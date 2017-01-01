Welcome winds of change for race five of Land Rover Winter Series

by CYCA today at 5:13 amHoly Cow! was back at the marina and celebrating their victory before many had even finished racing yesterday. The conditions for John and Kim Clinton’s Beneteau 50 were ideal, enough so that they were able to claim the win by more than four minutes in Division J1.“We aren’t suited to the more regular winter series conditions on the harbour,” Kim commented, referring to the lighter south westerly winds seen recently. “Being one of the more casual and social boats in the fleet, it’s great for us to the take the win!





“In fact, being a big, fat cruising boat, and to be first across the line in the whole series is amazing! We actually had the BBQ going and eating back at the dock when most boats were still coming in,” she laughed.



“It was a perfect day to be on board the Holy Cow! with not too much tacking involved on the course. We had an absolute ball today, and will continue to enjoy the beautiful afternoon in the CYCA Club house.”



Geoff Lavis’ UBS Wild Thing sailed to victory in Division A1 after making the least amount of costly mistakes in the fleet. The competition in the division was tight for the top spot, with many tight battles fought throughout the race.









“It was a good dual between us and The Goat, we both had a few ‘oopsies’ around the track,” explained Geoff Lavis.



“They let us inside them at one stage, which meant we then had control. Then we were run down by SWD and our lead was under real threat.”



Though it was a ‘soldier’s course’, or follow the leader, for parts of the race, there were small opportunities to make advances on the fleet, which UBS Wild Thing did very well.



“It was a beautiful day out there compared to the last few weeks in terms of the more consistent breeze. We thoroughly enjoyed another day racing in the series.” Lavis said.



Other Divisional winners on the day: Division A2 – Occasional Coarse Language 2 (Warwick Sherman and Ed Psaltis); Division B – Wax Lyrical (Les Goodridge); Division C – Sumatra (Basil Diethelm); Division D – Soundtrack (John Amos); Division E – Peach Teats-Velocity (Brian Carrick); Division F – Zora (Pacific Sailing School); Division G – Searug Hoo Ha (Peter Howes); Division J2 – Katinka (Paul and Ellen O’Connell); Sydney 38 – Calibre (Richard Williams)



The Land Rover Winter Series continues next Sunday, starting from 11:25am on Sydney Harbour.



Prizes will be awarded to the yachts placed first, second and third in each division and include exclusive CYCA Land Rover Winter Series merchandise.



For more info and full results Click here.



Results:



Land Rover Winter Series Spinnaker: A-G





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 8.0 [11.0] 2.0 1.0 1.0 4.0 2 421 THE GOAT Sebastian Bohm 13.0 2.0 [9.0] 7.0 3.0 1.0 3 7771 BALANCE Paul Clitheroe 17.0 4.0 1.0 6.0 6.0 [6.0] 4 6377 TRITON David Gotze 18.0 3.0 11.0 [14.0C] 2.0 2.0 5 1014 UBS WILD THING Geoff Lavis 20.0 1.0 [10.0] 8.0 4.0 7.0 6 43218 VAMP David Fuller 21.0 8.0 3.0 3.0 7.0 [8.0] 7 ESP6100 DUENDE D And N Parkes 23.0 9.0 6.0 [9.0] 5.0 3.0 8 2.0S 6953 SWD WOT EVA David Pescud 24.0 5.0 8.0 2.0 [12.0C] 9.0 9 226 SWISH Steven Proud 24.0 10.0 5.0 4.0 [12.0C] 5.0 10 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 29.0 7.0 4.0 10.0 8.0 [13.0#] 11 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter W 30.0 6.0 7.0 5.0 12.0C [13.0C] 12 12.0S 10000 BRINDABELLA Jim Cooney 51.0 12.0 [16.0C] 14.0C 12.0C 13.0C 13 AUS03 SOUTHERNEXCELLENCE2 Andrew Wenham 51.0 13.0 13.0F [14.0C] 12.0C 13.0C





