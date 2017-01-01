Welcome winds of change for race five of Land Rover Winter Series
by CYCA today at 5:13 am
The final autumn race of the Land Rover Winter Series went off with a bang for the 102-boat fleet, in a solid 12-18 knot north westerly breeze on Sydney Harbour. It was a longed-for change for some to the light and shifty airs that have dominated the past few weeks of racing at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.
Occasional Coarse Language - Land Rover Winter Series 2017 David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Holy Cow! was back at the marina and celebrating their victory before many had even finished racing yesterday. The conditions for John and Kim Clinton’s Beneteau 50 were ideal, enough so that they were able to claim the win by more than four minutes in Division J1.
“We aren’t suited to the more regular winter series conditions on the harbour,” Kim commented, referring to the lighter south westerly winds seen recently. “Being one of the more casual and social boats in the fleet, it’s great for us to the take the win!
“In fact, being a big, fat cruising boat, and to be first across the line in the whole series is amazing! We actually had the BBQ going and eating back at the dock when most boats were still coming in,” she laughed.
“It was a perfect day to be on board the Holy Cow! with not too much tacking involved on the course. We had an absolute ball today, and will continue to enjoy the beautiful afternoon in the CYCA Club house.”
Geoff Lavis’ UBS Wild Thing sailed to victory in Division A1 after making the least amount of costly mistakes in the fleet. The competition in the division was tight for the top spot, with many tight battles fought throughout the race.
“It was a good dual between us and The Goat, we both had a few ‘oopsies’ around the track,” explained Geoff Lavis.
“They let us inside them at one stage, which meant we then had control. Then we were run down by SWD and our lead was under real threat.”
Though it was a ‘soldier’s course’, or follow the leader, for parts of the race, there were small opportunities to make advances on the fleet, which UBS Wild Thing did very well.
“It was a beautiful day out there compared to the last few weeks in terms of the more consistent breeze. We thoroughly enjoyed another day racing in the series.” Lavis said.
Other Divisional winners on the day: Division A2 – Occasional Coarse Language 2 (Warwick Sherman and Ed Psaltis); Division B – Wax Lyrical (Les Goodridge); Division C – Sumatra (Basil Diethelm); Division D – Soundtrack (John Amos); Division E – Peach Teats-Velocity (Brian Carrick); Division F – Zora (Pacific Sailing School); Division G – Searug Hoo Ha (Peter Howes); Division J2 – Katinka (Paul and Ellen O’Connell); Sydney 38 – Calibre (Richard Williams)
The Land Rover Winter Series continues next Sunday, starting from 11:25am on Sydney Harbour.
Prizes will be awarded to the yachts placed first, second and third in each division and include exclusive CYCA Land Rover Winter Series merchandise.
For more info and full results Click here.
Results:
Land Rover Winter Series Spinnaker: A-G
Series Results [PHSTCF] for DivA1 up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|360
|PATRICE
|Tony Kirby
| 8.0
| [11.0]
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
|2
|
|421
|THE GOAT
|Sebastian Bohm
| 13.0
| 2.0
| [9.0]
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
|3
|
|7771
|BALANCE
|Paul Clitheroe
| 17.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| [6.0]
|4
|
|6377
|TRITON
|David Gotze
| 18.0
| 3.0
| 11.0
| [14.0C]
| 2.0
| 2.0
|5
|
|1014
|UBS WILD THING
|Geoff Lavis
| 20.0
| 1.0
| [10.0]
| 8.0
| 4.0
| 7.0
|6
|
|43218
|VAMP
|David Fuller
| 21.0
| 8.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 7.0
| [8.0]
|7
|
|ESP6100
|DUENDE
|D And N Parkes
| 23.0
| 9.0
| 6.0
| [9.0]
| 5.0
| 3.0
|8
|2.0S
|6953
|SWD WOT EVA
|David Pescud
| 24.0
| 5.0
| 8.0
| 2.0
| [12.0C]
| 9.0
|9
|
|226
|SWISH
|Steven Proud
| 24.0
| 10.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| [12.0C]
| 5.0
|10
|
|6952
|CELESTIAL
|Sam Haynes
| 29.0
| 7.0
| 4.0
| 10.0
| 8.0
| [13.0#]
|11
|
|52152
|KOA
|Andy Kearnan Peter W
| 30.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 12.0C
| [13.0C]
|12
|12.0S
|10000
|BRINDABELLA
|Jim Cooney
| 51.0
| 12.0
| [16.0C]
| 14.0C
| 12.0C
| 13.0C
|13
|
|AUS03
|SOUTHERNEXCELLENCE2
|Andrew Wenham
| 51.0
| 13.0
| 13.0F
| [14.0C]
| 12.0C
| 13.0C
Series Results [PHSTCF] for DivA2 up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|8008
|OCC.COARSELANGUAGE 2
|Warwick Sherman
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| [7.0]
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|AUS040
|OUTLAW
|Alan & Tom Quick
| 13.0
| [9.0]
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
|3
|
|6111
|NEVER A DULL MOMENT
|Col & Denise Wilson
| 15.0
| 4.0
| [13.0C]
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
|4
|
|101010
|PLAYSTATION 4
|Dean Harrigan
| 16.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| [9.0]
|5
|
|99991
|KIRRIBILLI
|Adrian Abbott
| 18.0
| 8.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| [10.0]
|6
|
|7075
|QUEST
|Bob Steel
| 20.0
| 3.0
| 7.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| [8.0]
|7
|
|8402
|MORE WITCHCRAFT
|John Cameron
| 21.0
| 2.0
| 8.0
| 4.0
| 7.0
| [11.0]
|8
|
|65007
|ELENA NOVA
|Craig Neil
| 24.0
| [13.0C]
| 2.0
| 8.0
| 12.0C
| 2.0
|9
|
|AUS9999
|ASSASSIN
|Robin Crawford
| 29.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 12.0C
| [12.0C]
| 7.0
|10
|
|8181
|ESPRESSO FORTE
|Laurence Freedman
| 40.0
| 13.0C
| [13.0C]
| 12.0C
| 12.0C
| 3.0
|11
|
|SM6518
|ADVENTURESAFETY JEM
|Jeff Dusting
| 42.0
| 13.0C
| 9.0
| 12.0C
| 8.0
| [15.0#]
|12
|
|AUS160
|CRUSADER
|Jonathan Green
| 43.0
| 13.0C
| [13.0C]
| 12.0C
| 12.0C
| 6.0
|13
|
|9327
|KOMODO
|Jason King
| 44.0
| 7.0
| 13.0C
| 12.0C
| 12.0C
| [15.0C]
|14
|
|6686
|ST JUDE
|Noel Cornish
| 50.0
| 13.0C
| 13.0C
| 12.0C
| 12.0C
| [15.0C]
Series Results [PHSTCF] for DivB up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|6808
|FLYING CLOUD
|Howard Piggott
| 13.0
| 2.0
| [9.0]
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
|2
|
|415
|ARCH RIVAL
|Steve Connors
| 15.0
| 4.0
| [10.0]
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|3
|2.0S
|8412
|CYRENE 3
|Michael Selby
| 16.0
| [7.0]
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
|4
|
|AUS6133
|FOREIGN AFFAIR
|Matt Wilkinson
| 16.0
| 3.0
| [8.0]
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
|5
|
|1195
|LAST HURRAH
|Peter Bush
| 18.0
| [14.0C]
| 13.0F
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|6
|
|248
|WAX LYRICAL
|Les Goodridge
