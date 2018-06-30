Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

Wild Day 2 at Sperry Charleston Race Week

by Charleston Race Week today at 3:21 am
Submarine or sailboat? A J/boat gets pummeled by a big wave offshore during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. The British boat leads by one point in ORC A Class. Meredith Block/ Charleston Race Week http://www.charlestonraceweek.com/
For a second straight day, Charleston Harbor and the open ocean just offshore provided near-perfect conditions for over 200 competing teams at Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. Boats across all six courses faced brisk southerly winds of 15-20 knots, while the offshore boats saw five-foot waves and big gusts on the second day of the biggest multiclass keelboat regatta in the Americas.

There’s drama across all these highly competitive fleets, but nowhere more than in the Pursuit course today, where former Beneteau USA President Wayne Burdick leads the regatta with a group of longtime friends aboard his 18-year old Beneteau 411 Marion Maid despite being unable to locate the turning mark in their Saturday race. “Our Race Officer Frank Pontious was kind enough to provide us with his cell phone number, so we called Frank and suggested that maybe we round Rattlesnake as our mark, and he was fine with that. That saved the day!”

In the ultra-competitive J/70 Class, racing is always close as a group of speedsters round the mark during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Meredith Block/ Charleston Race Week http://www.charlestonraceweek.com/
In the ultra-competitive J/70 Class, racing is always close as a group of speedsters round the mark during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Meredith Block/ Charleston Race Week http://www.charlestonraceweek.com/



Burdick has been sailing with his crew for over 40 years, and he said their motto is “All Chiefs, no Indians” because they’ve each owned their own boats and no one wants to be the crew. “We’ve raced all over the world together, in the Med, in Bermuda, the Caribbean, and it’s a great group,” he said, adding that “now it looks like we have to stay pretty close to shore because at 66, I’m the youngest one of us.”

When asked about his group’s experience here, Burdick said it’s been wonderful. “The weather has been just spectacular. But like the rest of us on board, Marion Maid isn’t a spring chicken. I love this boat, she can be a great racer, but she was going a little sideways a lot of times today in that chop offshore. If we hadn’t had this strong breeze, I’m sure we wouldn’t be sitting in first right now.”

Bright colors and beautiful shapes bely the athleticism and smarts required to get a J/24 around the track in big breeze during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Tim Wilkes / Charleston Race Week
Bright colors and beautiful shapes bely the athleticism and smarts required to get a J/24 around the track in big breeze during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Tim Wilkes / Charleston Race Week



Charleston’s new ORC scoring classes allow ratings of dissimilar boats to be customized to the wind speed on the day, producing corrected time results that are closer and more fair than single-number rating systems. In today’s high-wind conditions (>14 knots), this closeness was demonstrated most clearly in the ORC C class, where the nine boats competing on inshore Circle 3 not only saw scoring places determined within seconds in corrected time, but even tied to within one second after over 30 minutes of racing.

With crisp boat handling, smart tactics, and blazing speed, Mike Beasley’s GP 26 Rattle n Rum continued to extend its lead from yesterday and is dominating the class. Yet in today’s first race, they had to share fourth-place points with sistership Hall Pass, Jim Carkhuff’s Jim Donovan-designed GP 26. And the winners of this race were the hard-fighting students of College of Charleston with the Melges 30 Cougar, but their margin of victory was slender; just 20 seconds ahead of Hawk Caldwell’s Henderson 30 Short Bus, which now shares a third-place tie with Marcus Durlach’s Charleston-based Melges 32 Fearless. “The racing here has been outstanding,” said Caldwell, “because we are fighting not only boat-for-boat, but closely in corrected time as well. The system seems to really be working well.”

Gladiator, the fastest boat at Sperry Charleston Race Week, goes for an ill-timed port tack cross during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. The British boat leads by 1 point in ORC A Class. © Meredith Block/ Charleston Race Week http://www.charlestonraceweek.com/
Gladiator, the fastest boat at Sperry Charleston Race Week, goes for an ill-timed port tack cross during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. The British boat leads by 1 point in ORC A Class. © Meredith Block/ Charleston Race Week http://www.charlestonraceweek.com/



Nearly as close is the ORC A Class, where Tony Langley’s TP 52 Gladiator – the fastest boat in the regatta – has been enjoying the big wind and big waves on the offshore course area with two bullets and a second today. And with six races completed, discards now apply to the score lines giving them a three-point lead going into tomorrow’s final two races.

Yet Robin Team’s J/122 Teamwork – the only four-time overall Charleston Race Week Champion – continues to be a giant-killer, being consistently close to Langley in corrected time and taking the win in the last race. “We’re glad to finally get one from the Gladiator guys, but we’re honestly just happy to watch that monster sail around the course,” said skipper Robin Team, who sees his chances for winning a fifth Palmetto Cup slipping away. “Those guys don’t make a lot of errors, so we’ll do our best and just enjoy watching them when we can see them.”

The TP52 Gladiator shows just how fast a big modern race boat can go, hitting over 20 knots on a downwind leg offshore during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017 © Meredith Block/ Charleston Race Week http://www.charlestonraceweek.com/
The TP52 Gladiator shows just how fast a big modern race boat can go, hitting over 20 knots on a downwind leg offshore during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017 © Meredith Block/ Charleston Race Week http://www.charlestonraceweek.com/



“This is a different kind of racing than one-designs,” said Teamwork tactician Jonathan Bartlett. “With ORC you are racing the clock, so we are focused on sailing our numbers and trying to not get tangled tactically. We’ve been together as a team for years, so we just need to sail clean and we can do well.”

In a totally dominating performance, Fred “Frickie” Martschink and Bill McKenzie’s J/105 Rum Front pulled another two bullets out of the hat today in that one-design class, but the local Charleston team’s best performance may have been their battling back to a second place after crossing the line early in Race 4. Rum Front bow person Naomi Van Den Bergh said they kept their heads down and sailed hard. “We just tried to sail fast and keep fighting all the way around the course,” she said. “I only moved here last year, but it’s a great sailing town and one of the best regattas anywhere in the world, and hopefully we can continue to sail well tomorrow.”

A J/105 goes for a fast spinnaker drop in monster conditions offshore during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Meredith Block/ Charleston Race Week http://www.charlestonraceweek.com/
A J/105 goes for a fast spinnaker drop in monster conditions offshore during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Meredith Block/ Charleston Race Week http://www.charlestonraceweek.com/



A highlight of this year’s regatta was Saturday’s Pro-Am event, which featured some of the most accomplished sailors in the sport. The pros and their amateur crews – made up of College of Charleston team sailors and high school racers as well as a few paying guests – battled it out just off the pier in front of hundreds of spectators who cheered them on. The No. 1-ranked match racer in the country, Christophe Killian, managed to outperform his esteemed rivals in 14 knots of wind and choppy seas. Sailing aboard the College’s fleet of J/22s, these pros put on a true exhibition with three short windward-leeward races. Killian’s scores (2, 2, 2) made him the victor by five points ahead of Dave Pritchard. The funds raised by way of this event go to benefit the College of Charleston Sailing Program. (For a full list of the pro participants, Click here.)

A gaggle of J/24s battles for top honors on the all-new Course 4 near Patriot’s Point during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Tim Wilkes / Charleston Race Week
A gaggle of J/24s battles for top honors on the all-new Course 4 near Patriot’s Point during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Tim Wilkes / Charleston Race Week



Sperry Charleston Race Week is now in its 22nd year. This regatta attracts sailors from all across the U.S. and around the world. This year, sailors from 24 U.S. states and nine foreign countries are competing, and they'll all be back on the water Sunday for the final day of action. Follow the event on its website and on its social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube).

For full results, check here.



The extreme “Flash Mob” PS8 sportboat shows off its wings during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Tim Wilkes / Charleston Race Week
The extreme “Flash Mob” PS8 sportboat shows off its wings during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Tim Wilkes / Charleston Race Week


It’s a constant traffic jam on the action-packed Course 1 in front of the Charleston Battery as a B-25 rounds the mark ahead of a VX-One during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Tim Wilkes / Charleston Race Week
It’s a constant traffic jam on the action-packed Course 1 in front of the Charleston Battery as a B-25 rounds the mark ahead of a VX-One during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Tim Wilkes / Charleston Race Week


Steve Lesniak's Charleston-based Beneteau 510 (left) and the rest of the boats racing in the Pursuit Class may not be sailing windward-leeward America’s Cup courses, but they’re racing for glory as they put the pedal down in big breeze during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Tim Wilkes / Charleston Race Week
Steve Lesniak's Charleston-based Beneteau 510 (left) and the rest of the boats racing in the Pursuit Class may not be sailing windward-leeward America’s Cup courses, but they’re racing for glory as they put the pedal down in big breeze during Day 2 of Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. © Tim Wilkes / Charleston Race Week


