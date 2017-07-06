What does Pete Burling think AC36 should look like?

by Sail-World today at 6:32 amBurling is clear, however. No monohulls for him. He wants them to be quick and advance the event. On air in New Zealand after the close of the moth World Championship at Lake Garda he said, 'I'm happy as long as it goes fast. It would be a bit of a shame to take a step backwards in terms of the speeds the boats can generate. I'm pretty sure we can come up with a rule that can keep pushing that forward', and he also wants a stronger nationality clause.Read the full item http://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/news/article.cfm?c_id=4&objectid=11897060!here!