Welcome across North East for young people in recovery from cancer

by Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust today at 5:13 pmOver the next three months, the team will complete the 2,400 mile voyage around the British Isles with over 100 young people in recovery from cancer taking part. Stonehaven marked the end of leg four and the end of the first month of the voyage after Moonspray, the voyage yacht, set off from Largs on 20 May.The crew of seven, five of whom have undergone treatment for cancer, enjoyed a fantastic week of sailing down the coast with highlights including a visit from Aberdonian Team GB sailor and newly appointed Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust ambassador, Luke Patience. Luke joined the crew for a sail from Lossiemouth to Whitehills as well as joining some of the Round Britain team for a visit to the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital. Luke said: 'I've really felt the impact this week of how important the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is and it's a wonderful thing. With Round Britain 2017 we're going around spreading the word and meeting people in person, and I encourage everyone to please look it up, follow the journey and get involved by telling all your friends so the Trust can reach out to more young people who need their support.'Wednesday saw the crew move on to Peterhead where they received a warm welcome from the Peterhead Sea Cadets. The Cadets were delighted to be invited on board Moonspray and hear from the crew about their exciting adventures.With a fresh crew of under 18's now on board, the Round Britain 2017 crew is sailing rapidly towards Edinburgh where they will be moored up over the weekend after brief stops in Abroath, Tayport and Port Edgar. Three of the young crew are familiar with these areas being from Angus, Fife and Edinburgh, but for others it is a fantastic experience of exploring somewhere totally new.There will be the opportunity for people to go down to meet the crew on Moonspray and find out more about the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust on Saturday afternoon between 1-4pm at the Royal Forth Yacht Club, Granton. Tea and biscuits are always in incessant supply!While in the Edinburgh area, some of the Trust team will be visiting young people still undergoing treatment for cancer at the General Western to discuss some of the support and opportunities available after treatment. This stopover also provides a prime opportunity for the charity to engage with People's Postcode Lottery who are based in Edinburgh and are a key long term supporter of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust having provided grants to enable the Trust to purchase two new specially adapted yachts for their northern and southern bases, in the last year alone.The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust aims to build confidence through positive shared experiences. For every young person they currently support, there are nine they cannot, yet. This can only be changed with a shift in awareness, both within hospital and medical support networks, and a step change in public profile. The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust hope that Round Britain 2017 and its social media campaign #tell9people will be a key catalyst for this change.The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that takes young people, aged between eight and 24 from across the UK, on sailing and other water-based adventures to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment.