Wichard Pacific returns to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Exhibitor Spotlight Sanctuary Cove Media Exhibitor Spotlight Sanctuary Cove Media

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153184

by Sanctuary Cove Boat Show today at 5:01 pmThe company will be unveiling several products at SCIBS 2017, including the all-new Facnor hydraulic flying sail furler specifically designed to give assistance to light sail handling, with options that can be adapted to maxi yachts.A new-design Wichard folding mast step that is safe and easy to install will also be on display. The PA 12 materials provide great resistance and UV protection.Check out the world leader in manufacturing marine and sports safety products in the Main Pavilion. For more information, visit website