| 19.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 9.0
| [9.0]
|7
|
|9997
|SKEETER
|Sandor Tornai
| 21.0
| 6.0
| 1.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
| [7.0]
|8
|
|888
|HUNTRESS
|Philip Grove
| 22.0
| [8.0]
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
|9
|
|A140
|ARIEL
|Ron Forster
| 28.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 13.0C
| 8.0
| [15.0#]
|10
|
|RQ1123
|RUM JUNGLE
|Lost Boys Syndicate
| 31.0
| 10.0
| 3.0
| 8.0
| [12.0]
| 10.0
|11
|
|6890
|ADELA
|David Lamond
| 35.0
| 9.0
| 7.0
| [13.0C]
| 11.0
| 8.0
|12
|
|6841
|PAPILLON
|Phil Molony
| 48.0
| 14.0C
| 11.0
| 13.0C
| 10.0
| [15.0C]
|13
|
|8455
|EUROPA
|David Mason
| 54.0
| 14.0#
| 16.0#
| 13.0#
| [16.0#]
| 11.0
|14
|
|8975
|LAST TANGO
|Phil King
| 58.0
| 14.0C
| 16.0C
| 13.0C
| [16.0C]
| 15.0#
Series Results [PHSTCF] for DivC up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|1.0S
|2001
|QUETZALCOATL
|Bruce/Leewarn Er/Swe
| 10.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| [7.0R]
| 3.0
|2
|
|5930
|REVE
|Kevin Whelan
| 10.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| [3.0]
| 2.0
|3
|
|6360
|INTEGRITY
|Andrew Stoeckel
| 11.0
| [10.0C]
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
|4
|
|8824
|CHANCELLOR
|Edward Tooher
| 17.0
| [6.0]
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
|5
|
|53444
|SUMATRA
|Basil Diethelm
| 19.0
| 1.0
| 9.0C
| 8.0C
| [10.0C]
| 1.0
|6
|3.0S
|11
|DEFIANCE
|David Giles
| 22.0
| 3.0
| 9.0C
| 8.0C
| 2.0
| [9.0C]
|7
|
|8455
|EUROPA
|David Mason
| 22.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 8.0C
| 7.0R
| [9.0#]
Series Results [PHSTCF] for DivD up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|8063
|EYE APPEAL
|J Markos M Delaney
| 8.0
| [7.0]
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|8035
|ONE MORE-NO MORE
|Ian Guanaria
| 10.0
| [9.0]
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
|3
|
|6358
|IRUKANDJI
|P Stubbs S Nash
| 14.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 7.0
| [8.0]
| 2.0
|4
|3.0S
|KA400
|SCARLETT O'HARA
|Robert Skol
| 17.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
| [11.0C]
| 7.0
| 3.0
|5
|2.0S
|700
|SOMMERBREEZE
|Hans Sommer
| 17.0
| 5.0
| 6.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| [6.0]
|6
|
|6232
|MORTGAGECHOICE RUMBA
|R Carr S Cook & K Bu
| 17.0
| [6.0]
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
|7
|
|6683
|CROSSHAVEN
|S Rahilly & J Pelly
| 20.0
| 3.0
| 7.0
| [11.0C]
| 3.0
| 7.0
|8
|
|5273
|SOUNDTRACK
|John Amos
| 21.0
| 1.0
| 8.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| [8.0]
|9
|
|0011
|VIVA LA VITA
|Howard Elliott
| 32.0
| 8.0
| [11.0F]
| 5.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
|10
|
|6348
|ILUKA
|Dan Storch
| 46.0
| 13.0C
| 9.0
| 11.0C
| 13.0C
| [13.0#]
Series Results [PHSTCF] for DivE up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|2608
|RAPID TRANSIT
|A Wyllie B Abbott
| 9.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| [6.0]
|2
|
|9201
|SELKIE
|Antico Booth Lewis
| 10.0
| [7.0]
| 2.0
| 6.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|3
|
|YC868
|PEACH TEATS-VELOCITY
|Brian Carrick
| 12.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| [9.0]
| 3.0
| 5.0
|4
|2.0S
|6928
|MENAGE A TROIS
|Karl Matiszik
| 16.0
| [13.0C]
| 4.0
| 8.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|5
|
|4377
|CLEWLESS?