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 8008 OCC.COARSELANGUAGE 2 Warwick Sherman 9.0 1.0 6.0 [7.0] 1.0 1.0 2 AUS040 OUTLAW Alan & Tom Quick 13.0 [9.0] 3.0 3.0 2.0 5.0 3 6111 NEVER A DULL MOMENT Col & Denise Wilson 15.0 4.0 [13.0C] 1.0 6.0 4.0 4 101010 PLAYSTATION 4 Dean Harrigan 16.0 5.0 1.0 5.0 5.0 [9.0] 5 99991 KIRRIBILLI Adrian Abbott 18.0 8.0 5.0 2.0 3.0 [10.0] 6 7075 QUEST Bob Steel 20.0 3.0 7.0 6.0 4.0 [8.0] 7 8402 MORE WITCHCRAFT John Cameron 21.0 2.0 8.0 4.0 7.0 [11.0] 8 65007 ELENA NOVA Craig Neil 24.0 [13.0C] 2.0 8.0 12.0C 2.0 9 AUS9999 ASSASSIN Robin Crawford 29.0 6.0 4.0 12.0C [12.0C] 7.0 10 8181 ESPRESSO FORTE Laurence Freedman 40.0 13.0C [13.0C] 12.0C 12.0C 3.0 11 SM6518 ADVENTURESAFETY JEM Jeff Dusting 42.0 13.0C 9.0 12.0C 8.0 [15.0#] 12 AUS160 CRUSADER Jonathan Green 43.0 13.0C [13.0C] 12.0C 12.0C 6.0 13 9327 KOMODO Jason King 44.0 7.0 13.0C 12.0C 12.0C [15.0C] 14 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 50.0 13.0C 13.0C 12.0C 12.0C [15.0C]





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 6808 FLYING CLOUD Howard Piggott 13.0 2.0 [9.0] 3.0 3.0 5.0 2 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 15.0 4.0 [10.0] 9.0 1.0 1.0 3 2.0S 8412 CYRENE 3 Michael Selby 16.0 [7.0] 4.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 4 AUS6133 FOREIGN AFFAIR Matt Wilkinson 16.0 3.0 [8.0] 5.0 5.0 3.0 5 1195 LAST HURRAH Peter Bush 18.0 [14.0C] 13.0F 1.0 2.0 2.0 6 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 19.0 1.0 5.0 4.0 9.0 [9.0] 7 9997 SKEETER Sandor Tornai 21.0 6.0 1.0 7.0 7.0 [7.0] 8 888 HUNTRESS Philip Grove 22.0 [8.0] 6.0 6.0 6.0 4.0 9 A140 ARIEL Ron Forster 28.0 5.0 2.0 13.0C 8.0 [15.0#] 10 RQ1123 RUM JUNGLE Lost Boys Syndicate 31.0 10.0 3.0 8.0 [12.0] 10.0 11 6890 ADELA David Lamond 35.0 9.0 7.0 [13.0C] 11.0 8.0 12 6841 PAPILLON Phil Molony 48.0 14.0C 11.0 13.0C 10.0 [15.0C] 13 8455 EUROPA David Mason 54.0 14.0# 16.0# 13.0# [16.0#] 11.0 14 8975 LAST TANGO Phil King 58.0 14.0C 16.0C 13.0C [16.0C] 15.0#





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 1.0S 2001 QUETZALCOATL Bruce/Leewarn Er/Swe 10.0 4.0 1.0 2.0 [7.0R] 3.0 2 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 10.0 2.0 3.0 3.0 [3.0] 2.0 3 6360 INTEGRITY Andrew Stoeckel 11.0 [10.0C] 4.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 4 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 17.0 [6.0] 5.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 5 53444 SUMATRA Basil Diethelm 19.0 1.0 9.0C 8.0C [10.0C] 1.0 6 3.0S 11 DEFIANCE David Giles 22.0 3.0 9.0C 8.0C 2.0 [9.0C] 7 8455 EUROPA David Mason 22.0 5.0 2.0 8.0C 7.0R [9.0#]





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 8063 EYE APPEAL J Markos M Delaney 8.0 [7.0] 2.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 2 8035 ONE MORE-NO MORE Ian Guanaria 10.0 [9.0] 3.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 3 6358 IRUKANDJI P Stubbs S Nash 14.0 4.0 1.0 7.0 [8.0] 2.0 4 3.0S KA400 SCARLETT O'HARA Robert Skol 17.0 2.0 5.0 [11.0C] 7.0 3.0 5 2.0S 700 SOMMERBREEZE Hans Sommer 17.0 5.0 6.0 2.0 4.0 [6.0] 6 6232 MORTGAGECHOICE RUMBA R Carr S Cook & K Bu 17.0 [6.0] 4.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 7 6683 CROSSHAVEN S Rahilly & J Pelly 20.0 3.0 7.0 [11.0C] 3.0 7.0 8 5273 SOUNDTRACK John Amos 21.0 1.0 8.0 6.0 6.0 [8.0] 9 0011 VIVA LA VITA Howard Elliott 32.0 8.0 [11.0F] 5.0 9.0 10.0 10 6348 ILUKA Dan Storch 46.0 13.0C 9.0 11.0C 13.0C [13.0#]





