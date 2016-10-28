Please select your home edition
Zhik Yachting Range

Wild Oats XI Training Day - VIDEO

by Crosbie Lorimer on 23 Dec
Wild Oats XI enters Sydney Harbour during a training day in 2015 shortly after her rebuild. Dale Lorimer
As your Christmas Day preparations get into full swing, chances are you won’t have much time to get into the mood for the big race to Hobart on Boxing Day.

So here’s a pacey one minute video we've compiled from a training day that we shot aboard Wild Oats XI this time last year in a solid nor'easter, shortly after her major rebuild was completed.

Merry Christmas to all from Crosbie and Dale of the Bow Caddy team.

Related Articles

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets Pt.III
Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start the race Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. The 98-foot CQS started life as the 90-footer known as, Nicorette. She is being campaigned by dual Hobart winner Ludde Ingvall (one of which was with this very vessel in her former life, back in 2004), and his cousin, Sir Michael Hintze.
Posted today at 6:38 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets Pt. II
The 100-foot experiment? Four supermaxis are contesting the J.H. Illingworth Trophy for Line Honours The 100-foot experiment? Four supermaxis are contesting the J.H. Illingworth Trophy for Line Honours in this year’s 628 nautical mile dash from Sydney to Hobart. The outright favourite is once again the Oatley family’s Wild Oats XI. WOXI has taken line honours seven times and Mark Richards and his seasoned crew is looking for another win after a split mainsail caused them to abandon last year
Posted on 23 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Canines of the Sea
There is a contrast that is as beguiling as it is stark. On paper they may appear as if to be from different planets. There is a contrast that is as beguiling as it is stark. On paper they may appear as if to be from different planets, and yet there is incredible commonality. One could be said to even take the form of the very canine used to describe her, Greyhound. The other certainly has the pace of that breed, but her form would far more resemble that of a Rhodesian Ridgeback.
Posted on 20 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - Images from Day 2 - 420 and Drone
Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 2 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 2 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship off Torbay on Auckland's North Shore. Here's the gallery of images from the 420's along with a couple of images of the Drone launch and retrieval
Posted on 17 Dec Sydney Hobart Race – If one stops, then other captivates
The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has certainly become the race that captivates the nation The Melbourne Cup is described as the race that stops the nation. Back in the old days it certainly did that, each and every first Tuesday in November. In today’s environment with 24/7 everything, it still does a pretty good job of it, so we’ll certainly let it have that mantel.
Posted on 15 Dec America's Cup - More retrospective rule changes split Challengers
The America's Cup Competitors Forum pushed through more retrospective Protocol changes at a meeting The America's Cup Competitors Forum pushed through more retrospective Protocol changes at a meeting believed to have been held in Fukuoka at the time of the America's Cup World Series held in the City. One of the retrospective rule changes gives clear advantage to competitors who have opted to adopt the risky strategy of designing and developing light air and heavy air foiling daggerboards for the
Posted on 13 Dec From PLC to ZHIK- Crowie's transition from the multinationals
We spoke to Zhik's CEO David Crow, known as Crowie, who works alongside the founder and former-CEO, Brian Conolly. We spoke to Zhik's CEO David Crow, known as Crowie, who came into the company from a corporate background and now works alongside the founder and former-CEO, Brian Conolly.
Posted on 12 Dec The Great Dane dies at 88 + Video
One of the heroes of sailing, Paul Elvstrøm (DEN) has died at the age of 88 years. One of the heroes of sailing, Paul Elvstrøm (DEN) has died at the age of 88 years. Known as the Great Dane, and winner of four Olympic Gold Medals, and many world championships in multiple classes from dinghies to keelboats, Elvstrøm put a footprint on the sport like no other.
Posted on 7 Dec America's Cup - Kiwi lodges Appeal against Jury in San Francisco Cup
Former Oracle Team USA crew member, Matthew Mitchell (NZL) has lodged an Appeal against a Decision to dismiss his case Former Oracle Team USA crew member, Matthew Mitchell (NZL) has lodged an Appeal against a Decision to dismiss his case taken against the International Jury for the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco. On October 28, 2016, US District Judge Vince Chhabria dismissed Mitchell's claim against the five-person International Jury on the basis that it was lodged too late.
Posted on 2 Dec A Q&A with Nick Bice about the recent changes for the 2017/2018 VOR
I caught up with Nick Bice, the VOR’s director of boats and maintenance, to learn more about the VOR’s new directions. I recently had the pleasure of hearing Nick Bice, the Volvo Ocean Race’s director of boats and maintenance, deliver a keynote speech to an audience of marine-industry professionals and official Volvo Ocean Race suppliers at the 2016 METS trade show in Amsterdam. I caught up with Bice after his presentation to learn more about the new directions that the race is taking for its thirteenth edition.
Posted on 28 Nov