|Lachlan/Guy Irwin
| 16.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| [6.0]
| 4.0
|6
|
|6945
|OSCAR
|Hugh Murray-Walker
| 19.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| [9.0]
| 8.0
|7
|
|5923
|TWILIGHT ZONE
|Peter Fallon
| 22.0
| 8.0
| [8.0]
| 4.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
|8
|
|8383
|KRAKATOA
|Don Young
| 28.0
| 4.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| [13.0C]
| 12.0C
|9
|
|6448
|CARATS
|Steve Sweeney Murray
| 31.0
| [10.0R]
| 9.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 7.0
|10
|
|6332
|RAZORS EDGE
|Ray Stone
| 36.0
| 6.0
| 13.0C
| [13.0C]
| 5.0
| 12.0C
Series Results [PHSTCF] for DivF up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|5436
|SINEWAVE
|Greg Mason Barb Maun
| 9.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| [5.0]
| 1.0
| 2.0
|2
|
|9900
|SUPERFINE
|George Waldthausen
| 11.0
| [8.0]
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
|3
|
|B347
|SPEEDWELL
|Colin Geeves
| 13.0
| [6.0]
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
|4
|1.0S
|8975A
|ZORA
|Pacific Sailin Schoo
| 16.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
| [7.0]
| 4.0
| 6.0
|5
|
|8550
|PANACEA
|Reece Theedam
| 16.0
| 4.0
| [8.0]
| 6.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
|6
|1.0S
|9933
|MONKEY BUSINESS
|Paul Glynn
| 18.0
| 7.0
| 6.0
| 1.0
| [8.0]
| 4.0
|7
|
|6990
|GREAT WHITE
|Bob Penty
| 18.0
| 2.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
| [7.0]
|8
|
|508
|STORMY PETREL
|Kevin O'Shea
| 23.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| 9.0
| 7.0
| [11.0S]
|9
|
|6934
|PRONTO
|David Freeman
| 40.0
| 12.0C
| 9.0
| 8.0
| [12.0C]
| 11.0C
Land Rover Winter Series Non Spinnaker: J1-J2:
Series Results [PHSTCF] for DivG up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|2153
|FICTION
|Michael Blaxell
| 6.0
| [3.0]
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|2
|
|2125
|SEARUG HOO HA
|Peter Howes
| 10.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| [6.0]
|3
|
|KA17
|WALLOP
|B Collis S Wall
| 12.0
| [9.0C]
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|AUS4439
|JAGGED EDGE
|Gary Mason
| 14.0
| 6.0R
| 5.0
| [6.0]
| 2.0
| 1.0
|5
|
|3495
|SEA YA
|John Hewitt Chris Jo
| 16.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| [5.0]
|6
|
|7096
|SOLUTION
|Neale Peppernell
| 18.0
| 4.0
| [9.0C]
| 2.0
| 8.0R
| 4.0
|7
|2R
|4991
|MINNETT
|John Griffin
| 36.0
| 9.0C
| 9.0C
| 10.0C
| 8.0R
| [11.0C]
|8
|
|6657
|PANTOMIME IV
|Michael Kelly
| 36.0
| 9.0C
| 9.0C
| 10.0C
| [11.0C]
| 8.0R
Series Results [PHSTCF] for DivJ1 up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|6937
|HANNI
|Michael Hesse
| 12.0
| [15.0]
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
|2
|
|7100
|M
|Steve Hatch
| 14.0
| [16.0]
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
|3
|
|1961
|IN CAHOOTS
|Pat & Roberta Easton
| 19.0
| 9.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| [10.0]
| 1.0
|4
|
|331
|SILVER MINX
|Geoff Player
| 21.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| [8.0]
| 4.0
| 2.0
|5
|
|6223
|TRIM
|Shaaron Walsh
| 22.0
| [11.0]
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 9.0
|6
|
|7045
|DEFIANT
|P Billingham / P Mcg
| 27.5
| 3.5
| 7.0
| 9.0
| [13.0R]
| 8.0
|7
|2.0S
|4970
|AKELA
|Alan Mather
| 29.0
| 10.0
| 11.0
| 2.0
| 6.0
| [15.0#]
|8
|
|1008
|STAR FERRY
|John Conroy
| 29.0
| 6.0
| 10.0
| 7.0
| [11.0]
| 6.0
|9
|1.0S
|6797
|HOLY COW!
