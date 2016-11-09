Where to Stay in Bermuda - My Picks for the Americas Cup Regatta

Artist’s impression of the completed America’s Cup base area - with "the Island" being reclaimed for the French, Kiwi and Red Bull Youth Series bases. Americas Cup Media Artist’s impression of the completed America’s Cup base area - with "the Island" being reclaimed for the French, Kiwi and Red Bull Youth Series bases. Americas Cup Media www.americascup.com

by Gray Gibson on 20 FebUnlike San Francisco the competition to be the Challenger is a lot more competitive than in San Francisco so there are no guarantees that Team NZ will be team contesting the Cup later in June. The most popular option is to arrive in Bermuda on the 5th June and over the next week you get to see 3 Days of Semi Finals, and 3 Days of the Challenger Finals.There is an argument for going earlier to see the elimination rounds, where the 5 Challengers race 2 round robin series with the sixth boat racing being the Defender Oracle. You would get to see many more races than any other time in the regatta. After the Challenger has been chosen there is a 4 day break until the first 4 races of the Cup on the 17th & 18th, then a further week until the Cup Series continues on the 23rd June. During the weekdays there is plenty of entertainment with the Junior Americas Cup being held in AC45’s, as well as the J Class & Superyacht Regattas.



Downtown Hamilton

Until now most of the demand for accommodation has been for the Americas Cup Races later in June, the crews on the Superyachts and J Class make up quite a few on their own. Following are my top 3 picks, based first of all on proximity to Hamilton where all the .entertainment will be. The Racing starts at 2pm in the afternoon and access to the Cup Village is an easy 20 minute Ferry ride from Hamilton. Two of my choices are beside each other on great beaches on the eastern side a simple 10 minutes away from Hamilton. The other is located on a golf course across the bay from Hamilton with a complimentary ferry. Simple choice, the Beach or the Golf Course.







Ferry from Hamilton to the AC Cup Village

Coco Reef Resort

Located in the Atlantic Ocean, was formed 100 million years ago, by seismic activity emerging as a hook-shaped chain of little islands originally part of the lip of a huge volcano, now long dormant.







The Beach at Coco Reef Resort

The part of Bermuda that is above the surface of the sea is surrounded by a wide platform of underwater coral reefs that protect us from stormy weather. Coco Reef Resort is strategically located in the center of the Island, only minutes from the capital city of Hamilton, and nestled on the edge of Bermuda’s best beach.



The Pool at Coco Reef

Every room at Coco Reef faces the Atlantic Ocean, and great for spending some time on the beach in the morning before the racing. This also happens to be the best priced option in Bermuda.







Elbow Beach Resort



Top of the Hill at Elbow Beach Resort

Another day at Elbow Beach Bermuda Resort & Spa. Relaxed mornings spent by the pool or diving among fantastical coral reefs harbouring brightly coloured fish and shipwrecks. Refreshing ocean breezes stir the senses, carrying gentle whisperings of the surf in their wake.Evening arrives in an orchestra of colour; water and sky meet momentarily in a brilliant canopy of reds and oranges before fading to starlight with lush ocean breezes.



Welcome to Elbow Beach Bermuda Resort & Spa – Bermuda’s Premier Beachfront Resort that is an oceanfront enclave of classic style and contemporary luxury. Tucked between 50 acres of pristine gardens and a wonderfully private ribbon of pink sand beach, the Elbow Beach Bermuda Resort is steeped in Bermuda’s unique and endearing culture, an enchanting experience for all age







Ocean View Room at Elbow Beach

Elbow Beach is located right next to Coco Reef, there is a choice of Ocean View & Lania Rooms. A couple that I recently booked here had friends who are living in Bermuda, who rated Elbow Beach the Best Resort on the Island.







Newstead Hills Golf Resort

Newstead Belmont Hills Resort

Situated on the harbour, this resort in Paget features free shuttle service to the 18-hole golf course. It offers a full-service spa and on-site dining while each accommodation boasts a private balcony with Hamilton Harbour views.The elegantly styled studios and suites at Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa include free Wi-Fi and a 26-inch flat-screen TV. Kitchenette facilities are available in the studios and suites.



Newstead Belmont Pool

Guests receive a free round of golf at the semi-private course. A 24-hour fitness centre, outdoor pool and a hot tub are available at the Newstead Belmont Hills Resort. The city of Hamilton is a 5-minute boat ride from the resort. The Botanical Gardens is a 7-minute drive away. Just a 5-minute shuttle away are the South Shore Beaches.



Golf at Newstead Hills

Resorts are filling up Fast



Mondo Travel are offering various packages for fans who wish to attend some or all of the events in the 35th America’s Cup. All accommodation is said to be booked on the island – however Mondo have some options, or there is the popular catamaran option which gives you and maybe a group of friends the ability to have good accommodation afloat at night, and be able to go out onto the course during the day to see the racing

