Wichard Pacific returns to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
by Sanctuary Cove Boat Show today at 5:01 pm
Returning to the 2017 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is marine safety equipment manufacturer Wichard Pacific, showcasing the latest from brands including Profurl, Tye Tech and Sparcraft.
The company will be unveiling several products at SCIBS 2017, including the all-new Facnor hydraulic flying sail furler specifically designed to give assistance to light sail handling, with options that can be adapted to maxi yachts.
A new-design Wichard folding mast step that is safe and easy to install will also be on display. The PA 12 materials provide great resistance and UV protection.
Check out the world leader in manufacturing marine and sports safety products in the Main Pavilion.