|John & Kim Clinton
| 32.0
| 1.0
| [18.0C]
| 17.0C
| 7.0
| 7.0
|10
|
|6277
|LIMELIGHT
|Alan Husband
| 32.0
| 5.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
| 8.0
| [15.0C]
|11
|
|6501
|LAHARA II
|Glenn Crane
| 33.0
| 13.0
| [15.0R]
| 13.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
|12
|
|7046
|INKONKONI
|Arthur Lane
| 33.5
| 3.5
| [12.0]
| 11.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
|13
|
|4715
|MARLOO
|George Girdis
| 35.0
| 14.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| [16.0C]
| 15.0C
|14
|
|5271
|NOCTURNE
|Gerard Kesby
| 41.0
| 12.0
| 2.0
| 12.0
| [16.0C]
| 15.0C
|15
|
|6652
|BALTIC LADY
|Niel Burling
| 48.0
| 8.0
| 13.0
| [17.0C]
| 16.0C
| 11.0
|16
|
|6226
|SANTE'
|Rob &Sue Segaert
| 50.0
| 2.0
| [18.0C]
| 17.0C
| 16.0C
| 15.0#
|17
|
|NZL1
|SIMPLESAIL MAHLIGAI
|Murray Owen
| 66.0
| [20.0C]
| 18.0C
| 17.0C
| 16.0C
| 15.0#
|17
|
|6563
|L'ATTITUDE
|R Hunt J Short M Bas
| 66.0
| [20.0C]
| 18.0C
| 17.0C
| 16.0C
| 15.0C
Land Rover Winter Series Sydney 38 Division:
Series Results [PHSTCF] for DivJ2 up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|8420
|JUBLILEE
|Ian Arthy
| 9.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| [10.0C]
| 3.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|6809
|APPLEJACK
|D Mcdonnell R Blanc-
| 11.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| [7.0]
|3
|1.0S
|3031
|KATINKA
|Paul & Ellen O'Conne
| 12.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| [11.0C]
|4
|
|7006
|LORELEI
|Matthew Farr
| 12.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| [6.0]
| 2.0
| 3.0
|5
|
|5728
|HEAVEN
|Franciscus J H Kerdi
| 16.0
| 8.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| [9.0R]
| 4.0
|6
|
|5950
|SHORETHING
|James Butler
| 18.0
| 4.0
| [9.0C]
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
|7
|
|193
|SYONARA
|Greg Maughan
| 23.0
| 7.0
| 9.0C
| [10.0C]
| 5.0
| 2.0
|8
|
|4582
|PRIVATEER
|Bill Mirow
| 25.0
| 6.0
| 9.0C
| 5.0
| [9.0R]
| 5.0
Series Results [Scratch] for Sydney 38 up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|7600
|UTOPIA
|John Messenger
|CYCA
| 8.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| [2.0]
|2
|
|7027
|THE GOAT
|Tony/Gibbo
|CYCA
| 9.0
| [5.0]
| 3.0I
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|3
|
|6081
|NEXT
|Richard Holstein
|CYCA
| 13.0
| 3.0
| [7.0]
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|7777
|CALIBRE
|Richard Williams
|CYCA
| 14.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
| [5.0]
| 4.0
| 4.0
|5
|
|6492
|G & R ISUZU
|Larki Missiris
|CYCA
| 15.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| [6.0]
| 3.0
| 5.0
|6
|
|YC380
|SHINE ON
|Phil Herscovics
|CYCA
| 18.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| [6.0]
|7
|
|7272
|ADMIRAL
|Steve Piper
|DSC
| 27.0
| 7.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
| [10.0C]
|8
|
|3060
|THIRLMERE
|S. Warneford L Jamie
|MHYC/CYCA
| 43.0
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| [11.0C]
| 10.0C
Series Results [PHSTCF] for Sydney 38 up to Race 5 (Drops = 1)
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|YC380
|SHINE ON
|Phil Herscovics
|CYCA
| 8.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| [5.0]
| 2.0
|2
|
|7777
|CALIBRE
|Richard Williams
|CYCA
| 11.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| [4.0]
| 3.0
|3
|
|6492
|G & R ISUZU
|Larki Missiris
|CYCA
| 12.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| [6.0]
|4
|
|7600
|UTOPIA
|John Messenger
|CYCA
| 14.0
| 5.0
| [6.0]
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
|5
|
|7027
|THE GOAT
|Tony/Gibbo
|CYCA
| 15.0
| 7.0
| 6.0I
| [7.0]
| 1.0
| 1.0
|6
|
|6081
|NEXT
|Richard Holstein
|CYCA
| 19.0
| 6.0
| [7.0]
| 2.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
|7
|
|7272
|ADMIRAL
|Steve Piper
|DSC
| 21.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
| [7.0]
|8
|
|3060
|THIRLMERE
|S. Warneford L Jamie
|MHYC/CYCA
| 44.0
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| [11.0C]
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154156