Wet Tech Rigging J24 Short Course Regatta - At it again

by Mick Reynolds today at 7:43 amThis is the Clubs signature j24 event, with a mix of fast close racing on the waters of Port Hacking and Bate Bay, accompanied by the never ending hospitality and smiles of the Cronulla J24 sailors and ever supportive volunteers.The aim for this year’s regatta is to have all J24 yachts on Port Hacking racing in the event. So we’re looking at between 15-20 boats at this friendly regatta where the strict One Design Class rules are waived. At this event if your boat looks like a j24 you’re good to go.This is a grassroots sailing event supported by our local business. Thanks to all our sponsors Wet Tech Rigging, Macquart Marine, AUSSEA Sailing School, Cronulla Marina, Spot-A-Yacht, CJ Construction, Newton Realestate, Short Marine and Ryan Short Marine Services.So dust of the J24, it may have not moved off the hardstand for years. Hire a cleaning team to dive and spruce that bottom up. Bring yourself and four mates down to the Cronulla Sailing Club and become involved in an event where you’ll be welcomed and you’ll do it tough not enjoy yourself.





