Wichard Pacific returns to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Sanctuary Cove Boat Show today at 5:01 pm
Returning to the 2017 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is marine safety equipment manufacturer Wichard Pacific, showcasing the latest from brands including Profurl, Tye Tech and Sparcraft.

The company will be unveiling several products at SCIBS 2017, including the all-new Facnor hydraulic flying sail furler specifically designed to give assistance to light sail handling, with options that can be adapted to maxi yachts.

A new-design Wichard folding mast step that is safe and easy to install will also be on display. The PA 12 materials provide great resistance and UV protection.

Check out the world leader in manufacturing marine and sports safety products in the Main Pavilion.
Spinlock presented with Queen's Award for Enterprise - Innovation
The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's most prestigious business awards that celebrate business excellence. Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope holding equipment and personal safety products for leisure and commercial water users, are delighted to announce they are winners of the 2017 Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation.
Posted today at 5:37 pm It's time for Qingdao and China round of the Extreme Sailing Series
The countdown is on as the teams prepare to take to the water for the second Act in China's Olympic Sailing City Following an epic season opener in Muscat in March, the racing reconvenes over China's May Labour Day holiday weekend, with open water racing on day one followed by Stadium Racing in Fushan Bay, a venue notorious for its temperamental weather that has previously seen multiple capsizes caused by its unexpected gusts.
Posted today at 1:28 pm Zhik Combined High Schools Championship title chase wide open
The race committee was kept busy laying the course for race two in a shifting 6-7 knt Easterly. Race one was sailed in a 10-13knt Southerly which faded late in the race. Taipan 4.9 sailor Ethan Micallef (Lake Munmorah High) sailed to the conditions perfectly to be first on corrected time.
Posted today at 6:49 am Sailing Instructors wanted at Pacific Sailing School on Sydney Harbour
The Pacific Sailing School at Rushcutters Bay, next to the Cruising Yacht Club, require sailing instructors. The Pacific Sailing School at Rushcutters Bay, next to the Cruising Yacht Club, require sailing instructors. Candidates should have at least five years sailing experience, preferably including dinghy sailing. Be at least 18 years old and be able to work at weekends. People skills are a distinct advantage.
Posted today at 6:48 am Rolex China Sea Race - 'Best Asian Regatta' - again!
At the recent Asia Boating Awards held in Singapore, the Rolex China Sea Race was awarded Best Asian Regatta of the Year The weather at the start of the race is usually fresh and breezy, eventually shifting to idyllic sailing conditions as the fleet approaches the sunny Philippines. The 2018 race should follow suit. Competitors will be pushing their boats to the edge to break Alive’s 2016 record of 47h 31m 08s and to win the prestigious IRC Overall title.
Posted today at 5:37 am Gladwell's Line - Timeout in Bermuda and a decision OTUSA will regret?
With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath With Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 now in Bermuda and being re-assembled, it is time to take a breath from what has been a hectic couple of months, both in Auckland and Bermuda. The third major Practice Session has concluded in Bermuda. This was conducted almost entirely if winds of around 16-25kts - starting to get close to the top end of the range for the AC50's.
Posted on 20 Apr Melges 24 European Sailing Series and Italian Sailing Series kick off
For the fourth year in a row Portoroz has been the kick off venue of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series Like the good traditions that used to last, has become a nice tradition for the Melges 24 sailors from all over the Europe to gather to the beautiful Portoroz in Slovenia for the first regatta of the sailing season.
Posted on 20 Apr Oman Sail's Tour de France a la Voile campaign already started
Just two regattas in to 2017, and Oman Sail’s Diam 24 team has already served notice it will be a force to be reckoned After a highly respectable fifth place finish in the French classic last July, the experienced Oman Sail crew set out on this year’s campaign with their sights firmly set on a podium place this time around.
Posted on 20 Apr Volvo Ocean Race - Chinese trio returns for Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team have confirmed four more crew members for their 2017-18 campaign including the returning Chinese trio Dongfeng Race Team have confirmed four more crew members for their 2017-18 campaign, including the returning Chinese trio of Black, Wolf and Horace.
Posted on 20 Apr 2017 World Cup Series Hyères - Back to the future
When round two of World Cup Series takes place in Hyères many sailors know what it feels like to stand on top of podium. When round two of the 2017 World Cup Series takes place in Hyères, France from 23 - 30 April, many attending sailors know what it feels like to stand on top of an Olympic podium.
Posted on 20 Apr