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 2608 RAPID TRANSIT A Wyllie B Abbott 9.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 [6.0] 2 9201 SELKIE Antico Booth Lewis 10.0 [7.0] 2.0 6.0 1.0 1.0 3 YC868 PEACH TEATS-VELOCITY Brian Carrick 12.0 1.0 3.0 [9.0] 3.0 5.0 4 2.0S 6928 MENAGE A TROIS Karl Matiszik 16.0 [13.0C] 4.0 8.0 2.0 2.0 5 4377 CLEWLESS? Lachlan/Guy Irwin 16.0 3.0 6.0 3.0 [6.0] 4.0 6 6945 OSCAR Hugh Murray-Walker 19.0 5.0 5.0 1.0 [9.0] 8.0 7 5923 TWILIGHT ZONE Peter Fallon 22.0 8.0 [8.0] 4.0 7.0 3.0 8 8383 KRAKATOA Don Young 28.0 4.0 7.0 5.0 [13.0C] 12.0C 9 6448 CARATS Steve Sweeney Murray 31.0 [10.0R] 9.0 7.0 8.0 7.0 10 6332 RAZORS EDGE Ray Stone 36.0 6.0 13.0C [13.0C] 5.0 12.0C





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 5436 SINEWAVE Greg Mason Barb Maun 9.0 5.0 1.0 [5.0] 1.0 2.0 2 9900 SUPERFINE George Waldthausen 11.0 [8.0] 3.0 2.0 5.0 1.0 3 B347 SPEEDWELL Colin Geeves 13.0 [6.0] 2.0 4.0 2.0 5.0 4 1.0S 8975A ZORA Pacific Sailin Schoo 16.0 1.0 5.0 [7.0] 4.0 6.0 5 8550 PANACEA Reece Theedam 16.0 4.0 [8.0] 6.0 3.0 3.0 6 1.0S 9933 MONKEY BUSINESS Paul Glynn 18.0 7.0 6.0 1.0 [8.0] 4.0 7 6990 GREAT WHITE Bob Penty 18.0 2.0 7.0 3.0 6.0 [7.0] 8 508 STORMY PETREL Kevin O'Shea 23.0 3.0 4.0 9.0 7.0 [11.0S] 9 6934 PRONTO David Freeman 40.0 12.0C 9.0 8.0 [12.0C] 11.0C





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 2153 FICTION Michael Blaxell 6.0 [3.0] 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 2 2125 SEARUG HOO HA Peter Howes 10.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 [6.0] 3 KA17 WALLOP B Collis S Wall 12.0 [9.0C] 1.0 4.0 4.0 3.0 4 AUS4439 JAGGED EDGE Gary Mason 14.0 6.0R 5.0 [6.0] 2.0 1.0 5 3495 SEA YA John Hewitt Chris Jo 16.0 2.0 4.0 5.0 5.0 [5.0] 6 7096 SOLUTION Neale Peppernell 18.0 4.0 [9.0C] 2.0 8.0R 4.0 7 2R 4991 MINNETT John Griffin 36.0 9.0C 9.0C 10.0C 8.0R [11.0C] 8 6657 PANTOMIME IV Michael Kelly 36.0 9.0C 9.0C 10.0C [11.0C] 8.0R

Land Rover Winter Series Non Spinnaker: J1-J2:





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 6937 HANNI Michael Hesse 12.0 [15.0] 1.0 6.0 2.0 3.0 2 7100 M Steve Hatch 14.0 [16.0] 3.0 5.0 1.0 5.0 3 1961 IN CAHOOTS Pat & Roberta Easton 19.0 9.0 6.0 3.0 [10.0] 1.0 4 331 SILVER MINX Geoff Player 21.0 7.0 8.0 [8.0] 4.0 2.0 5 6223 TRIM Shaaron Walsh 22.0 [11.0] 4.0 4.0 5.0 9.0 6 7045 DEFIANT P Billingham / P Mcg 27.5 3.5 7.0 9.0 [13.0R] 8.0 7 2.0S 4970 AKELA Alan Mather 29.0 10.0 11.0 2.0 6.0 [15.0#] 8 1008 STAR FERRY John Conroy 29.0 6.0 10.0 7.0 [11.0] 6.0 9 1.0S 6797 HOLY COW! John & Kim Clinton 32.0 1.0 [18.0C] 17.0C 7.0 7.0 10 6277 LIMELIGHT Alan Husband 32.0 5.0 9.0 10.0 8.0 [15.0C] 11 6501 LAHARA II Glenn Crane 33.0 13.0 [15.0R] 13.0 3.0 4.0 12 7046 INKONKONI Arthur Lane 33.5 3.5 [12.0] 11.0 9.0 10.0 13 4715 MARLOO George Girdis 35.0 14.0 5.0 1.0 [16.0C] 15.0C 14 5271 NOCTURNE Gerard Kesby 41.0 12.0 2.0 12.0 [16.0C] 15.0C 15 6652 BALTIC LADY Niel Burling 48.0 8.0 13.0 [17.0C] 16.0C 11.0 16 6226 SANTE' Rob &Sue Segaert 50.0 2.0 [18.0C] 17.0C 16.0C 15.0# 17 NZL1 SIMPLESAIL MAHLIGAI Murray Owen 66.0 [20.0C] 18.0C 17.0C 16.0C 15.0# 17 6563 L'ATTITUDE R Hunt J Short M Bas 66.0 [20.0C] 18.0C 17.0C 16.0C 15.0C





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 8420 JUBLILEE Ian Arthy 9.0 2.0 3.0 [10.0C] 3.0 1.0 2 6809 APPLEJACK D Mcdonnell R Blanc- 11.0 3.0 5.0 2.0 1.0 [7.0] 3 1.0S 3031 KATINKA Paul & Ellen O'Conne 12.0 1.0 4.0 1.0 6.0 [11.0C] 4 7006 LORELEI Matthew Farr 12.0 5.0 2.0 [6.0] 2.0 3.0 5 5728 HEAVEN Franciscus J H Kerdi 16.0 8.0 1.0 3.0 [9.0R] 4.0 6 5950 SHORETHING James Butler 18.0 4.0 [9.0C] 4.0 4.0 6.0 7 193 SYONARA Greg Maughan 23.0 7.0 9.0C [10.0C] 5.0 2.0 8 4582 PRIVATEER Bill Mirow 25.0 6.0 9.0C 5.0 [9.0R] 5.0

Land Rover Winter Series Sydney 38 Division:







Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 7600 UTOPIA John Messenger CYCA 8.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 [2.0] 2 7027 THE GOAT Tony/Gibbo CYCA 9.0 [5.0] 3.0I 4.0 1.0 1.0 3 6081 NEXT Richard Holstein CYCA 13.0 3.0 [7.0] 1.0 6.0 3.0 4 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams CYCA 14.0 1.0 5.0 [5.0] 4.0 4.0 5 6492 G & R ISUZU Larki Missiris CYCA 15.0 4.0 3.0 [6.0] 3.0 5.0 6 YC380 SHINE ON Phil Herscovics CYCA 18.0 6.0 4.0 3.0 5.0 [6.0] 7 7272 ADMIRAL Steve Piper DSC 27.0 7.0 6.0 7.0 7.0 [10.0C] 8 3060 THIRLMERE S. Warneford L Jamie MHYC/CYCA 43.0 11.0C 11.0C 11.0C [11.0C] 10.0C





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 YC380 SHINE ON Phil Herscovics CYCA 8.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 [5.0] 2.0 2 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams CYCA 11.0 1.0 3.0 4.0 [4.0] 3.0 3 6492 G & R ISUZU Larki Missiris CYCA 12.0 2.0 1.0 6.0 3.0 [6.0] 4 7600 UTOPIA John Messenger CYCA 14.0 5.0 [6.0] 3.0 2.0 4.0 5 7027 THE GOAT Tony/Gibbo CYCA 15.0 7.0 6.0I [7.0] 1.0 1.0 6 6081 NEXT Richard Holstein CYCA 19.0 6.0 [7.0] 2.0 6.0 5.0 7 7272 ADMIRAL Steve Piper DSC 21.0 4.0 5.0 5.0 7.0 [7.0] 8 3060 THIRLMERE S. Warneford L Jamie MHYC/CYCA 44.0 11.0C 11.0C 11.0C 11.0C [11.0C]

