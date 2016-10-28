Wild Oats XI Training Day - VIDEO
by Crosbie Lorimer on 23 Dec
As your Christmas Day preparations get into full swing, chances are you won’t have much time to get into the mood for the big race to Hobart on Boxing Day.
Wild Oats XI enters Sydney Harbour during a training day in 2015 shortly after her rebuild. Dale Lorimer
So here’s a pacey one minute video we've compiled from a training day that we shot aboard Wild Oats XI this time last year in a solid nor'easter, shortly after her major rebuild was completed.
Merry Christmas to all from Crosbie and Dale of the Bow Caddy team.
