4) 7; 5. Anna Pohlak (EST,2/6) 8; 6. Silvia Zennaro (ITA,1/8) 9;



Hansa 303 M: (2) 1. Christopher Symonds (AUS,1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Piotr Cichocki (POL,2/2) 4; 3. Jens Kroker (Hamburg,7/3) 10; 4. Aaron Yong Quan Per (SIN,5/6) 11; 5. Sergio Roig Alzamora (ESP,9/5) 14; 6. Jingkun Xu (CHN,3/12) 15;



Hansa 303 W: (2) 1. Magali Moraines (FRA,1/3) Punkt 4; 2. Violeta Del Reino Diez Del Valle (ESP,2/2) 4; 3. Qian Yin Yap (SIN,7/1) 8; 4. Jana Mestre (ESP,5/4) 9; 5. Ana Paula Gonçalves Marques (BRA,3/7) 10; 6. Miray Ulas (TUR,4/8) 12;



420er: (0) Lauf hat nur in der gelben Gruppe stattgefunden.



Melges 24: (1) 1. Stefan Gründler (Ammersbek,1) Punkte 1; 2. Martin Thiermann (Nürnberg,2) 2; 3. Pascal Radue (GBR,3) 3; 4. Mattes Köppe (Wiek,4) 4; 5. Victor Pruchniewski (Nürnberg,5) 5; 6. Marcus Moerchen (Weißenburg,6) 6;



J/70: (1) 1. Gordon Nickel / Morten Nickel, Nils Merten Färber, Sebastian Röske (Stade,1) Punkte 1; 2. Peter Kohlhoff / Sören Brandt, Max Kleinsorg, Melanie Kohlhoff (Strande,2) 2; 3. Philipp Bruhns / Valentin Gebhardt, Sven Rüggesick, Moritz Bruhns (Berlin,3) 3; 4. Michael Grau / Carsten Kemmling, Malte Päsler, Florian Thoelen (Hamburg,4) 4; 5. Martin Fahr / Carsten Jacob, Florian Triebel, Jörg Wenzel (Berlin,5) 5; 6. Alexander Swade / Roland Swade, Johanna Meier, Christoph Swade (Bottrop,6) 6;



J/80: (1) 1. Olav Jansen / Peer Jansen, Finn Jansen, Lars Kahl (Strande,1) Punkte 1; 2. Ulf Pleßmann / Katrin Jahncke, Carsten Vollmer, Andreas Benkert (Jork,2) 2; 3. Hauke Krüss / Ole Sartori, Fritz Waßner, Bernd Ehler (Helgoland,3) 3; 4. Martin Menzner / Frank Lichte, Mika Rolfs, Nils Beltermann (Stein,4) 4; 5. Tim Huemme / Gesa Lüthje, Christian Knop, Peer Lüthje (Eutin,5) 5; 6. Harald Busch / Henning Falkenberg, Paul Busch (GER,6) 6;

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154874