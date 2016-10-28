Wild Oats XI Training Day - VIDEO

Wild Oats XI enters Sydney Harbour during a training day in 2015 shortly after her rebuild. Dale Lorimer

by Crosbie Lorimer on 23 DecSo here’s a pacey one minute video we've compiled from a training day that we shot aboard Wild Oats XI this time last year in a solid nor'easter, shortly after her major rebuild was completed.Merry Christmas to all from Crosbie and Dale of the Bow Caddy team.