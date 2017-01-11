Please select your home edition
Wild is the Wind at the Vassiliki Festival

by Wildwind today at 5:04 pm
Wildwind: 30 years of spectacular sailing! WildWind http://www.wildwind.co.uk/

Dear Friends,

Firstly lets just take a moment to appreciate this very underated song by the legend that was David Bowie…

Now, to the point, the Vassiliki Festival celebrations are particularly special to us this year as it’s our official 30th Anniversary week and the line-up for the party is just epic. From the 26th June to 2nd July there will be some fantastic off-the-water entertainment and live music including the splendid David Bowie tribute band ‘The Bowie Legacy’

Check out the band’s material here – close your eyes and you’d think it was the great man himself…




The on-the-water activities will be just as spectacular – Wildwind has a reputation as one of the premier sailing holiday companies in the world and as a specialist in performance dinghies and catamarans in a high wind area, has no rival.

The Festival usually attracts an eclectic mix of sailors ranging from 'once-a-year’ Wildwind clients to Olympic old hands in a number of classes; the largest classes being the multihull and Laser. With the Vassiliki sailing club now a properly affiliated club under the auspices of the Greek Sailing Federation, we are expecting a larger entry than normal, but whatever standard you are, you are assured of a warm welcome, not only by the Wildwind team, but by the whole village.