Some of the best professional sailors anywhere duked it out, aided by amateur and junior crews for the inaugural Pro-Am Regatta at Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017, racing for bragging rights in front of hundreds of spectators at Charleston Harbor Resort. © Tim Wilkes / Charleston Race Week
Some of the best professional sailors anywhere duked it out, aided by amateur and junior crews for the inaugural Pro-Am Regatta at Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017, racing for bragging rights in front of hundreds of spectators at Charleston Harbor Resort. © Tim Wilkes / Charleston Race Week

Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

The Vendée Globe skippers hosted at the Elysée Palace
The Elysée Palace yesterday hosted a grand ceremony where the Head of State honoured the heroes of offshore racing. The Elysée Palace yesterday hosted a grand ceremony where the Head of State honoured the heroes of offshore racing. Twenty-three of the twenty-nine Vendée Globe skippers attended the event, gathering around winner Armel Le Cléac’h, appointed Knight of the Legion of Honour.
Posted on 22 Apr 48th anniversary of Sir Robin’s Golden Globe victory
Robin Knox-Johnston set off for Sunday Times Golden Globe Race, striving to be the first person to sail single handed In 1968, when 29 year-old Robin Knox-Johnston set off for the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race, striving to be the first person to sail single handed, nonstop around the world was not the only challenge he had to overcome.
Posted on 22 Apr Golden Globe Race Plymouth start confirmed
The 2018 Golden Globe Race will start from Plymouth on Saturday June 30, 2018. The 2018 Golden Globe Race will start from Plymouth on Saturday June 30, 2018. The Race marks the 50th anniversary of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s victory in the Sunday Times Golden Globe solo non-stop round the world Race back in 1968/9.
Posted on 22 Apr World Cup Series Hyères – Returning to action
There will be a Riou partnering Besson, but this time it will be in the shape of former Laser Radial competitor, Amélie. Besson, along with partner Marie Riou, won all four Nacra 17 World Championship titles in the Rio 2016 quadrennial but failed to capitalise on that dominance as a back injury hampered any Olympic medal ambitions the pair harboured.
Posted on 21 Apr Spinlock presented with Queen's Award for Enterprise - Innovation
The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's most prestigious business awards that celebrate business excellence. Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope holding equipment and personal safety products for leisure and commercial water users, are delighted to announce they are winners of the 2017 Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation.
Posted on 21 Apr Wichard Pacific returns to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
The company will be unveiling several products at SCIBS 2017, including the all-new Facnor hydraulic flying sail furler Returning to the 2017 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is marine safety equipment manufacturer Wichard Pacific, showcasing the latest from brands including Profurl, Tye Tech and Sparcraft.
Posted on 21 Apr It's time for Qingdao and China round of the Extreme Sailing Series
The countdown is on as the teams prepare to take to the water for the second Act in China's Olympic Sailing City Following an epic season opener in Muscat in March, the racing reconvenes over China's May Labour Day holiday weekend, with open water racing on day one followed by Stadium Racing in Fushan Bay, a venue notorious for its temperamental weather that has previously seen multiple capsizes caused by its unexpected gusts.
Posted on 21 Apr Zhik Combined High Schools Championship title chase wide open
The race committee was kept busy laying the course for race two in a shifting 6-7 knt Easterly. Race one was sailed in a 10-13knt Southerly which faded late in the race. Taipan 4.9 sailor Ethan Micallef (Lake Munmorah High) sailed to the conditions perfectly to be first on corrected time.
Posted on 21 Apr Rolex China Sea Race - 'Best Asian Regatta' - again!
At the recent Asia Boating Awards held in Singapore, the Rolex China Sea Race was awarded Best Asian Regatta of the Year The weather at the start of the race is usually fresh and breezy, eventually shifting to idyllic sailing conditions as the fleet approaches the sunny Philippines. The 2018 race should follow suit. Competitors will be pushing their boats to the edge to break Alive’s 2016 record of 47h 31m 08s and to win the prestigious IRC Overall title.
Posted on 21 Apr Gladwell's Line - Timeout in Bermuda and a decision OTUSA will regret?
With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath from what has been a hectic couple of months, both in Auckland and Bermuda. The third major Practice Session has concluded in Bermuda. This was conducted almost entirely if winds of around 16-25kts - starting to get close to the top end of the range for the AC50's.
Posted on 20 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy