Please select your home edition
Edition
Mondo Travel Americas Cup Catamaran 2855

Where to Stay in Bermuda - My Picks for the Americas Cup Regatta

by Gray Gibson on 20 Feb
Artist’s impression of the completed America’s Cup base area - with "the Island" being reclaimed for the French, Kiwi and Red Bull Youth Series bases. Americas Cup Media www.americascup.com

We have spent the last few months getting to Bermuda, and not surprisingly most of the interest from Kiwis has been in the Challenger Series.

Unlike San Francisco the competition to be the Challenger is a lot more competitive than in San Francisco so there are no guarantees that Team NZ will be team contesting the Cup later in June.  The most popular option is to arrive in Bermuda on the 5th June and over the next week you get to see 3 Days of Semi Finals, and 3 Days of the Challenger Finals.

Americas Cup Village at the Naval Dockyards
There is an argument for going earlier to see the elimination rounds, where the 5 Challengers race 2 round robin series with the sixth boat racing being the Defender Oracle. You would get to see many more races than any other time in the regatta. After the Challenger has been chosen there is a 4 day break until the first 4 races of the Cup on the 17th & 18th, then a further week until the Cup Series continues on the 23rd June. During the weekdays there is plenty of entertainment with the Junior Americas Cup being held in AC45’s, as well as the J Class & Superyacht Regattas.
 

Downtown Bermuda
Downtown Bermuda


Downtown Hamilton
Until now most of the demand for accommodation has been for the Americas Cup Races later in June, the crews on the Superyachts and J Class make up quite a few on their own. Following are my top 3 picks, based first of all on proximity to Hamilton where all the .entertainment will be. The Racing starts at 2pm in the afternoon and access to the Cup Village is an easy 20 minute Ferry ride from Hamilton. Two of my choices are beside each other on great beaches on the eastern side a simple 10 minutes away from Hamilton. The other is located on a golf course across the bay from Hamilton with a complimentary ferry. Simple choice, the Beach or the Golf Course.

Ferry from Hamilton to the AC Cup Village
Ferry from Hamilton to the AC Cup Village


Ferry from Hamilton to the AC Cup Village
 Coco Reef Resort 
Located in the Atlantic Ocean, was formed 100 million years ago, by seismic activity emerging as a hook-shaped chain of little islands originally part of the lip of a huge volcano, now long dormant.

The beach at Coco Reef Resort - Bermuda
The beach at Coco Reef Resort - Bermuda


 The Beach at Coco Reef Resort
The part of Bermuda that is above the surface of the sea is surrounded by a wide platform of underwater coral reefs that protect us from stormy weather. Coco Reef Resort is strategically located in the center of the Island, only minutes from the capital city of Hamilton, and nestled on the edge of Bermuda’s best beach.

The Pool at Coco Reef
Every room at Coco Reef faces the Atlantic Ocean, and great for spending some time on the beach in the morning before the racing. This also happens to be the best priced  option in Bermuda.

Top of the Hill - Elbow Beach Resort - Bermuda
Top of the Hill - Elbow Beach Resort - Bermuda


Elbow Beach Resort

Top of the Hill at Elbow Beach Resort
Another day at Elbow Beach Bermuda Resort & Spa. Relaxed mornings spent by the pool or diving among fantastical coral reefs harbouring brightly coloured fish and shipwrecks. Refreshing ocean breezes stir the senses, carrying gentle whisperings of the surf in their wake.Evening arrives in an orchestra of colour; water and sky meet momentarily in a brilliant canopy of reds and oranges before fading to starlight with lush ocean breezes.

Welcome to Elbow Beach Bermuda Resort & Spa – Bermuda’s Premier Beachfront Resort that is an oceanfront enclave of classic style and contemporary luxury. Tucked between 50 acres of pristine gardens and a wonderfully private ribbon of pink sand beach, the Elbow Beach Bermuda Resort is steeped in Bermuda’s unique and endearing culture, an enchanting experience for all age

Ocean View Room at Elbow Beach - Bermuda
Ocean View Room at Elbow Beach - Bermuda


Ocean View Room at Elbow Beach
Elbow Beach is located right next to Coco Reef, there is a choice of Ocean View & Lania Rooms. A couple that I recently booked here had friends who are living in Bermuda, who rated Elbow Beach the Best Resort on the Island.

Newstead Belmont Hills Resort - Bermuda
Newstead Belmont Hills Resort - Bermuda


Newstead Hills Golf Resort
Newstead Belmont Hills Resort
Situated on the harbour, this resort in Paget features free shuttle service to the 18-hole golf course. It offers a full-service spa and on-site dining while each accommodation boasts a private balcony with Hamilton Harbour views.The elegantly styled studios and suites at Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa include free Wi-Fi and a 26-inch flat-screen TV. Kitchenette facilities are available in the studios and suites.

Newstead Belmont Pool
Guests receive a free round of golf at the semi-private course. A 24-hour fitness centre, outdoor pool and a hot tub are available at the Newstead Belmont Hills Resort. The city of Hamilton is a 5-minute boat ride from the resort. The Botanical Gardens is a 7-minute drive away. Just a 5-minute shuttle away are the South Shore Beaches.

Golf at Newstead Hills
Resorts are filling up Fast

Mondo Travel are offering various packages for fans who wish to attend some or all of the events in the 35th America’s Cup. All accommodation is said to be booked on the island – however Mondo have some options, or there is the popular catamaran option which gives you and maybe a group of friends the ability to have good accommodation afloat at night, and be able to go out onto the course during the day to see the racing

Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour 13855Mondo Travel - Americas Cup - 5785Mondo Travel Americas Cup Tour - Catamaran 2855

Related Articles

America's Cup - Stay and cruise on a catamaran at the America's Cup
Mondo Travel are offering week-long packages, staying on-board a spacious and modern catamaran. Mondo Travel are offering week-long packages, staying on-board a spacious and modern catamaran. From the official race course viewing areas to the intimate turquoise bays of the island, your professional skippers are on hand to show you the best of Bermuda, experiencing the 35th America’s Cup without compromise.
Posted on 9 Nov 2016 America's Cup - New, extended tour taking in Semis, Finals and Match
Top sailor and now travel agent, Gray Gibson is behind the Americas Cup Packages being offered by Mondo Travel Top sailor and now travel agent, Gray Gibson is behind the Americas Cup Packages being offered by Mondo Travel of Takapuna. In addition to the packages previously outlined in Sail-World Gray is offering an Escorted Tour for the 35th America's Cup.
Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Mondo Travel - F1 fans - keen to see the Monaco Grand Prix and more?
If you are a fan of Grand Prix motor racing and F1, Mondo Travel has a tour that takes in the next Monaco GP If you are a fan of Grand Prix motor racing and F1, Mondo Travel has a Luxury Silversea's Cruise that stops for two days at the next Monaco GP, plus some unique motor racing visits before hand in Abu Dhabi, UK and Europe.
Posted on 1 Nov 2016 America's Cup - Flight and accommodation packages available now
The countdown is on for the Americas Cup 2017 Bermuda From May 26 - June 27, 2017 Mondo Travel are offering flight and accommodation packages to the various America's Cup regattas in Bermuda. If you are going to be traveling elsewhere during the May-July period, and can divert/break your trip to take in a few days of the America's Cup, contact Mondo Travel who can arrange a suitable accommodation package and help with flights.
Posted on 16 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy