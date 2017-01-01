Whooper the invincible at Saturday's IRC National Championship

by James Boyd today at 5:12 amToday it was the turn of Giovanni Belgrano's classic 1939 Laurent Giles sloop, Whooper in IRC Three to score straight bullets. On top of her two from yesterday, she now holds a nine point lead that will be tough to better.'I guess it is her weather - maybe if it is less windy tomorrow, we'll get a break,' observed Ian Braham, whose MG 346 MS Amlin Enigma, was second best scorer today in IRC Three with a two – two - four, despite sailing one man down on a boat that Braham admitted is optimised for lighter conditions. 'It was quite hard work, but the courses were great again. We made some good starts and it is really enjoyable.'In IRC One the largest fastest boat in the fleet has prevailed. The Ker 46 Lady Mariposa scored two bullets yesterday, but was forced out of the final race with broken battens. Today they scored a two – one - two and, with a discard kicking in, they have now taken the lead in their class.





Skipper Dan Hardy admitted that in the second race they had gone off the boil, which allowed through their smaller sister, Andy Williams' Ker 40 Keronimo. 'We felt pressure from them today - their game has come up and they won't let us get away with it, especially if we make any mistakes.'



As the fastest rated boat at the IRC Nationals, Lady Mariposa quickly ends up sailing her own race. As Hardy puts it 'We have to make sure that we really get a clean start, get going and try not to look behind. We have to keep the hammer down, try to sail as simple and as fast as we can and, when we hit traffic, try to deal with that as best we can.' They were frequently catching and passing the FAST 40+ class today.



Johnny Vincent's Ker 40+ Pace has edged three points clear in the FAST 40+ class, although Peter Morton's new Carkeek Mk3, Girls on Film has scored more bullets, including two more today, albeit these sandwiching a sixth. RORC regular, Ireland's Niall Dowling, stood in for Vincent today in what was his FAST 40+ baptism. 'It was fantastic. They are great boats, fairly full on - we were doing 15-18 knots downwind. It is like sailing a dinghy. The key thing was keeping her going, to take the loads off to a minimum, especially off the wind. The guys did a great job to get me around.'









A few of the FAST 40+s had contretemps with a starboard tack IRC Three boat whose intentions seemed unclear. A casualty of this was Pace whose kite went for a dramatic trawl. 'We had to stop the boat and go backwards to get it out of the water' recalled Dowling.



On the final beat to the finish of race three it was interesting to see Keronimo in IRC One holding her own against the FAST 40+s. As her tactician and sailmaker Kevin Sproul observed: 'They are quicker downwind, because they are a ton lighter. VMG upwind, we were only a tiny bit slower.'



The string of bullets came to an end for Ed Fishwick's Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded in IRC Two where today defending IRC National Champion, Adam Gosling and his JPK 1080+ Yes! were top scorers, posting a one – one - two, leaving them just one point off the lead.









'He is a good sailor and they are sailing that boat really well' observed Gosling of his opponent. 'This is the first time we've sailed the boat this year, so we're getting rid of all the cobwebs and trying to remember how to sail her again.' And it simply being day two rather than day one was what Gosling attributed their performance to today, despite Redshift Reloaded appearing to be a weapon in big conditions, whereas Yes! has been re-optimised for lighter conditions. Yes! came out on top in today's first race despite being fouled at the leeward by a FAST40+ which was bound for the finish as they were trying to head upwind.









Today the Tiny Mitchell Trophy winners were decided for the boats which performed best on day two of the IRC Nationals (with no discards). These were: Girls on Film (FAST 40+), Lady Mariposa (IRC One), Yes! (IRC Two) and Whooper (IRC Three) and will be awarded at tomorrow's prizegiving at the RORC Cowes clubhouse.



In the meantime two more races are scheduled tomorrow with the wind forecast to be closer to 15 knots than 20.



2017 IRC National Championship - Fast40+



Provisional Results





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 1 GBR9463R Pace Ker40+ Johnny Vincent 1.270 9 2 2 1 2 2 6 2 GBR50R Girls On Film Carkeek 40 Mk3 Peter Morton 1.270 12 1 3 10 1 6 1 3 GBR1542R 42° South GP 42 Mark Rijkse 1.270 14 3 4 4 5 1 2 4 NED8809 Hitchhiker Fast 40 Bastiaan Voogd 1.264 17 4 5 2 3 4 4 5 GBR4921R Ino XXX HH42 James Neville 1.267 25 7 7 3 7 5 3 6 SUI19 Jubilee Gp 42 Tony Dickin 1.267 31 6 6 10 6 3 10 7 GBR1682R Tokoloshe II GP 42 Michael Bartholomew 1.264 34 8 10 10 4 7 5 8 GER6999 Silva Neo GP 42 Heinz-Peter Schmidt 1.258 40 9 1 10 10 10 10 9 GBR4242C Zephyr Gp 42 Steve Cowie 1.265 45 5 10 10 10 10 10

