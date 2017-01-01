Please select your home edition
Wild Oats XI wins line honours in Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race

by Ross MacDonald today at 1:26 pm
Wild Oats XI and Black Jack sprint to the finish – Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race Ross MacDonald
Wild Oats XI was the first to cross the finish line in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race 2017 posting a time of one day 18 hours 37 mins and six seconds to take line honours ahead of Black Jack by the smallest of margins.

After over 40 hours of racing across the 384 nautical mile course, just three minutes and 31 seconds separated the top two boats, the two Reichel/Pugh hundred footers.

The result is the race’s closest finish in 15 years and sets the tone for the next few months of competition between Wild Oats XI and Black Jack as they trade blows all the way to Hobart in December.

Wild Oats XI crosses the line – Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race © Ross MacDonald
Wild Oats XI crosses the line – Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race © Ross MacDonald



Speaking after the race Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards said, “It was a good race and it’s always satisfying to get to the finish line first but it’s never easy, especially with a boat like Black Jack out there. It was good, beautiful racing, dead upwind the whole way - we did over 100 tacks but it was a lot of fun.”

“It was a very challenging race, especially for the team. During the night we had a lot of variations in wind conditions so it got really tricky which meant a lot of gear handling and sail changes.”

“We’ve done a few of these races upwind but this was the hardest by far. Just because the two boats were so close the whole way, it was so tight. It would have been great to watch.”

Near-sister ships side be side – Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race © Ross MacDonald
Near-sister ships side be side – Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race © Ross MacDonald



“The pace from Black Jack wasn’t a huge surprise, we were expecting close and we got close but that’s what we’re out there for. It was great racing and those guys on Black Jack should be very happy with their result. They didn’t have much preparation time but they’re great sailors and they put in a good performance.”

“We’ll be back against them next week and then as we look towards Hobart it’s going to be very close racing. I think the Hobart this year is going to be one of the most exciting big boat fleets we’ve ever seen so should be good fun.”

Black Jack crosses the finish line – Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race © Ross MacDonald
Black Jack crosses the finish line – Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race © Ross MacDonald