2017 IRC National Championship - IRC One



Provisional Results





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 1 GBR6255N Lady Mariposa Ker 46 Daniel Hardy 1.296 6 1 1 14 1 2 1 2 GBR6889R Keronimo Ker 40 Andy Williams 1.199 8 2 2 1 2 1 2 3 GBR4669R Pata Negra Lombard IRC 46 Giles Redpath 1.164 18 5 4 2 6 4 3 4 GBR1111X Jitterbug J/111 Cornel Riklin 1.095 20 4 3 4 10 3 6 5 GBR8888N Cobra King 40 Michael Blair 1.117 27 10 6 3 4 7 7 6 GBR236R Erivale III Ker 39 Michael Greville 1.117 27 6 9 6 5 5 5 7 GBR5940R Nifty King 40 Roger Bowden 1.116 30 3 14 14 3 6 4 8 GBR8611R Kestrel J/111 Simon Bamford 1.099 39 9 7 5 11 8 10 9 GBR5811R Jagerbomb J/111 Paul Griffiths 1.097 44 14 5 14 8 9 8 10 GBR7751R Journeymaker II J/111 Chris Jones 1.100 47 11 8 7 12 10 11 11 GBR562R Night Owl II Mat 12 Edmund Hall 1.124 50 7 14 14 9 11 9 12 GBR1180X Gallivanter Mat 1180 Tor McLaren 1.195 57 8 14 14 7 14 14 13 GBR759R Eclectic Azuree 46 Colin Campbell 1.131 68 12 14 14 14 14 14

2017 IRC National Championship - IRC Two



Provisional Results





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 1 GBR419R Redshift Reloaded Sun Fast 3600 Ed Fishwick 1.050 7 1 1 1 4 3 1 2 GBR4863R Yes! JPK 1080+ Adam Gosling 1.060 8 4 2 2 1 1 2 3 NED6169 Elke First 40 Frans & Carla Rodenburg 1.086 16 2 6 3 2 4 5 4 BEL3590 Amaris 2 Archambault A35 Gabriel Krier 1.029 19 5 4 5 5 2 3 5 GBR3213L Dusty P First 40 Richard Patrick 1.076 27 3 9 7 3 5 11 6 FRA76 Pegasus Farr 30 Malcolm Wootton 1.047 29 7 3 4 8 7 9 7 GBR4013R Adventurer out of Sailplane First 40 Rob Bottomley 1.083 32 6 5 17 7 8 6 8 GBR7122X Juno J/122e Christopher Daniel 1.093 43 9 17 6 12 12 4 9 GBR7737R Aurora Corby 37 Roderick Stuart & Bill Ram 1.094 43 17 7 10 10 9 7 10 GBR979R Malice HOD 35 Mike Moxley 1.022 47 17 10 8 9 10 10 11 GBR4070L Incognito First 40.7 Paul McNamara & Tony Lowe 1.050 50 8 8 9 17 17 8 12 GBR42N La Réponse First 40 Andrew McIrvine 1.080 56 10 17 17 6 6 17 13 GBR8405R Olympia's Tigress First 40 Susan Glenny / Tigress Sport 1.085 57 11 12 11 13 11 12 14 GBR9235R Mad Max Max Fun 35 Andy Williams 1.083 69.5 12.5 11 12 17 17 17 15 GBR011 Pandemonium Farr 280 Jamie Rankin 1.093 70.5 12.5 17 17 11 13 17 16 GBR1010L Xinska X 40 Bernard Olesinski 1.068 85 17 17 17 17 17 17

2017 IRC National Championship - IRC Three



Provisional Results





Series Place Sail No Boat Type of Boat Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 1 GBR363R Whooper One Off Giovanni Belgrano 0.923 5 4 1 1 1 1 1 2 GBR1405R Elaine Elan 37 Mike Bridges 1.008 14 1 8 4 4 3 2 3 GBR4365T MS Amlin Enigma Mg 346 Ian Braham 0.950 14 3 3 5 2 2 4 4 GBR581R Antix X 302 John Allen 0.927 19 5 4 2 3 5 17 5 GBR8185 Quokka 9 Half Tonner Peter Rutter 0.951 29 17 2 6 6 7 8 6 GBR9202R Nightjar J92 Jack Banks 0.975 30 7 6 7 9 4 6 7 GBR5678T Scarlet Jester SJ 320 Jamie Muir 0.970 32 6 7 17 8 6 5 8 GBR347L Cobra First 34.7 John Stevens 0.994 40 17 10 8 7 8 7 9 KZ3494 Swuzzlebubble Half Tonner Philip Plumtree 0.974 44 2 5 3 17 17 17 10 GBR9700N Only Magic J/97 Richard Sparrow 0.984 45 8 9 9 10 9 17 11 GBR9224R Upstart J92s Robin Stevenson 0.982 59 17 17 17 5 17 3 12 NED8925 Wings Quarter Tonner Berry Aarts 0.915 79 17 17 17 11 17 17 13 GBR953R Belinda Quarter Tonner Tom Hill 0.914 85 17 17 17 17 17 17 13 GBR3033L Rigit On Wild Child Corby 30 Brian Wilkinson 0.986 85 17 17 17 17 17 17 13 GBR6895T Xcitable X 362 Sport Peter Hodgkinson 0.996 85 17 17 17 17 17 17 13 NED118 Winsome S&S 41 Harry J. Heijst 0.990 85 17 17 17 17 17 17

